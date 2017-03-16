Jesse Williams on Viceland's Late Night Talk Show Desus & Mero
Actor and Activist @iJesseWilliams talks about black cultural capital and his former career as a teacher. pic.twitter.com/a6E6CdmpZG— DESUS & MERO (@desusandmero) March 17, 2017
Jesse Williams visited late night Viceland talk show Desus & Mero.
-Talks about the backlash after his BET Awards speech. Said he received threats but was not paying attention to the aftermath because he went back to filming a movie in Atlanta and said it's unhealthy to closely follow things like that, good or bad.
-Said in an emergency he cannot provide any medical help, despite experience on Grey's Anatomy.
-Spent time explaining the thought behind his Ebroji app.
-Most rewarding job experience was being a teacher. Explained the difficulties of trying to find the balance between what is taught in classrooms vs. what students need to learn for everyday life.
I need to get caught up on the art.
Good lord, the idea of him as a teacher. Half the class probably had "LOVE YOU" written on their eyelids like Indiana Jones.
When Mero goes on one of his rants with "my guy" haha
desus & mero is the only reason I'm happy to have viceland
It's not out yet but I'm message you the link when it is! The BX loyalty is so cute. I'm from Brooklyn and just feel heh about it, haha.
i know desus has always steered the conversation and is the most consistent of the two, but god, when mero hits a mark it's amazing.
The brand is strong!
https://soundcloud.com/bodega-sushi/e
@ 1:26 mark when Mero talks about his oldest son figuring out Santa is a fraud and the kids plot Mero's deathing 😭