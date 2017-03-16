Lisa Vanderpump on Her Glamorous New Dog Rescue Center: ‘It’s Like a Puppy Palace’
This sounds so cool https://t.co/enMrfxkVoL— People Pets (@PEOPLEPets) March 12, 2017
Lisa Vanderpump & her husband have opened a boutique-y dog rescue center in Los Angeles called Vanderpump Dogs. Lisa says she wanted to create a more inviting space for people to adopt dogs because she thinks animal shelters can be too upsetting and that people try to avoid them. The center is in a bright pink building and has velvet couches and chandeliers. People are welcome to visit with the dogs and drink tea. The center also has grooming services available and carries Vanderpump Pets merchandise; everything sold in the shop funds the center itself. She says she's working on a documentary about the Yulin dog meat festival.
Thank you to all of you who have come out to support us this week for the opening of @vanderpumpdogs Rescue Center! We are thrilled to be open! Come visit, shop and adopt a puppy at 8134 West Third St, LA 90048! Follow @vanderpumpdogs for updates 💕🐶 #adopt #vanderpups
Thank you to my Pump Rules kids for coming out to support the opening of our @vanderpumpdogs Rescue Center this week! 🐶#VanderpumpDogs
The latest soldier in our fight.. thank you #HaydenPanettiere for your support - we love having you on our @vanderpumpdogs team 💕🐶
Thank you Hayden for supporting @vanderpumpdogs 💕🐶 #HaydenPanettiere
These little babies are still available for adoption @vanderpumpdogs ! Call us at 323-852-DOGS or email sarah@vanderpumpdogs.org to find out about fostering and adopting these little rescues! Follow @vanderpumpdogs for updates 💕🐶 #VanderpumpDogs #Vanderpups
Tweet source IG 1 IG 2 IG 3 IG 4 IG 5