Tinashe Hires Some Guys to Dance Outside to Promote "Flame"
-Tinashe's new single "Flame" dropped today
-Shirtless guys danced next to a firetruck outside the Hot 97 radio station in NYC
-Looked like about 10 people were watching this "flash mob"
-Tinashe also came out to promote her new single #BuyFlameOniTunes
No one cares
Rita OraKeri Hilson.
a n y w a y
This is soo funny to me. Someone help tina out.
her actual music is hit or miss but damn girl is high energy and can dance her ass off
She is stunning and can outperform pretty much every current pop star, what is not to love.
Get her on a Chainsmokers song or something if she wants a hit
If I have kept up with OP's posts, I am pretty sure she is on a Closer knock off track.
@3:17 "who's tinashe?" lmao
We will admit defeat a month after the video drops. But it needs to chart or we are never getting that album so y'all Americans had better not let it flop.
I couldn't watch the whole thing through though because of second-hand embarrassment. This was so bad. SO bad.
I'm trying to calculate how much this cost. The dancers would have been paid at least $100/each. The rental of the fire truck had to be a couple hundred/thousand and yet, there is no more than 10 people standing there (and that is generous). :S
that was tragic
i actually used to like her but she needs to stick to one type of music/image because she alienates her different types of fans (pop/R&B/alt-R&B) everytime she changes it up which is why i think she hasn't been able to build a solid fanbase. a lot of what she does doesn't come across as genuine
better luck next time sis
That guy in the middle was FLAME-ing hot 🔥🔥🔥