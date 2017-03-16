Portugal. The Man releases "Feel it Still" from upcoming album "Woodstock"
-The song is from their upcoming album Woodstock. Recently, it was revealed that Gloomin + Doomin (the album they had been working on) "failed to complete" and was thrown out after three years.
-They also have an interactive version of the video that encourages you to #RESIST here: http://feelitstill.com/
Evil Friends was good though!
I really liked Noise Pollution, so I'm looking forward to this album... Waiter: You Vultures! will forever be the most superior album they've ever done tbh. (They've done some other cool albums, but that one is this their best.)