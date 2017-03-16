Henry Cavill cast in Mission Impossible 6
Henry Cavill Joins 'Mission Impossible 6' https://t.co/XjxxmCawoX pic.twitter.com/fM167kG1XT— TheWrap (@TheWrap) March 17, 2017
- He joins the previously announced cast of Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson and Vanessa Kirby
- The film will have a release sometime in 2018
source
Let's all use this post to remember Cavill at his peak hotness.
his peak was immortals
(yes i'm the user who thinks tom hiddleston is hot, i have trash taste i'm aware)
TBH I never thought that Hiddleston was that ugly, but lately he's just gotten really rough looking, like so wrinkly.
Hiddles never was
I'm still pressed it didn't do well enough to get a sequel.
Anyways, is this franchise gonna be like the F&F and just never die even though it's literally the same plot and story each time just with a new set of actors other than Tom?
Personally unless it's an ongoing arc that has an end goal in terms of story like Harry Potter, LOTR ect, I feel like anything past 3 films of one movie is overkill
He still looks good now though tbh he just needs to get more scruffy
(I know my bb Sean Harris doesn't wanna come back, but he was such a gr8 villain. 🖤)
i am aware of my questionable taste because i think he's still hot
good choice Henry, very excited for the next installment
DM Henry i have roles you can pleh.
RIP The Man from UNCLE promo rounds...
destroy me.
Re: RIP The Man from UNCLE promo rounds...
Re: RIP The Man from UNCLE promo rounds...
i can only imagine parent teacher conferences having parents weak as he discusses the kids academic standing.
Re: RIP The Man from UNCLE promo rounds...
he is the very definition of falling from hotness's grace.