SNL Announces Last Hosts of the Season & New Live Format

I hope the evening with jimmy is non stop insulting him for having trump on his show.....and him insulting SNL in turn for having him on THEIR show.





but whoo @ the other hosts!



(not shocked but a little bummed they've mostly skipped april, would have really liked to see john boyega on there to promo the circle) Reply

Thread

Link

Why do they take such long breaks? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IDK...I didn't really start watching until 2014, and even then it was sporadic.



Maybe they realized they were burning through actual somebodies in Hollywood. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

SNL only really does 3-show Aprils whenever NBC has the Winter Olympics but traditionally it's only one or two then Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ohh ok. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Chris Pine used to look so damn fine.



also, can we have a sexy female host? KStew not my type, give me some female to lust after! Reply

Thread

Link

Ugh jimmy fallon Reply

Thread

Link

Ew Fallon. No thanks. Reply

Thread

Link

The Rock should be fun. Reply

Thread

Link

Fuck Fallon, but yes! to all of the others, especially Chris! I hope Melissa's episode has a lot of Spicer in it Reply

Thread

Link

Ooh, the Melissa ep is the day before my birthday/going into the day of my birthday. Here's to hoping she delivers (there continues to be plenty of inspiration so..) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Always here for Melissa. Reply

Thread

Link



Jimmy must be sweating those ratings, huh?

I know people really, really (justifiably) dislike Che & Jost but NBC announced they will be doing Weekend Update specials throughout August and TBH I'm kind of glad? They don't get a pass for that Trump episode but I've really found their (SNL as a whole) political commentary to be comforting + it seems to be the only thing that gets Trump and his team actually mad.



Edited at 2017-03-17 02:06 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

They're so awful. Worst news hosts since Dennis Miller and Colin Quinn. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Colin Quinn was THE. WORST. Dennis Miller is clearly the worst when it comes to his entire existence but Colin Quinn's WU was so bland. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I loved CQ, he really didn't want the job it seemed and his 'this is stupid' delivery for every headline cracked me up. I know he was awful, I was entertained. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Che and Jost are SO hit or miss, especially this season; when they're on their game it's great though Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ME: Fallon.



His team must be working overtime trying to remove his Petting Orange fart's hair. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think they are getting too comfortable and acting off script way too much, which is why they are hit and miss. They make a lame joke on the fly and throw everything off. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't stand Jost, Che or Pete Davidson. And those two interchangeable new white dudes have made no impression on me. I still cannot BELIEVE they got rid of national treasure Taran Killam but kept/added all those dummies.



Edited at 2017-03-17 02:46 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jimmy Fallon? bye Reply

Thread

Link

Jimmy Fallon being the unfunniest person on this list.

Is he still gonna giggle through out his skits? Reply

Thread

Link

He still giggles through his skits on his own show doesn't he? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I refuse to watch his late night show but I'm sure he does, that asshole! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't watch it either but I've caught blurbs and I'm pretty sure that he does based on what I've seen? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hes the kind of guy that would laugh if you told him a story about how you saw someone die in front of you and would constantly interrupt to tell you how your story relates to his own random one even tho it doesnt in any way. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i know SNL ain't shit now but i'm pissed they never ever had Rachel Dratch back to host. she's funnier than half the female "comedians" they've had to host, including other former cast members, and she was always great on the show.



anyways, only looking forward to the Rock's show.



Edited at 2017-03-17 02:18 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I didn't watch it for a while and really only started watching it again cause of jabs at the Trump administration. I need the laughs just for that at least Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

+1, man. Rachel Dratch is amazing. She should have Tina and Amy's careers.



Sry I just get angry bc I think about how her looks may have negatively impacted her career and ughhh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

From what I understand, she was supposed to originally have the role of that awful Orange Juice bitch but the network didn't want her and cast Insufferable Blonde instead. So Tina wrote a character for her the network would cast her in, which was insulting. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte @ dratch Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I *ALWAYS* loved her on SNL! It's sad that she quit for 30 Rock and then didn't even get a recurring role on it :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So it'll be on at 830 Pacific time... (i'm on ontd ofc I have no faith in my math skills.) Reply

Thread

Link

Comes on at 11:30 here in Eastern time so yup, that sounds about right to me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ty! I needed the peer review. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Finally I'll be able to stay up late enough to watch it 😂😂 830 on a saturday Reply

Thread

Link

Chris Pine is gonna be on to promote Wonder Woman? Why not have......the actual fucking Wonder Woman on? Reply

Thread

Link

I agree but also I love Chris Pine though. I am torn. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I totally agree and youknowwhy.gif, but also...is she funny? That spy movie with Isla Fisher would suggest not. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Yum Yum Reply

Thread

Link

Ugh................... I'm way too happy about the May 6 host. Reply

Thread

Link

Fallon is only welcome if he brings JT with him, that's the new rule. in general I can take or leave Timberlake, but he's so fucking funny on SNL.



Yay Melissa! ❤ Is it petty if I want her to do a sketch mocking the Gilmore revival (and potential future revivals)? Drag that hat-obsessed hipster, Sookie!! Reply

Thread

Link

I'm so tired of the same people hosting. Reply

Thread

Link

yes! they probably figured too many people streamed it so why not Reply

Thread

Link