Heathers to help launch new network

No more Spike? Why do they take away all my channels that air Cops?

No more Spike but apparently Cops, Bar Rescue and Inkmaster are staying on Paramount, frôm what's been said



oh good lol

Wait, Spike TV is folding?

It's a blessing

Is there a male Heather?

yes, played by everyone's favorite house twink brendan scannell.











wtf @ this reboot

"Heather Chandler (originally portrayed by Kim Walker) will be played by Field; in the new incarnation, she is described as having a body like Martha Dumptruck."



Uhhhh if that's her in the center, she doesn't have the body of martha dumptruck

What is she, a size 8? 10?











Anyway, it would be cool if Hollywood could stop casting women that are 10 lbs overweight in "fat" roles

what the frick. she looks nothing like martha dumptruck.

Maybe they'll do a Tyra

I'd hate to bitch, but I submitted a post, ain't posted yet, no rejection email, yada...

those pictured are high school students? that guy looks like the mom from Freaks n Geeks.

spike tv hasn't shown anything worth watching since the original season of the joe schmo show.

omg I loved that so much, vintage kristin wiig haha

the only thing I ever watch on spike is bar rescue

I'm confused about the Heathers tv show.

Aren't the Heathers terrible and abusive people that Winona's character and her bf want to kill? Why casting a gay(?) man, a plus size girl and a black girl?



I could be wrong tho, it's been years since I watched the movie.

IIRC they were trying to like, turn it on its head by having the popular kids be the kids who are typically depicted as the outcasts but yea, that doesn't necessarily work if they're horrible. I could be missing something though it's been awhile since I read the premise.

good riddance. forgot spike existed

Spike TV literally lauched yesterday in my country. And we already have two separate Paramount TV networks at this point. The launch was messy because they are obviously planning to rebrand the Spike now, like US, but that was probably decided already after they got a license and graphics under the Spike branding.

BTW they initially planned to launch a TVLand, but the focus groups reacted negatively to old laugh-track sitcoms and lq 4:3 video.

In other channel rebrand news, Oxygen will be an Investigation Discovery clone soon, I hope they will sell Bad Girls Club to VH1, tbh

Their programming is so odd it's half trashy reality and half murder case shows lol

It's going to be 100% murder case shows soon, sadly

That sucks I feel like there are already so many channels doing that tbh

I like Snapped lol but a lot of tv networks have gone to crap imo LMN was always lower quality, but now their movies are unwatchable.

Paramount tv? Couldn't come up with something snappier? I guess it could be worse *cough*freeform*cough*

They are planning to make it a tv brand, since their movies are flopping left and right. The CEO was inspired by (wait for it) Disney

I only care about this new heathers vaguely for the black girl and EVEN THEN



W/E, as long as I get to keep my bar rescue IDK

