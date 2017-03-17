bobs-burgers

The Great British Bake Off: meet the new judge and presenters!


- New presenters Sandi Toksvig (presenter/comedian/writer) and Noel Fielding (comedian/actor) as well as new judge Prue Leith (restaurateur/food writer/novelist) will join the male judge when the GBBO tent relocates to Channel 4 later this year.

- The male judge "could not be more delighted by who will be joining me on the show. Prue is a hugely respected culinary legend and Sandi and Noel are warm and utterly hilarious. I cannot wait to get back in the tent with the bakers."

- Mary Berry was "never asked" to join the move to Channel 4, while Mel and Sue decided to quit the show: "We're not going with the dough."

