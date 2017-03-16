Outlast 2 is effectively banned in Australia

that they offend against the standards of morality, decency and propriety



lol okay Australia, no self awareness whatsoever Reply

yyiiikkkkessssssssss



My video game experience doesn't extend past mariocart, is this type of game popular? The description is..something. Reply

Yeah horror games are big now. Reply

Right? I was a Sims girl myself. Sure I'd take ladders from the pools or create "death coasters" on Roller Coaster Tycoon, but... Reply

give me this game now Reply

was the first one as fucked up as this? Reply

sorta? but this scene description is something else, im...idk how some youtubers are gonna handle it, probably in a really gross way :/ blarg Reply

The DLC of the first game had a bit where a crazy guy wants to castrate you (you're playing a guy) so he can make you his wife and have you bear his children. Reply

lol and i just commented that i didn't remember it being as fucked up/weird as the sequel is shaping up to be. i didn't pay attention to the DLC to be fair Reply

wow Reply

https://youtu.be/GWjHGAfKumw



Also this guy has a sizable following on Tumblr. Also this guy has a sizable following on Tumblr. Reply

game makers seen Calvaire one too many times Reply

not that i remember tbh, i mean it was fucked up but the monster orgy thing is over the top and not what i'd expect from a sequel to the first one Reply

but like.... violence that leads to death is NBD Reply

meh... think i'll skip this one. what's the name of the upcoming horror game where you play a little girl in a yellow raincoat and you have to find your way around a ginormous lighthouse with monsters? i'm looking forward to that one. Reply

gross, i wouldn't be playing this game anyway. i hate these horror games.



Edited at 2017-03-17 02:46 am (UTC) Reply

I don't blame them tbh? I must be getting old. Reply

yeah, this just seems excessive lol Reply

this sounds like Cannibal Holocaust*



















*I've never seen Cannibal Holocaust but it sounds like it. Reply

lmfao ily Reply

I didn't watch it either but I'm very curious so I read the wikipedia entry... it's awfull tbh.



My brother watched it when he was like 15 and he confirmed it. Reply

i... regret reading that description Reply

ye, i'm australian, and this is so fucking annoying. the classification board is a bunch of old men who usually try to ban anything with explicit female sexuality.



i'm super excited for outlast 2, but this is a bit worrying. the bride scene in the dlc was already bordering on OTT exploitation. which i like in small doses, but it gets a bit boring after awhile. Reply

Gross Reply

Or put the highest rating available and let adults decide for themselves? Banning media in 2017 (and in Australia of all places) is at best redundant. Reply

It sounds vile tbh. I like to keep things light-hearted in general, tho.

I'm not sure I really "get" video games... Nancy Drew click-and-point mysteries were more my cup of tea. But monster rape orgies sounds... Fun?...too... Reply

The Outlast series scares me so much but I love playing it. I just wish you could pick up a weapon, I don't need an rocket launcher but a nice butter knife would have been okay. Reply

i don't play video games, but every time there's hoo ha about explicit content it's so baffling to me? Reply

the hoo ha i mean, not the video games being played or w/e.



god knows there are shows and films that are just as violent Reply

ngl that does sound rlly awful. i loved the first one so this sucks :( we even have the r rating now for games so i wonder why they wouldn't just label it w that Reply

I love videogames but horror games are not for me, or at least horror games like this one. Action games >>>>>> Reply

It always pissed me off that Bully was banned in Brazil. So dumb. Reply

