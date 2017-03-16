SNL Announces Last Hosts of the Season & New Live Format
Finishing Season 42 with four great shows! #SNL pic.twitter.com/D87eCaADmS— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 16, 2017
The musical guests for these dates have yet to be announced.
Starting on Jimmy Fallon's episode April 15th, the last four episodes will be live in all time zones across the country for the first time ever.
but whoo @ the other hosts!
(not shocked but a little bummed they've mostly skipped april, would have really liked to see john boyega on there to promo the circle)
Maybe they realized they were burning through actual somebodies in Hollywood.
also, can we have a sexy female host? KStew not my type, give me some female to lust after!
I know people really, really (justifiably) dislike Che & Jost but NBC announced they will be doing Weekend Update specials throughout August and TBH I'm kind of glad? They don't get a pass for that Trump episode but I've really found their (SNL as a whole) political commentary to be comforting + it seems to be the only thing that gets Trump and his team actually mad.
His team must be working overtime trying to remove his Petting Orange fart's hair.
Is he still gonna giggle through out his skits?
anyways, only looking forward to the Rock's show.
Sry I just get angry bc I think about how her looks may have negatively impacted her career and ughhh
Yum
Yay Melissa! ❤ Is it petty if I want her to do a sketch mocking the Gilmore revival (and potential future revivals)? Drag that hat-obsessed hipster, Sookie!!