Lisa Vanderpump on Her Glamorous New Dog Rescue Center: ‘It’s Like a Puppy Palace’

Oh man, those dogs 😍 my family has always adopted dogs (except for one, and he only cost us £15, bless his cotton socks) and I'm always so happy when people adopt. A few of my friends have gotten designer dogs, they've literally spent hundreds of pounds on them. I couldn't do that. Reply

Thread

Link

My grandma is adopting a dog tomorrow! The rescue she's getting him from thinks he might have been abused in the past. He came to them with a dog bite and other injuries. But he's going to a good home now to live the rest of his days being loved and cared for. Reply

Thread

Link

Hayden had plastic surgery. That's not just makeup. no way. I'd have never known that was her. Reply

Thread

Link