Portugal. The Man releases "Feel it Still" from upcoming album "Woodstock"

I loved everything through American ghetto and then I hated their next album and I just kind of stopped listening to them. I do really love their music though.

That was their first major label album!! #sellouts



Evil Friends was good though!

They're the ones who cover Dayman, right? I just remembered when I saw your icon, lol.

I kind of dig it.

Seeing them tomorrow! Can't wait!

Omg!! I'm jealous! Have a great time!

Thank you!! I shall!

take me with you!!

i'm really loving this song and cant wait for the album.

Awww, I have a soft spot for them! *Even though I'm destined to never see them live (I was literally AT one of their shows, inside the venue + had to leave early, I mean....) ¯\_(ツ)_/¯



I really liked Noise Pollution, so I'm looking forward to this album... Waiter: You Vultures! will forever be the most superior album they've ever done tbh. (They've done some other cool albums, but that one is this their best.)

Reply

I actually love this and I don't think I've ever liked anything they've done before. Is this different than their usual?

