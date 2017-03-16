Heathers to help launch new network
#Heathers Reboot, Alicia Silverstone's #AmericanWoman Leaving TV Land — Find Out Where They'll Air https://t.co/7ySoMAcSJn pic.twitter.com/p5hDGZ5nJD— TVLine.com (@TVLine) March 16, 2017
-Heathers and American Woman (Kyle Richards show based on her life) are leaving Tvland.
-Both will help launch the new Paramount Network replacing Spiketv.
-Viacom has been reshuffling shows around their networks (ie: RPDR from LOGO to VH1)
"Heather Chandler (originally portrayed by Kim Walker) will be played by Field; in the new incarnation, she is described as having a body like Martha Dumptruck."
Uhhhh if that's her in the center, she doesn't have the body of martha dumptruck
What is she, a size 8? 10?
Aren't the Heathers terrible and abusive people that Winona's character and her bf want to kill? Why casting a gay(?) man, a plus size girl and a black girl?
I could be wrong tho, it's been years since I watched the movie.
BTW they initially planned to launch a TVLand, but the focus groups reacted negatively to old laugh-track sitcoms and lq 4:3 video.
