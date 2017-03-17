16 Onscreen Couples With Absolutely No Chemistry

I'm always bored by CisHet White™ romance, tbh. Reply

I didn't read the source, but Angie and Johnnie Depp in The Tourist for me. ZERO chemistry. It was like they picked two big names out of a hat and said ok. Reply

Yes! It's like they just assumed because they were some of the biggest movie stars at the time that they would mesh. It didn't work. Reply

oh god I thought they were supposed to be siblings when I watched it Reply

she tried a bit, he looked like he was in an alcohol induced coma throughout it. i bet they hated each other during filming too Reply

Yeah, and she's someone who I would assume could have chemistry with a paper bag, which made it extra-baffling. Reply

ia but she was probably repulsed by him. Reply

Really?



Maybe it's because I find her movies and her acting in general to be fairly unimpressive for the most part but the only time she had legit chemistry with someone in a movie was with Brad and the blonde in Gia.



Like that one with Ethan Hawke, or Val Kilmer/Farrel, dude from that movie where she was a blonde, James Mcavoy (or however you spell it) etc, no chemistry. But then they were also bad movies lol Reply

"I've been dying a little bit each day since the day I met you I love you."



the WHM episode is one of my favorites - "I would rather kiss the two of you than these two people wanna kiss each other!"



Honestly I don't even hate Padme/Anakin but it's not good in the movies. Reply

Lmao, yes! I loved their thing about how they're like two people who met at summer camp and then had nothing in common years later...but got married anyway. 🤷🏻‍♀️ Reply

this is how i feel about anakin/padme. looks good on paper but goddamn hayden and natalie just had zero spark. like a lot of things in the prequels, they could've easily been great, but just... weren't. Reply

both of them had more chemistry with Ewan, lmao Reply

Hayden and Natalie actually had good chemistry...when they weren't speaking the shitty dialogue Lucas gave them. There was nothing wrong with their chemistry except for the dialogue, which they had no control over. Reply

I know they have their stans but I find Connor/Oliver from HTGAWM to have zero chemistry. They bore me to death but it probably doesn't help I find them to be such a pathetic couple lol. Reply

Separately I don't mind them. Though Connor was such an asshole this season. But together as a couple they are insufferable. Reply

the oliver actor is hella bad at emoting tbh Reply

connor's worse 👀 Reply

Add Wes and Laurel to that. Reply

HTGAWM has truly one of the worst ensemble casts on television. Not an actor among those youths.



They should be honored to work with Viola - but she deserves better. Reply

Dawson and Joey in Dawson's Creek. They seemed like siblings. I SAID IT. Reply

Ia tbh Reply

I agree Reply

That's why everyone was rooting for Joey and Pacey. Reply

P/J all the way! Reply

Excuse you, no.



Pacey deserved a lot better than Joey-I-make-you-feel-like-nothing-Potter. Reply

YES SIS



I still root for them tbh. I basically only watch The Affair because in my mind Josh is playing Cowboy!Pacey and will end up with Manhattan!Joey. Reply

FACT Reply

Massively disagree with Jax/Tara but the others are on point. Reply

mte Reply

what they said at the source makes sense I think... the longer their relationship when on, it was like their chemistry just evaporated Reply

Still have to disagree. I loved them as a couple until the very end, but I can see where others felt them flat in those last seasons). Reply

MTE I thought they had great chemistry Reply

As much as i love sandra bullock, her and ryan reynolds had zero chemistry in the proposal



Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan, on the other hand, is one of the best onscreen couples of all time.







I honestly, can't stand Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan combo. I tried watching Sleepless in Seattle and was I so irritated. Reply

sleepless in seattle is bad though. I never understood why it's so revered. You've Got Mail is better for the tom/meg team-up. Reply

I like Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan in You've Got Mail when they have their flirt on, but when they kiss at the end I always recoil. IDK there's something off about it. Like they both just seem really asexual. Reply

Ug everyone told me to see the Proposal and--it was so bad. No chemistry at all.



I enjoy both Sandra and Ryan a lot. And they were both actually really cute in that movie until they started having the ~feels. Awkward as hell. Reply

I loved the proposal but ia Reply

16. RACHEL AND BRUCE IN BATMAN BEGINS

15. CARRIE AND BRODY IN HOMELAND

14. DAPHNE AND NILES IN FRASIER

13. JAX AND TARA IN SONS OF ANARCHY

12. REED AND SUE IN FANTASTIC FOUR

11. HUCK AND QUINN IN SCANDAL

10. AMSTERDAM AND JENNY IN GANGS OF NEW YORK

9. MIKE AND PAIGE IN MAGIC MIKE

8. RICK AND GIGLI IN GIGLI

7. BUFFY AND RILEY IN BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER

6. IZZIE AND GEORGE IN GREY’S ANATOMY

5. DEAN AND LISA IN SUPERNATURAL

4. LOIS AND CLARK IN MAN OF STEEL

3. HARRY AND GINNY IN HARRY POTTER AND THE HALF-BLOOD PRINCE

2. CHRISTIAN AND ANASTASIA IN 50 SHADES OF GREY

1. PADME AND ANAKIN IN STAR WARS Reply

lmao harry/ginny should be first. They were sooo bad it was embarrasing to watch Reply

I actually can go for Harry and Ginny in the books where her character is more fleshed out and it's implied that they could have actually bonded over the fact that they both suffered some pretty up close and personal trauma from Moldy Voldy (in Ginny's case being possessed as an eleven year old, in Harry's case..basically his entire childhood).



