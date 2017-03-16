Polish Guru Fakes Being On The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Shoulda tried harder. At first glance that lady looks nothing like Ellen Reply

Thread

Link

that "impersonator" looks like a v melted version of ellen tho Reply

Thread

Link

This is so creepy Reply

Thread

Link

I thought this was gonna be a nail polish post Reply

Thread

Link

Same 😔



I was excited too bc indie nail polish drama is always bananas Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he took the "fake it till you make it" to the next level Reply

Thread

Link

What the hell... Reply

Thread

Link

Oh boy. Reply

Thread

Link

That looks like Lisa Lampanelli dressed as Ellen. Reply

Thread

Link

I thought Edie Falco season 1 of Nurse tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I though Edie, too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao mess Reply

Thread

Link

ellen will invite him on the show



then give him $10,000 for being funny~ Reply

Thread

Link

The guy is a celebrity stalker, I doubt she would let him anywhere near her Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

maybe this was his tactic all along? :D Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think that's exactly what he wants, because it's like an inception, fake!Ellen talks about him hiring an impersonator to make the interview and then she ask herself (as the actress, not as fake!Ellen) what's her name lmao, it's weird. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Of course she will. Her and her annoying fans will eat this up. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is exactly the kind of news I just don't get anywhere else - thanks OP! Reply

Thread

Link





Because that isn't strange at all.

Wasn't there a woman who had an Instagram full of award shows she never went to? I remember there was a post about it.



How long until Ellen actually has him on her show? Because that isn't strange at all.Wasn't there a woman who had an Instagram full of award shows she never went to? I remember there was a post about it.How long until Ellen actually has him on her show? Reply

Thread

Link

god this still kills me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i sometimes remember her and check to see if she ever came out of hiding Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love haaa, my queen Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao I was thinking about her when I read this post Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omfg i wanna know what she's up to now Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg that iconic post Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/94 390314.html



Ana Allen is the spanish actress, this guy wishes tbh Ana Allen is the spanish actress, this guy wishes tbh Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I completely forgot about this!



Oh I remember that one woman who faked amazing vacations! She photoshopped herself at The Great Wall and Paris and etc.





But tbh they all could've said it was their digital vision board and gotten away with it. It would've been a laugh but it would've been creepy af. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A+ for effort

double A+ for lols provided

Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like whether or not this is creepy or impressive depends on if the real Ellen contacts him and brings him on her show for real. Reply

Thread

Link