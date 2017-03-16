Rejoice ONTD! Carly Rae Jepsen and Charli XCX are in the studio together!

OHHHH MY GODDDDD Reply

Thread

Link

I'm bald Reply

Thread

Link

I like Charli but I honestly can't get into Carly's music. I tried, ONTD gays, I really did. Reply

Thread

Link

Not even Number 1 Angel? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Isn't that a Charli song? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Emotion is all you need! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Run Away With Me tho Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Watch this be terrible Reply

Thread

Link

hmm thats a lot of pitchy voice for one room Reply

Thread

Link

Rescue ha career Carly Rae Jepsen! Reply

Thread

Link

Charli is in a better condition carrer-wise, I think Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think that's debatable. Carly's Call Me Maybe money will always put her in a better position than most non-A-List pop stars. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i'm just always stoked 2 get more music from charli :) Reply

Thread

Link

i hope this is not like when 2 beautiful ppl get together and have an ugly baby lmao Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao! I love this movie sfm Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This movie is a goddamn masterpiece. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't stop listening to Number 1 Angel, just like I couldn't stop listening to E-mo-tion, so this is great news. They should do a Carly/Charli PC Music mixtape together, tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

You and me both, sis

Charli has so many more PC Music ANTHEMS, I hope her label won't cut them from her album

Did you like Happy All The Time? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What's Happy All The Time? All I'm finding is Bible music when I try looking it up. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

if they release a mixtape omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





What about Lorde? I want that girlband, even though Carly and Lorde's voices would probs sound terrible together. Reply

Thread

Link

YES, make it happen! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i need another supergroup Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg this would slay me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

jesus christ, what genre will they do tho like... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

side b > Reply

Thread

Link

ready to be snatched bald...i heard charli's new mixtape is good too. Reply

Thread

Link

LISTEN TO IT RN SISSS.

A very strong contender for the pop AOTY Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

but was karla there? Reply

Thread

Link