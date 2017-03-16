all mine

Kashing in! Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian are sitting on Instagram gold mines




-Brands pay up to $500,000 for a campaign to 36-year-old Kim's 94.8 million Instagram followers, Heller says, while sisters Khloé, 32, and Kourtney, 37, can rack up $250,000 for sharing branded snaps with their 64.1 million and 54.3 million followers, respectively.

-social media is vital to the Kardashians' multimillion-dollar empire. Adds Heller: "Sponsored posts are about 25 percent of their income!"

