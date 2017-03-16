bflowseis

Liam Payne Serving Looks - Talks Cheryl, Trump, and Bieber

-Lime is on the cover of Rollacoaster Magazine this month.
-Says Cheryl was his crush growing up as a teen. Is supportive of him and his upcoming solo career.
-Donald Trump kicked him and the boys out of his hotel in NYC because they were sleeping and didn't meet with one of his daughters.
-Gave Justin Bieber his phone number for support. Thinks he's a great guy with a good heart.

