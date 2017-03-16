Mayte Garcia describes her relationship with ex-husband Prince in new memoir
- Mayte Garcia, ex-wife of the late Prince, wrote a memoir about their relationship that is coming out on April 4, 2017. Some excerpts have been released already and they are ... quite disturbing.
- Mayte's mother, Janelle, sent a video of her 16 year old daughter belly dancing to Prince in 1990. Prince, who was 31 at the time, asked her if she was really 16 and started calling her everyday. They met in Germany while he was on tour there.
- Mayte graduated high school and moved into Prince's home when she was 17. Prince also became her legal guardian, so that she could travel without her parents on the Diamonds and Pearls tour where she was a dancer.
- Prince already admitted that he had sexual thoughts about Mayte, but they didn't actually have sex until she was of "legal age." Mayte lost her virginity to Prince when she was 19 shortly after he told her to start taking birth control.
- Prince started getting more controlling as their relationship went on. He controlled what clothes she wore and lowered her pay on tour after she was caught eating whipped cream backstage.
- Prince and Mayte got married on Valentine's Day in 1996 when he was 37 and she was 22.
- Prince never did drugs in front of her, but shortly after their wedding, she got a call from his bodyguard about him being rushed to the hospital for mixing wine and aspirin.
- 2 months after the wedding Mayte got pregnant. She started bleeding one day so her doctor recommended for her to take an amniocentesis. However, Prince refused to let her take it because it was against his religion (he grew up a Seventh-day Adventist and later became a Jehovah's Witness) and decided to pray for his child instead.
- Their son, Amiir, died 6 days after his birth from Pfeiffer syndrome type 2.
- They were sent an urn with their son's ashes. Mayte lied in bed all day with the urn. Prince fled the house.
- Prince came back a week later and told her that Oprah would be coming for an interview. Mayte said she was sick and didn't want to do the interview, but Prince said that he needed her to do it for him.
- Mayte wasn't allowed to say anything about their son and had to act like nothing was wrong. Prince took Oprah on a tour of their house and showed her a nursery and playroom that was built. Oprah saw it before Mayte did because it was supposed to be a surprise for when the baby was born. When Oprah asked about the baby's health problems, Prince lied and said that everything was good and to ignore any rumors.
- A miscarriage and the death of their son took a toll on their relationship and their marriage was annulled in 1999 and the divorce was official in 2000.
- They remained friends until 2001 when Prince remarried and burned anything that had to do with Mayte or Amiir.
The first half of the story is straight out of the Elvis creeper handbook.
The second half about how he treated her and what happen with her baby is very tragic. :(
"Her parents are Janelle "Nelle" Garcia and Major John Garcia, USA - Ret., both of whom are of Puerto Rican descent. John flew aircraft in the U.S. military; Nelle, a school and dance teacher, passed her dancing skills along to Mayte. She began belly dancing at age three and became a professional at age eight, at which age she appeared on the American television program That's Incredible! as the world's youngest professional belly dancer."
So basically her mom made her a professional dancer when she was 8 and then gave her away to creepy Prince when she was 16/17
Nope. You can change your tune all you want, but you built your career off of gay aesthetic, a large gay audience, and sex. So the holier-than-thou attitude he came with never felt genuine. Especially since he had no problem collecting royalty checks from past work.
Basically what I'm saying is, i like his music and it's hard to write all that off. But i recognize he was a huge cunt.
The hero worship for him is OTT, esp here in MN.
It's more likely that his people lied to her and it was heavier shit.
burning anything that had to do with ex-wife and deceased son? that's just excessive.
Their son, Amiir, died 6 days after his birth from Pfeiffer syndrome type 2."
I hate religious people.
he also was dating 18 year old nona gaye around the same time as he was getting engaged to matye.
when he was in his 40s/50s, he was still going with girls in their early 20s.
Makes you wonder how many would date teenagers if they could get away with it. Ugh.