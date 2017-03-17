Adele Hilariously FREAKS OUT Over A Mosquito During Her Concert
lmao it's like she's never seen a mosquito in her entire life, gurl i've been dealing with them even during winter a few times
-A mosquito attacked Adele and she freaked out and killed him and then realized there were tons more...
What is the point of a mosquito, ONTD? Any fun stories about bugs?
-You promise you didn't get me bees again?
(Me from a distance) ....just open it
(Also why are there no mosquitos in the Bay Area? Like there's no window screen in any house and that freaked me out)
ANYWAY bug stories, the best? I have is that when I was in college I somehow became the designated roach killer in my dorm. I loathe the fuckers but I'd rather a dead one than a live one so I somehow got stuck killing them while the girls who had them in their rooms stood on desk chairs and screamed.
also a couple of years ago I had a huge writing spider on my back porch. Definitely just respect that thing, it was bigger than my palm and I had a "you leave me alone, I leave you alone" policy with it.