It Ain't Over Yet: T-ara's NOT Breaking Up + Hwayoung Loses A Job!

kang ina was the best character in age of youth tho Reply

ia, she made it interesting and i loved her development Reply

Lowkey she was, but she won't be missed either. Reply

I hate to say this but yup, hopefully we get another character like that Reply

i hope her replacement is a similar character. Reply

Wait can someone fill me in on Hwayoung being exposed? The last thing I remember of her was that her sis texted her something mean about one of the members and that was it. Reply

A former staff member was on a variety/talk show in Korea earlier this week. He said Hwayoung routinely belittled her stylists and other staff while in T-ara including addressing a hair stylist as 'Shampoo'. She got on instagram and tried to say that the former stylist was lying cuz he was friends with the members still, and he needed to shut up. She was very rude about it too, nasty tone. Dispatch (I assume you know who they are, but they're like a TMZ/The Hollywood Report hybrid in the sense that they know all the scandals first but are generally trustworthy) did a follow up with other former staff members that confirmed that Hwayoung was an asshole, to the point that one former staff member resigned.

People also brought up that when Hwayoung was initially kicked out 19 staff members signed the statement saying she was difficult to work with. Reply

she got kicked off the show cus she called someone shampoo how dumb Reply

Being an asshole to staff ain't dumb. She deserved it Reply

mte Reply

let them know mama!! Reply

how long ago was that tho Reply

Don't matter, JTBC saved their ass by not casting her. This + lying about the bullying incident and her negative reaction to both caused enough controversy that the producers found it better to cut their losses than cast her again. She did it to herself. Reply

Ikr whats so bad about being named after After School's iconic bop 'Shampoo'??? Reply

kang ina was a great character and she played it well but I wouldn't be able to watch an entire season with her tbh. maybe they can bring back the scrapped ballerina storyline from season one. as for hwayoung, she and her sister can choke Reply

idk who this is, but that is a very confusing photo. Reply

shoulda been kicked off right after her sister and her got exposed for being snakes Reply

i still don't get the backlash for hwayoung tho. the only reason this situation ever blew up is bc the rest of the members were dumb af and chose to gang up on her publicly on twitter. even if they were having internal trouble they ultimately exposed themselves? threw a rock then tried to hide their hands and it didn't work Reply

No? She lied for years that she was bullied out of the group when that wasn't the case. She has her sister threaten another member, mistreated the staff, didn't turn up for rehearsals and a concert/music show, and faked illness to get out of promotions. She was thrown out of the group because 19 staff members signed an open letter saying she wasn't shit. Are idols not allowed to complain about their coworkers online? That's the only thing T-ara's guilty out versus her being straight trash. Reply

the bullying always stemmed from the twitter situation and netizen conjecture of which if the company had proof of the opposite should have immediately been released and the situation would of ended. this whole thing was handled poorly by all sides (mostly their label) Reply

No it didn't. Hwadog always said she was made to feel uncomfortable while in the group.

And MBK released proof when the scandal initially happened, but by then it was a full on witch hunt for T-ara so no one paid attention to it.

I agree their label handled the situation poorly, but I don't like how T-ara's still being blamed for everything because they vented on Twitter. Reply

i am talking about how this all got exposed bc of the initial twitter situation. if staff members really were about to get hwayoung out the paint, they would have been better off not exposing their internal strife on sns and this could have all been avoided. knetz were already negative to hwayoung after nipple gate but the twitter situation blew everything up in a negative way for the rest of t-ara while they self-made hwayoung an escape route Reply

oh come on bitch!!!! survive that nuclear explosion like a twinkie!! Reply

She deserves it. If anyone's a twinkie it'd be T-ara for chugging along when other groups woulda broke up 4 yrs ago. Reply

oh no i'm a t-ara stan ❤️ should've ended my comment w "hwadog dead in ditch" Reply

I love how T-allah remained so classy and strong during the 5 years of hell they went through meanwhile Hwadung has had about a month of being exposed and she's already trying to make excuses at everything and more and more staff keep coming out and bring out the receipts! Reply

T-ara haven't a good song in YEARS



everyone involved needs to retire Reply

I think ur confusing t-ara with AOA. Reply

Oop Reply

