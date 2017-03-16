Kashing in! Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian are sitting on Instagram gold mines
-Brands pay up to $500,000 for a campaign to 36-year-old Kim's 94.8 million Instagram followers, Heller says, while sisters Khloé, 32, and Kourtney, 37, can rack up $250,000 for sharing branded snaps with their 64.1 million and 54.3 million followers, respectively.
-social media is vital to the Kardashians' multimillion-dollar empire. Adds Heller: "Sponsored posts are about 25 percent of their income!"
What can I get for my 176 followers, VERY FEW of whom are bots?!
i never go to someone's ad post and go "hm yeah this is legit ill get it".
But Instagram, I hope not, unless it's like, that top is cute, I need to own it.
I never usually, but I just bought this sweater in 3 different colors after seeing it on Danielle Peazer (Liam from 1D's ex)'s instagram, she's a style blogger now lol. I like the pink and the grey but the black makes me look like a witch. But that's the first and last time I'll ever do it probably. It usually takes more than just a quick look to sway me.
Anyway ads are so strange to me. I've never looked at one in a magazine and thought "oh that's a thing I want" I prefer them more when I see them being worn in an editorial or YT, so you can actually see their real life application. I work in a magazine and ad money is so huge but I always wonder if they're pretty much just wasting their time.
