Outlast 2 is effectively banned in Australia
The horror game 'Outlast 2' has been refused a classification rating in Australia, effectively banning it from being sold in the country.
The Classification Board found the game to "depict, express or otherwise deal with matters of sex, drug misuse or addiction, crime, cruelty, violence or revolting or abhorrent phenomena in such a way that they offend against the standards of morality, decency and propriety generally accepted by reasonable adults to the extent that they should not be classified".
The scene in question that caused the most offense them is below.
Trigger warning for discussion of rape:
In one cut-scene in the game ... a female creature prepares Blake for a ritual. She says, "I want to see your true face. Your seed will burn this world." Shortly afterwards, he objects to having psycho-active dust blown into his face, yelling, "Nope! Nope!" before he stumbles into a forest clearing.
His vision blurring, he witnesses what appears to a ritualistic orgy. His wife, Lynn, calls out for his help, saying, "It hurts! Oh god!," as she hangs from chains on a raised platform at the front of the clearing. Humanoid creatures, their skin grey, spattered with blood and scarred, implicity have sex as others pray, or chant, or gesticulate.
One creature has another bent over a rock, thrusting as they implicitly have rear-entry sex, another sits astride the pelvic region of a creature prone on the ground, moving their hips rhythmically as they too implicitly have sex. Two other pairs of creatures in the clearing are also implicitly having sex.
As Blake yells for the creatures to "Get away from her!" a female creature, her greyish breasts bared, pushes him onto his back, holds his arms to the ground and repeatedly thrusts her crotch against him. As Blake protests, saying "No! Stop that!" the creature thrusts again, before placing its face over his midsection and then sitting up and wiping its mouth.
Although much of the contact between the creature and Blake is obscurred, by it taking place below screen, the sexualised surroundings and aggressive behaviour of the creature suggest that it is an assault which is sexual in nature. The Board is of the opinion that this, combined with Blake's objections and distress, constitutes a depiction of implied sexual violence.
In the Board's opinion, the above example constitutes a depiction of implied sexual violence and therefore cannot be accommodated within the R18+ classification category and the game is therefore Refused Classification.
Source
Are you a reasonable adult who needs others to tell you what you can or can not watch, ONTD?
lol okay Australia, no self awareness whatsoever
Right? I was a Sims girl myself. Sure I'd take ladders from the pools or create "death coasters" on Roller Coaster Tycoon, but...
Also this guy has a sizable following on Tumblr.
I don't blame them tbh? I must be getting old.
*I've never seen Cannibal Holocaust but it sounds like it.
My brother watched it when he was like 15 and he confirmed it.
i'm super excited for outlast 2, but this is a bit worrying. the bride scene in the dlc was already bordering on OTT exploitation. which i like in small doses, but it gets a bit boring after awhile.
Or put the highest rating available and let adults decide for themselves? Banning media in 2017 (and in Australia of all places) is at best redundant.
god knows there are shows and films that are just as violent
You do guys have any recommendations for point and click adventure/escape games? I've played most of Rusty Lake' games, the Submachine series, and Killer Escape, and I'm looking for more games like that.