Liam Payne Serving Looks - Talks Cheryl, Trump, and Bieber

The fuck is roller coaster magazine?



Keep it with that 5 head. Reply

Thread

Link

It's Rollacoaster Magazine. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I never noticed before how... long his head is... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



the hair doesn't help tbh, he looks like Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

a magazine where they shop your nipples off Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOOOOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

drag me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know stanning flops has its charms -my username is after a shelved Sky Ferreira single ffs- but this crosses a line :/ Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

if you knocked up your childhood crush (or they knocked you up) years later, who would that be?



mine would definitely be JC Chasez Reply

Thread

Link

HOLY SHIT, THIS IS ACTUALLY BEAUTIFUL (no to Sean Spicer tho) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

OMG where did you find this? This is the best edit I've ever seen. The only truthful thing Spicey has ever said! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Nobody would get knocked up tbh #gaypriviledge



I don't even remember who my childhood crush was. The only one that comes to mind is the dancer in JLo's Ain't It Funny video (not the remix). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Rocky from 3 Ninjas lmao Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Joshua Jackson. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

JTT or Devon Sawa or Mike Vitar Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Viggo Mortensen/Aragorn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There'd be no knocking up given I'm gay, but my teen crush was Ryan Phillippe. Esp him in IKWYDLS and Cruel Intentions Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I would have been knocked up by Devon Sawa.

*cackles* Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

will smith lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Erik von Detten circa Brink lmfao or Harrison Ford. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nick Jonas (he's not really my "childhood" crush. More like my first celeb crush) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jonathan Taylor Thomas. Or Nick Carter. Or Prince William (he was still cute back then). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If I were Liam's age, Orlando Bloom probably Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Taylor Hanson. He could still get it tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Freddie Prinze Jr. lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Christian Bale, but he can carry the kid Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Andre 3000. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

jgl Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Atreyu from The NeverEnding Story Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ngl jeff hardy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

leo if we're talking ages 7-10. frodo/elijah wood 10-14 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

flawless fav is flawless



Bieber has always been so shifty with his relationships with the boys. he acts like best friends then slags them off and is competitive, then calls them again and hangs out, repeat. kid's got issues Reply

Thread

Link

I mean Liam hasn't exactly been the nicest to Justin either remember when he made fun of him for getting arrested?



Justin only cares of Niall and Zayn since those are the only ones I know he's hung out with Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"how many times have I been arrested" lol i guess that's making fun. I think justin is over both zayn and niall and for the same reason (they banged selena). but it seemed to me that he immediately started pressing a rivalry between their two albums right after he hung out with niall so that was all for show anyway Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I know Niall hangs out with him, but I never knew the others did. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I don't think Justin acts like they're best friends at all though. He's really only friends with Niall and hung out with Zayn only once and Niall was with them too. It seems like the 1D boys are equally as petty about Justin (mainly Liam and Zayn) as Justin is about them so I'm surprised that Liam is offering support at all especially after making fun of him after getting arrested. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Gave Justin Bieber his phone number for support. Thinks he's a great guy with a good heart.



I hope they both fall into a trash compactor.



Edited at 2017-03-17 01:40 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Way harsh, Tai. Let Bieber fall alone. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lool Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wheres his nipple Reply

Thread

Link

Mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this pose....girl Reply

Thread

Link

Can Directioners take down Trump now? They hacked an airport security camera for fuck's sake. Reply

Thread

Link

why would they do that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Take down Trump? Or hack the airport security camera? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

he looks good! where is his nipple tho??

yuck at him being friends with Justin Bieber

Reply

Thread

Link

I can't believe Cheryl hasn't has her baby yet is she carrying an elephant? I feel like she's been pregnant since May Reply

Thread

Link

-Donald Trump kicked him and the boys out of his hotel in NYC because they were sleeping and didn't meet with one of his daughters.



lmao



I guess it has to be tiffany? Reply

Thread

Link





then again....



i was thinking the same thing. i can't imagine Ivanka teeny bopping to them in the car.then again.... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Would he go to the trouble for Tiffany tho? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Those ugly ass tattoos. Reply

Thread

Link



ur not helping ur gf seem less pedo creepy liam Reply

Thread

Link

my fave gif <3 u know me too well Reply

Parent

Thread



Link