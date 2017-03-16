Mayte Garcia describes her relationship with ex-husband Prince in new memoir

Did people know he was an asshole? Reply

Yes. This was all known. He's a serial predator.

all the ppl harassing those who were mourning david bowie's death are going to be silent in this post lmao

No one will know how to read suddenly.

So he was a grade A asshole. Poor Mayte

omg this poor woman i hope she's found some happiness

Holy shit! I had no idea, that's insane re: the Oprah thing. :/

eek



The first half of the story is straight out of the Elvis creeper handbook.



The second half about how he treated her and what happen with her baby is very tragic. :(



Edited at 2017-03-17 05:31 am (UTC)

the Elvis and Priscilla parallels are really striking, down to the first meeting in Germany.

Edited at 2017-03-17 05:38 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-03-17 05:38 am (UTC) Reply

Also I find this, "didn't have sex until she was legal" disturbing. Like he was waiting for her to turn legal, that's creepy. And like how is a 19 yr old far more mature than a 16-17 year old?

men are awful

yup, as a single woman in this world

i can't help but to think that her youth was taken from her

It definitely was. This is an excerpt from her wikipedia page:



"Her parents are Janelle "Nelle" Garcia and Major John Garcia, USA - Ret., both of whom are of Puerto Rican descent. John flew aircraft in the U.S. military; Nelle, a school and dance teacher, passed her dancing skills along to Mayte. She began belly dancing at age three and became a professional at age eight, at which age she appeared on the American television program That's Incredible! as the world's youngest professional belly dancer."



So basically her mom made her a professional dancer when she was 8 and then gave her away to creepy Prince when she was 16/17

Stage parents are the worst

that is creepy stage mom Courtney Stodden type shit right there

I. what the fuck did I just read.



what the fuck is wrong with men. Reply

Ok I didn't know why I expected this sentence

"Prince, who was 31 at the time, asked her if she was really 16 and..."

to conclude with

"... cut off contact until a decade later when they met again"



Ofc he proceeded to call her everyday. Ofc. Reply

Seeing everyone worship this predator for what he did for queer moc was a trip given him being a predator and him being a homophobe tbh. And this all being known.

As a gay guy, i never fell into that Prince homophobe shit. Why you ask? Because this bitch was the most androgynous, "feminine", gay as fuck straight guy in pop music. I wasn't buying that midlife crisis bullshit when he suddenly went all religious.

Nope. You can change your tune all you want, but you built your career off of gay aesthetic, a large gay audience, and sex. So the holier-than-thou attitude he came with never felt genuine. Especially since he had no problem collecting royalty checks from past work.



Basically what I'm saying is, i like his music and it's hard to write all that off. But i recognize he was a huge cunt.

He's a POS. It sucks because he was an incredible musician. Men are shit.

People being shocked that a male celebrity who wrote about sexualizing women might have been an asshole.

The hero worship for him is OTT, esp here in MN.



The hero worship for him is OTT, esp here in MN.



Reply

gurl, you're acting like everything in this book is common knowledge. Of course most people don't know about this. They liked his music.

lol he was obviously misogynistic

But Prince is CLEARLY the best thing to come out of Minnesota since Tator Tot Hotdish and Fargo.

this is horrifying.

Nasty pos.

wine and aspirin is harmful? oop

Well, yes, but no....



It's more likely that his people lied to her and it was heavier shit. Reply

he did make great music, but it doesn't surprise me that he was an asshole.

burning anything that had to do with ex-wife and deceased son? that's just excessive.

Speaking of awful people... Someone post Tyrese's ig post!

Omg poor girl. Everyone were a pos from the mom sending her minor daughter's video, parents letting her travel with a 31 y/o man, prince being disgusting and an abusive partner. Jfc

JFC! I remember one of his ex-partners saying he made her sleep in her makeup.

"2 months after the wedding Mayte got pregnant. She started bleeding one day so her doctor recommended for her to take an amniocentesis. However, Prince refused to let her take it because it was against his religion (he grew up a Seventh-day Adventist and later became a Jehovah's Witness) and decided to pray for his child instead.

Their son, Amiir, died 6 days after his birth from Pfeiffer syndrome type 2."

I hate religious people.



Their son, Amiir, died 6 days after his birth from Pfeiffer syndrome type 2."



I hate religious people.

people like that are the worst.

men truly ain't shit, wow

he also was dating 18 year old nona gaye around the same time as he was getting engaged to matye.



when he was in his 40s/50s, he was still going with girls in their early 20s. he did this again with a model called anna fantastic. met her when she was 15, kept in touch, groomed her (he flew her out to live with him, but they only cuddled until she was 18, he literally counted down till she turned 18). http://prince.org/msg/7/386977 he also was dating 18 year old nona gaye around the same time as he was getting engaged to matye.when he was in his 40s/50s, he was still going with girls in their early 20s. Reply

yet another example of why all heterosexual cisgender men should be put to death immediately

well this isn't ott at all

Link

do you know any cishet men who aren't worthy of the guillotine?

thought not



thought not Reply

Men are awful

