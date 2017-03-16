SMG/SH

Heathers to help launch new network




-Heathers and American Woman (Kyle Richards show based on her life) are leaving Tvland.
-Both will help launch the new Paramount Network replacing Spiketv.
-Viacom has been reshuffling shows around their networks (ie: RPDR from LOGO to VH1)

