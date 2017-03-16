What's Harry Styles Been Up To?
📸 | Harry and a fan, recently, in New York City. pic.twitter.com/nsXtVU5Vru— Harry Styles Updates (@BestDailyHarry) March 15, 2017
📸 | Harry at JFK AIrport, in New York City, tonight! • Mar 15, 2017 pic.twitter.com/KV99YwhuGp— Harry Styles Updates (@BestDailyHarry) March 16, 2017
- Harry graced America with his presence this week! He stopped by NYC to meet with his record label.
- Met fans at a restaurant and flew back to London.
- Survived the snow.
#Update | Harry left a $5 tip at a restaurant. pic.twitter.com/GItOTgAZEz— H&L Updates (@HLupdates) March 15, 2017
- An image recently popped up of Harry's bill at an American restaurant.
- Harry tipped $5 on a $72 bill.
Source: 1 2
How much do you tip, ONTD?
also, that tip from 2015 at a self service restaurant ? lmao okk
i dont even gaf about this boy but im scrambling for an explanation because i rly cant believe he'd leave such a lousy tip... michael jordan teas.
But yeah I don't think there's any way Harry could plead ignorance of US tipping protocol