..but yeah, they didn't even hint at that in the movies. X_X Reply

Dude, nothing is worse than Anakin/Padme. Nothing. They are in their rightful place. Reply

I'm rereading HP now and realized that my HG hate was very influenced by the films. In the books Ginny is 100x better and actually has a nice, fun personality. Bonnie is easily the worst actress of the HP cast, homegirls acts like she's been kissed by a dementor. Reply

mte Reply

I still maintain harry should've ended up with luna instead of basic ginny fucking weasely Reply

I almost brought up Buffy and Riley but I thought he was really cute. I think part of it is that you know the relationship had an expiration date because of the Angel and Spike connections - Riley was never going to be end game. Reply

NILES AND DAPHNE?!?!?! STOP NOW.



actually i think they were great before they hooked up, then of course after they got together it was like meh ok that's done.



and with padme and anakin... aesthetically they look beautiful together, but when they start speaking and moving and... engaging in life, then fucking nope



also lmao at harry and ginny Reply

Disagree with Lois and Clark in MOS, and Daphne and Niles? Jesus h christ they're obviously blind on that one. Reply

Daphne and Niles!? The fuck?? Reply

smh at three of the choices for not believable couples being openly gay actors playing straight - fraiser, scandal, gray's - whatever screen rant. i see you villain. Reply

this is a great list. Reply

BUFFY AND RILEY IN BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER



😴😴😴😴😴



They were so boring. Riley was so boring. Reply

Daphne and Niles are by far one of the worst TV couples ever. Legit don't know what people see in them. The way Niles obsessed over her was so fucking creepy and disgusting. Reply

bless u Reply

This list is INVALID b/c of Daphne x Niles -- I LOVE those two!! :(



*The earlier seasons were Everything... *Later seasons, yeah... but I still loved them. Reply

they should add nic cage and angelina jolie in "gone in 60 seconds"



badddd Reply

rofl i forgot about huck and quinn. Reply

Blaine and kurt from glee. Lmao you could see how much chris colfer hated darren criss Reply

And yet they just wouldn't let that ship die I don't understand. Reply

ryan murphy was in love with darren criss and we all know kurt was his self insert Reply

carrie and brody on this list crack me up since they both won emmys for that particular season too Reply

What were the writers smoking when they had Izzie/George hook up? They were GREAT as bffs. Nothing more. Reply

Lol @ George and Izzie. I hated George. I was happy when he was killed off.



I also agree with Lois and Clark.



I barely remember Riley and Buffy.



If I had to add a recent tv couple to the list it would be James and Kara from Supergirl. Glad they killed that. It was painful to watch. Hope they never revisit it.



I've also never seen it for Jackson and April from Grey's Anatomy.



Joan and Mycroft didn't make a lick of sense.



Oliver and Laurel never had a spark between them.



Edited at 2017-03-17 01:41 am (UTC) Reply

Jackson/April are terrrrrible. That relationship has been so unhealthy from day one; they have such fundamental differences. I adore Jesse, but he indulges ~Japril stans way too much. 😒



I forgot about Joan/Mycroft til this post! Just ridic. Reply

Agree on James/Kara. Although I'd gladly welcome them the longer season 2 goes on. Reply

hdu mock the best scene in cinema history! masterpiece, lbr. Reply

i feel sorry for hayden bc like....how on earth would you act this? the dialogue is straight up trash. i hate that he gets the flack (mostly) for something out of his control Reply

He stick sucks out of star wars too lol



Hell he sucked on his little Canadian show HIgher Ground Reply

That dress didn't deserve that scene Reply

Iconic

true love tbh

Reply

It's been so long since I've seen this scene. The music in the background had me laughing Reply

I only clicked bc I thought this would be the video where they put a laugh track on it lmao Reply

lmao I can't even watch this again, so much secondhand embarrassment. This movie and love story are so cringeworthy Reply

They had some of the most cringe-worthy dialogue ever. I always skip their scenes. Reply

I don't try to get the first comment and yet I still get it, what is happening???? lmao



Cumberbatch was terrible in that movie, omg. He couldn't hold onto his American accent, he had no charisma or comedic timing at all. I liked him fine in Sherlock and The Imitation Game, but lord, that was bad. Reply

Angel and Cordelia...... Reply

THIS TOTAL LIE AND FABRICATION Reply

No they reminded me of siblings more than anything else. Angel was always supposed to end up with Buffy. Reply

Alternative facts Reply

Cordelia/Connor was leagues worse than Angel/Cordelia. I liked Angel & Cordelia as friends more, but if the show had gone there I think I would have been okay with it. Reply

I think they had chemistry as actors, but it felt more weird for the audience seeing Angel/Cody together given both character's histories with each show Reply

you speak truth sis Reply

