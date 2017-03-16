Jesse Williams on Viceland's Late Night Talk Show Desus & Mero

wow i never thought i would see desus and mero on ontd Reply

Thread

Link

I love Desus and Mero. Reply

Thread

Link

A Desus and Mero post on ONTD?



I need to get caught up on the art. Reply

Thread

Link

I have to remember to unmute him on Twitter tomorrow after I watch Grey's; he's answering tons of fangirl Qs and it seems it was a Japril-heavy episode, which is 🙄🙄🙄🙄 But I enjoy how he semi-trolls them.



Good lord, the idea of him as a teacher. Half the class probably had "LOVE YOU" written on their eyelids like Indiana Jones. Reply

Thread

Link

I started watching them recently and really enjoy them. Sometimes it's too much dude/sex humor for me but the other parts make up for it.



When Mero goes on one of his rants with "my guy" haha



Edited at 2017-03-17 03:45 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

They have a podcast too. Which is also super bro-y. The show is basically a short podcast Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

desus & mero on ontd. wow. Reply

Thread

Link

did he talk about his support for nate parker tho





desus & mero is the only reason I'm happy to have viceland Reply

Thread

Link

They are not even in the Top 5 of the greatest shows there oop Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

AFAIK he's never said anything beyond that vague-ass tweet. Prayer circle he never says anything more favorable. :\ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

As a proud bodegahive member it makes me so happy to see them get more and more famous I love them!!!! Reply

Thread

Link

BX loyalty on ONTD? 🙌🏾🙅🏾 Reply

Thread

Link

Haha, aw, this reminds me of my friends. They both live in the BX and love it. They're actually starting their own podcast kinda inspired by Desus and Mero. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh really? They just moved to the BX or are they natives? If it's the latter, pass me their podcast link! I'll support anyone from the Bronx (minus JLO & the cast of LHH) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

One just moved there last year and the other one has been there her whole life (she also doesn't like JLo)



It's not out yet but I'm message you the link when it is! The BX loyalty is so cute. I'm from Brooklyn and just feel heh about it, haha. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes! Please send the link my way 👌🏾😎👌🏾 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

we've had Bodega posts before or at least one bc i've been waiting since....DvM for Desus to wife me Reply

Thread

Link

the first time mero started singing "plantain supernova" i screamed. like i could not stop laughing and it still kills me even though he's done it a million times since.



i know desus has always steered the conversation and is the most consistent of the two, but god, when mero hits a mark it's amazing.



Edited at 2017-03-17 04:42 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Mero's Xandman KILLED me dead the first time I heard him do the scabadeebop Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

BARMELOOOOOO XANTHONNYYYYYYYYYYY Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Ivanka Trump and Justin Trudeau work on "foreign relations" by taking in a show together. pic.twitter.com/2PwIbMWxqM — DESUS & MERO (@desusandmero) March 17, 2017

omg I was dying when they discussed ivanka and justin's date Reply

Thread

Link

😭😭 Mero is a FOOL! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love their show on Viceland. Reply

Thread

Link

Hands down no one can match their podcast

The brand is strong! Reply

Thread

Link

BX ALL DAY Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my favorite viceland show Reply

Thread

Link

Whenever MEro goes on his Dominican rants and talks about that baseball classic shit I die laughing. Reply

Thread

Link