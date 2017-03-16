Liam Payne Serving Looks - Talks Cheryl, Trump, and Bieber
March 16, 2017-Lime is on the cover of Rollacoaster Magazine this month.
-Says Cheryl was his crush growing up as a teen. Is supportive of him and his upcoming solo career.
-Donald Trump kicked him and the boys out of his hotel in NYC because they were sleeping and didn't meet with one of his daughters.
-Gave Justin Bieber his phone number for support. Thinks he's a great guy with a good heart.
More on his interview at the source.
#truelove
ONTD, are you ready for the only other member [besides Zayn] that mattered to drop an album?
Sources: 1 | 2
Keep it with that 5 head.
mine would definitely be JC Chasez
I don't even remember who my childhood crush was. The only one that comes to mind is the dancer in JLo's Ain't It Funny video (not the remix).
*cackles*
Bieber has always been so shifty with his relationships with the boys. he acts like best friends then slags them off and is competitive, then calls them again and hangs out, repeat. kid's got issues
Justin only cares of Niall and Zayn since those are the only ones I know he's hung out with
#BuyISSUESoniTunes
I hope they both fall into a trash compactor.
yuck at him being friends with Justin Bieber
lmao
I guess it has to be tiffany?
then again....