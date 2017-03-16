Henry Cavill cast in Mission Impossible 6

he looks like a log in that suit

his peak was immortals

all i know is that he's a creep and he has a v nice butt

Why is he a creep?

i still think he looks HOT AF

(yes i'm the user who thinks tom hiddleston is hot, i have trash taste i'm aware)

lmaooo well at least you're honest.



lmaooo well at least you're honest.

TBH I never thought that Hiddleston was that ugly, but lately he's just gotten really rough looking, like so wrinkly.

he IS hot

he IS hot

Hiddles never was

I hope he can be more like he was in Man from UNCLE instead of generic action guy bc he was legit v charming in that movie

Lol, comment twins. I didn't know he had it in him before that movie!

yaaass so damn charming!

Ikr it was like he had a soul transplant before the movie

He was cute and had personality in film. I feel like Armie was really the heart of that film tho.



I'm still pressed it didn't do well enough to get a sequel.

Reply

He was attractive in the tutors. Bulky look doesn't work for him IMO



Anyways, is this franchise gonna be like the F&F and just never die even though it's literally the same plot and story each time just with a new set of actors other than Tom?



Personally unless it's an ongoing arc that has an end goal in terms of story like Harry Potter, LOTR ect, I feel like anything past 3 films of one movie is overkill Reply

ITA that it's overkill, but the fifth one was legit great. I was amazed, but I ended up loving it.

Henry Cavill in The Tudors was literal perfection, it was unreal



He still looks good now though tbh he just needs to get more scruffy Reply

like, HOW

Oh my

I agree! Perfection

He was, that gif?? DAMN, he looks gorgeous.

Ehh...well, if he's in his Man From U.N.C.L.E. charming mode and not his plank-of-wood Superman mode, then sure. It's really all about Queen Fergy-Ferg, anyway.



(I know my bb Sean Harris doesn't wanna come back, but he was such a gr8 villain. 🖤) Reply

he looked flawless in the tudors

was just talking about him on the ontd! gamer discord



i am aware of my questionable taste because i think he's still hot Reply

op should have used a source that showed how he got the role through Instagram lol



good choice Henry, very excited for the next installment Reply

That instagram stunt was so poorly done though.

instagram? seriously? lol

whaaat? how did i miss it?!? do you have a link, please?

oh? did Henry sends newds via Instagram to the casting director. a modern day online casting couch? 👀

DM Henry i have roles you can pleh.



DM Henry i have roles you can pleh. Reply

destroy me. destroy me.

This bitch is always dressed like an obscene preschool teacher and it stresses me the fuck OUT. pic.twitter.com/MvlL8vQnNA — Shecky Shabazz . (@beatrixfuriosa) August 25, 2015

Reply

lmaooo.



i can only imagine parent teacher conferences having parents weak as he discusses the kids academic standing. Reply

Yeah, I'd kind of rather have him in a sequel to Man from UNCLE just for the promo...

how random.



he is the very definition of falling from hotness's grace. Reply

he looked incredible in Man of Steel imo

