What's Harry Styles Been Up To?

$5 on a $72 bill? This cheap asshole.

lmao mte. The boy is worth millions.

bless he's been looking good lately, he's gonna get buried in that hoodie though



also, that tip from 2015 at a self service restaurant ? lmao okk



Right? This wanky ass post! I see you, OP! LOL

cheap and ugly. it's no wonder his hairline is trying to run away.

he tipped $5 when the bill was $75?

Of course this stankfoot, greasy haired beast would tip 5 bucks off a $72 bill. I've never liked this attention whore.

lol irl at stankfoot beast...but same.

lmao at a multimillionaire leaving a $5 tip...he really ain't shit. i would've put that shit in the title.

i figured it'd be rejected if it were a 2015 bill lol, so i made it a hazza round up.

It was a self service restaurant. He didn't have a server or waiter. Idk who got that itty bitty ass tip. The cashier I guess. Lol!!

I hate tipping. We need laws against sub-minimum wage in all states.

cheap and ugly

$5 on a $72 bill? fuck. that.

5 on 72?! im zeroing out my stan account!

maybe he tipped in cash as well? or forgot that tipping is a big thing in america (but he's probably ate out in america tons of times).



i dont even gaf about this boy but im scrambling for an explanation because i rly cant believe he'd leave such a lousy tip... michael jordan teas.

what's the story on mj?

i've always heard he's infamously a bad tipper. charles barkley went on conan and told a story about it even.

When I interned in the US one summer when I was in uni I forgot that tipping was expected when I first got there and ate at a restaurant and I felt so awful about it that I took the metro back to the restaurant to leave the tip lol.



But yeah I don't think there's any way Harry could plead ignorance of US tipping protocol Reply

lol it's a self service restaurant ffs

Do you tip for takeaway orders ONTD?

Yes. Even when I pick it up.

Sometimes but usually no, tbh.

I didn't used to, but now that I've been a server. TIP FOR CARRYOUT. We have to greet you, give you water, take your order, a lot of servers have to help get the order together, sauces, napkin, etc. All this takes away from helping our tables who are tipping us. You don't have to tip 20% of course (WHICH SHOULD BE THE MINIMUM). But throw $5 or 10% on there. it's the least you can do. If you can't afford to tip, don't eat out.

No. As a previous server it's not hard getting napkins, sauces or whatever it is you mentioned. Not tipping for take out is okay.

If I ordered online and they just a plop it on a counter for me to snatch, then no.

Always. I've worked food service. I know how much it counts lol.

sometimes.



come at me. Reply

Mostly no and people can come at me. You didn't wait on me or serve me. You just handed me some food then took my money. If the person is nice, you might get a small tip but I don't feel obligated.

no

do americans tend to tip less if it was bad service?

Yes. They will tip less for things out of control too, like the kitchen being out of something. How is that the servers fault?

Absolutely

americans will tip less if absolutely anything goes wrong with their meal.

literally, anything. If you don't smile at them the right way.

Yes, as they should. Last time I got bad service, my friend and I still left a small tip and then regretted leaving a tip at all, but that's the pressure of the system I guess.

Yep. My dad was a good tipper if the service was even just average but once he was so pissed off at a server that he left a quarter. The service that day really was horrific. I honestly don't blame him.

All I can do is laugh at this bc I see it pretty much everyday and always with new-ish customers (our regulars know what's up). It's also funny bc the ones that leave these stingy ass tips act surprised when you ring up their order as if the price isn't right next to the damn menu item.

