The Great British Bake Off: meet the new judge and presenters!
New Great British Bake Off line-up revealed... @PrueLeith, @SandiToksvig & Noel Fielding join Paul Hollywood https://t.co/c9uageiH33 #GBBO pic.twitter.com/gHj4zUkZvC— BBC News Ents Team (@BBCNewsEnts) 16 March 2017
- New presenters Sandi Toksvig (presenter/comedian/writer) and Noel Fielding (comedian/actor) as well as new judge Prue Leith (restaurateur/food writer/novelist) will join the male judge when the GBBO tent relocates to Channel 4 later this year.
- The male judge "could not be more delighted by who will be joining me on the show. Prue is a hugely respected culinary legend and Sandi and Noel are warm and utterly hilarious. I cannot wait to get back in the tent with the bakers."
- Mary Berry was "never asked" to join the move to Channel 4, while Mel and Sue decided to quit the show: "We're not going with the dough."
mary berry was always the superior judge of the two anyway
i don't think anything could top the year nadiya hussain won... loved everyone on that season and all of us watching bawled at the finale
I'm still not pleased about this happening. I'm not going to go through the trouble to download, and when will I see Mary Berry take a bite of something again with her signature 'what about my dentures' move. I hope the contestants are super dull and that they make it a flop with bad music and fake drama.
nope
I refuse to watch this show without Mary Berry or the former presenters. She was such a delight to watch and Mel and Sue had the best chemistry. :(
And I love Noel but this incarnation is dead to me.
Amazon needs to pull a Top Gear and make a new show with everyone except the male judge. Call it the UK's Top Pastry Competition or something
I still need to catch up on the last season. I got spoiled and just didn't feel like watching it, maybe now I will.