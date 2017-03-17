one of my classmates in middle school got encephalitis and almost died from a mosquito bite /growin' up in south Florida Reply

Thread

Link

I remember being irrationally scared of the west nile virus back in 2003



Edited at 2017-03-17 03:12 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh man I'm so used to them but I feel her pain. I also swell up more than normal so that's peachy Reply

Thread

Link

I was dying at this stupid tumblr post I saw the other day



---



-You promise you didn't get me bees again?



(Me from a distance) ....just open it Reply

Thread

Link

There's a Ross River virus outbreak going on right now so I'd be freaking to tbh Reply

Thread

Link

Wow this post got serious real fast Reply

Thread

Link

I had coworker once ask me if I ever had the zika virus. I live in the Northeastern part of the US.



(Also why are there no mosquitos in the Bay Area? Like there's no window screen in any house and that freaked me out) Reply

Thread

Link

Ugh mosquitoes are the worst. I have scars all over my legs from them.



ANYWAY bug stories, the best? I have is that when I was in college I somehow became the designated roach killer in my dorm. I loathe the fuckers but I'd rather a dead one than a live one so I somehow got stuck killing them while the girls who had them in their rooms stood on desk chairs and screamed.



also a couple of years ago I had a huge writing spider on my back porch. Definitely just respect that thing, it was bigger than my palm and I had a "you leave me alone, I leave you alone" policy with it. Reply

Thread

Link