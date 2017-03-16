Kashing in! Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian are sitting on Instagram gold mines

the internet was a mistake Reply

No, giving the internet to average person was a mistake. Reply

Uhhhhhh? Everyone should have access to the internet. Reply

Who should it be given to? Cats? Reply

Omg that IG post 😂 Reply

That Scott post still makes me laugh. Could he give any less of a shit? Reply

I feel like I've seen this exact post several times. Reply

lol that Scott IG post Reply

They both look like shit in that pic Reply

I mean, yeah. Reply

I wish I was social media famous and could make money off of it. I waste so much time online, I should be doing it productively! Reply

lol right? Reply

Right! I've been on the internet before it peaked, I really should have figured out a way to monetize this by now Reply

lol same Reply

lmfao same Reply

mte. ain't no shame in that game. Reply

i wish i could be making money out of my IG! my pics are cool i swear! Reply

I want to get to 10k followers on instagram cause I hear that's the magic number for getting endorsements. Reply

what's your ig? Reply

https://www.instagram.com/women_direct/ Oh I just have one for my women directors account: Reply

Idk how people get so many followers. A woman in my town who has a small farm has 63k. 63k!! Wtf Reply

ok that's gotta be BS because my site's instagram which i run has well over 10k and i never got any endorsements :( Reply

People are too easily influenced. Reply

In a world of Trump it's way too true Reply

More power to them, if you're stupid enough to take what these people post seriously then you deserve to be sold a bill of goods that don't exist. Reply

I'm a little jealous, negl. Reply

You better believe if I was making bank off of instagram posts, I would at least format them properly. Damn.



What can I get for my 176 followers, VERY FEW of whom are bots?! Reply

does insta advertising even work

i never go to someone's ad post and go "hm yeah this is legit ill get it". Reply

I have def bought random stuff because I saw it in an Instagram post, but it's more those nice advertisements where someone took a picture of their pretty outfit while out in a field. Reply

I think YouTube advertising can work. I've definitely bought things based on seeing them in action + internet reviews.



But Instagram, I hope not, unless it's like, that top is cute, I need to own it. Reply

I never usually, but I just bought this sweater in 3 different colors after seeing it on Danielle Peazer (Liam from 1D's ex)'s instagram, she's a style blogger now lol. I like the pink and the grey but the black makes me look like a witch. But that's the first and last time I'll ever do it probably. It usually takes more than just a quick look to sway me.



Anyway ads are so strange to me. I've never looked at one in a magazine and thought "oh that's a thing I want" I prefer them more when I see them being worn in an editorial or YT, so you can actually see their real life application. I work in a magazine and ad money is so huge but I always wonder if they're pretty much just wasting their time.



I never usually, but I just bought this sweater in 3 different colors after seeing it on Danielle Peazer (Liam from 1D's ex)'s instagram, she's a style blogger now lol. I like the pink and the grey but the black makes me look like a witch. But that's the first and last time I'll ever do it probably. It usually takes more than just a quick look to sway me.

Anyway ads are so strange to me. I've never looked at one in a magazine and thought "oh that's a thing I want" I prefer them more when I see them being worn in an editorial or YT, so you can actually see their real life application. I work in a magazine and ad money is so huge but I always wonder if they're pretty much just wasting their time. Reply

