Kesha: ‘I’m happiest when I’m present in my real life, not when in my online life'

this topic of social media and the realization that there is, or should be, a reality outside of it is scary af. especially since it's a topic constantly being discussed, like slowly more and more people are realizing it



go outside and put your phones away lmao god damn Reply

Some of us have social anxiety and social media is the only connection we've got

i mean.....even someone with social anxiety needs to socialise irl. you would just stick to smaller crowds?



imo a person with social anxiety who only relies on social media for connection is doing themselves more harm than good. Reply

not confronting social anxiety by staying inside all the time only compounds the problem Reply

Seeing her this summer and I can't wait. I don't even like some of her older music but I like the new direction she's headed in Reply

Wonder what her new music would sound like... Reply

their body is their business ok Reply

I suddenly appreciate my own thumbs in a way I never had before Reply

omg is that a palm tattoo? it's making me itchy Reply

Social media is complete bullshit, I only use it to post funny memes/pop culture stuff. It's not that hard to manipulate your life through FB/IG tho but it's not my ~aesthetic. I love being able to read through thirst trap, I don't hate people for doing it (get them likes tbh) but i would think it be exhausting. Reply

I read an article about how Instagram is changing the travel industry, like now tour guide are tailoring their itineraries for maximum exposure to Instagram worthy photos, it's insane Reply

Fuck no!!! Lmao I want to go where nobody knows about so I don't have to pay gringo prices, fuck that shit. Reply

recovery is really tough. I'm super happy for her. Reply

i realize the irony of saying this on livejournal but i'm against most social media, like instagram/twitter/etc. because people use it to show only the best parts of their lives and you end up comparing yourself to them and feeling bad. plus, i got really pissed that my friends always just wanted to do it for the insta, and it didn't matter once they got their picture. my life honestly improved so much when i deleted my twitter and stopped going on facebook and instagram.



i'm glad she's doing well, i've always had a soft spot for her Reply

I went to a friends wedding with a group of girlfriends (we live all over the country so we don't get to see each other that often) - and I swear to god one of them ruined the entire fucking vibe because of social media. She was CONSTANTLY on snapchat, like living the whole thing through her phone and barely interacting with us unless it was for a fucking snap. We are 28 goddamn years old, like please grow the fuck up. How about you talk about the dinner instead of taking a picture of it, how about you talk to the people at the table instead of checking your feed. Reply

I work with social media and it's completely fucking up my life because people are so fucking stupid it takes every ounce of my patience not to tell them all to fuck off. The amount of times I get questions that are answered IN THE POST/the image makes up like, 80% of my day. Reply

Iawth. Bless. Love her. Alotta love and good vibes to her for life Reply

ia that social media has brought people closer together but it's also ruined the value and self esteem of most ppl Reply

