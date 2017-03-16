Lmao i heard this described on twitter and it's even sadder than i thought it would be



Her label must love her because anyone else woulda been dropped after so many false starts.

her label doesn't care about her at all

I bet Tinashe would fucking love to be dropped

I like the song enough, but I don't think it'll be a hit unfortunately

she's really desperate to become the next rita ora

it's not like rita ora is that great pop star (coming from a stan) her career is interesting tho

Rita Ora Keri Hilson.

they say the ghost of keri hilson's career still haunts that walmart parking lot

she is an actual performer who puts on a show and doesn't just stand around and does whatever, has talent and is one of the few who bothers to try to promote her music but that makes her desperate lmfao



a n y w a y

the record label and her team are sleeping on her. she deserves better.

ia even though i don't like her music, it makes me sad how ppl like fuckin' katy perry are so on

i hate this generation of artists. most pop stars are so lazy and give the bare minimum yet when someone who can perform and actually wants to promote their music to the best of their abilities they're thirsty, pathetic and desperate.

I mean I love Tinashe but...this was a just a bad promotion.

mteee

love her but this song sucks

she needs help :/

LMAO

OMG..



This is soo funny to me. Someone help tina out.



Edited at 2017-03-17 02:52 am (UTC)

OP i think you are being generous with your estimate of 10 people. Are you rounding up?



Edited at 2017-03-17 02:26 am (UTC)

I just listened to Nightride for the first time and really loved it. I love that sound from her.

how come you guys love her so much?

because she brings it in live performances



her actual music is hit or miss but damn girl is high energy and can dance her ass off Reply

She is stunning and can outperform pretty much every current pop star, what is not to love.

I adore her mixtapes.

she's gorgeous and can outperform most pop stars rn

She's a throwback to pop and r&b in the early 00s.

Because of Aquarius...I'll never turn my back on ha!

Go listen to Aquarius now then get back to us sis.



Edited at 2017-03-17 03:05 am (UTC)

She's so great but her kind of music just isn't in right now



Get her on a Chainsmokers song or something if she wants a hit Reply

ugh I can't stand the Chainsmokers' music haha

If I have kept up with OP's posts, I am pretty sure she is on a Closer knock off track.

mte isn't she good friends with calvin harris

lmao yikes

the blonde girl in the video is doing the m o s t to pretend this is exciting

@3:17 "who's tinashe?" lmao



@3:17 "who's tinashe?" lmao Reply

How long until we know Flame is officially a flop? Or has ONTD already declared the floppage?



Edited at 2017-03-17 02:33 am (UTC)

We will admit defeat a month after the video drops. But it needs to chart or we are never getting that album so y'all Americans had better not let it flop.

Rihanna and Westbury Roads is coming for the rest of Joyride at this rate. smh.

Can Calvin Harris help a sis out

She's great. I love her. She deserves bigger success, yadda, yadda, yadda.



I couldn't watch the whole thing through though because of second-hand embarrassment. This was so bad. SO bad.



I'm trying to calculate how much this cost. The dancers would have been paid at least $100/each. The rental of the fire truck had to be a couple hundred/thousand and yet, there is no more than 10 people standing there (and that is generous). :S Reply

tragic

oh my goodness



that was tragic



i actually used to like her but she needs to stick to one type of music/image because she alienates her different types of fans (pop/R&B/alt-R&B) everytime she changes it up which is why i think she hasn't been able to build a solid fanbase. a lot of what she does doesn't come across as genuine



better luck next time sis Reply

this looks so awkward

She's really talented but she needs new management or just a rethink in terms of how she's promoted.

Flame is in dire need of a bridge, especially in the first verse. It just jumps right into chorus.

That guy in the middle was FLAME-ing hot 🔥🔥🔥

It's way too cold for these dudes to be dancing shirtless, like wtf.

