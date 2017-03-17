The Great British Bake Off: meet the new judge and presenters!

i love noel and sandi but i'm not optimistic...

mary berry was always the superior judge of the two anyway



i don't think anything could top the year nadiya hussain won... loved everyone on that season and all of us watching bawled at the finale

Brr, Noel's greasy hair around beautiful bakes.



I'm still not pleased about this happening. I'm not going to go through the trouble to download, and when will I see Mary Berry take a bite of something again with her signature 'what about my dentures' move. I hope the contestants are super dull and that they make it a flop with bad music and fake drama.

Noel Fielding is...unexpected. Reply

mary berry was my fav person on the show so i hope it flops tbh.

I'd fully mentally written this off, so much so that reading about the new panel surprised me. Still going to ignore it. Awkward for the new set, but ultimately, bye. Reply

This makes me even LESS likely to watch. It's an odd line-up. Reply

As far as I'm concerned there is no more GBBO. Reply

this casting is... unexpected Reply

nope Reply

I refuse to watch this show without Mary Berry or the former presenters. She was such a delight to watch and Mel and Sue had the best chemistry. :(



Edited at 2017-03-17 07:58 am (UTC)

Oop I'm fully into it, love Noel Fielding. He does drip glitter and sequins though so many not around the bakes Reply

Noel Fielding? Okay... Reply

i like Noel but i'm not sure about him on GBBO Reply

OP, good job not using the male judge's name. Fuck him.



And I love Noel but this incarnation is dead to me.



Amazon needs to pull a Top Gear and make a new show with everyone except the male judge. Call it the UK's Top Pastry Competition or something Reply

