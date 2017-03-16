hey arnold

Jesse Williams on Viceland's Late Night Talk Show Desus & Mero



Jesse Williams visited late night Viceland talk show Desus & Mero.

-Talks about the backlash after his BET Awards speech. Said he received threats but was not paying attention to the aftermath because he went back to filming a movie in Atlanta and said it's unhealthy to closely follow things like that, good or bad.
-Said in an emergency he cannot provide any medical help, despite experience on Grey's Anatomy.
-Spent time explaining the thought behind his Ebroji app.
-Most rewarding job experience was being a teacher. Explained the difficulties of trying to find the balance between what is taught in classrooms vs. what students need to learn for everyday life.


SOURCE
Watch Desus & Mero on Viceland!!!
Tagged: , , ,