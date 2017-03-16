Rejoice ONTD! Carly Rae Jepsen and Charli XCX are in the studio together!
Carly Rae Jepsen and Charli XCX were in the studio with producer, Patrik Berger, and producer/writer, Justin Raisen.
It's Happening! Carly Rae Jepsen and Charli XCX in the same recording booth! https://t.co/JOOb4k446j— CarlySlayJepsen.com (@cslayjepsen) March 16, 2017
Source: Twitter
Charli has so many more PC Music ANTHEMS, I hope her label won't cut them from her album
Did you like Happy All The Time?
A very strong contender for the pop AOTY