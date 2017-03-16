illyria

Mayte Garcia describes her relationship with ex-husband Prince in new memoir


  • Mayte Garcia, ex-wife of the late Prince, wrote a memoir about their relationship that is coming out on April 4, 2017. Some excerpts have been released already and they are ... quite disturbing.

  • Mayte's mother, Janelle, sent a video of her 16 year old daughter belly dancing to Prince in 1990. Prince, who was 31 at the time, asked her if she was really 16 and started calling her everyday. They met in Germany while he was on tour there.

  • Mayte graduated high school and moved into Prince's home when she was 17. Prince also became her legal guardian, so that she could travel without her parents on the Diamonds and Pearls tour where she was a dancer.

  • Prince already admitted that he had sexual thoughts about Mayte, but they didn't actually have sex until she was of "legal age." Mayte lost her virginity to Prince when she was 19 shortly after he told her to start taking birth control.

  • Prince started getting more controlling as their relationship went on. He controlled what clothes she wore and lowered her pay on tour after she was caught eating whipped cream backstage.


  • Prince and Mayte got married on Valentine's Day in 1996 when he was 37 and she was 22.

  • Prince never did drugs in front of her, but shortly after their wedding, she got a call from his bodyguard about him being rushed to the hospital for mixing wine and aspirin.

  • 2 months after the wedding Mayte got pregnant. She started bleeding one day so her doctor recommended for her to take an amniocentesis. However, Prince refused to let her take it because it was against his religion (he grew up a Seventh-day Adventist and later became a Jehovah's Witness) and decided to pray for his child instead.

  • Their son, Amiir, died 6 days after his birth from Pfeiffer syndrome type 2.

  • They were sent an urn with their son's ashes. Mayte lied in bed all day with the urn. Prince fled the house.

  • Prince came back a week later and told her that Oprah would be coming for an interview. Mayte said she was sick and didn't want to do the interview, but Prince said that he needed her to do it for him.

  • Mayte wasn't allowed to say anything about their son and had to act like nothing was wrong. Prince took Oprah on a tour of their house and showed her a nursery and playroom that was built. Oprah saw it before Mayte did because it was supposed to be a surprise for when the baby was born. When Oprah asked about the baby's health problems, Prince lied and said that everything was good and to ignore any rumors.

  • A miscarriage and the death of their son took a toll on their relationship and their marriage was annulled in 1999 and the divorce was official in 2000.

  • They remained friends until 2001 when Prince remarried and burned anything that had to do with Mayte or Amiir.

