Polish Guru Fakes Being On The Ellen DeGeneres Show



A Polish Guru/Vlogger named Luke Jakóbiak, whose main income is scamming people with "visualization" seminars, said his dream was to meet Ellen and that with a little bit of faith it would happen someday. Dreams do come true! During the interview he recalled the stories of when he basically stalked Lady Gaga and singer Anastasia.

Except it totally didn't happen: He built a replica of her set and hired an impersonator.

