ABBA

Portugal. The Man releases "Feel it Still" from upcoming album "Woodstock"



-The song is from their upcoming album Woodstock. Recently, it was revealed that Gloomin + Doomin (the album they had been working on) "failed to complete" and was thrown out after three years.
-They also have an interactive version of the video that encourages you to #RESIST here: http://feelitstill.com/

source: 1 2

Portugal. The Man post? Political post?
Tagged: , , , ,