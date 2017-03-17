16 Onscreen Couples With Absolutely No Chemistry
15. CARRIE AND BRODY IN HOMELAND
about: Carrie Mathison, a CIA operations officer, is on probation after carrying out an unauthorized operation in Iraq. As a result, she has been reassigned to the Counter terrorism center. Whilst in Iraq, she was warned that an American prisoner had been turned by Al-Qaeda. When Nicholas Brody, a U.S. Marine Sergeant, is rescued after being held hostage since 2003, she suspects that he is the one. While Brody is received home as a war hero, Carrie goes to any lengths necessary to catch him out.
12. REED AND SUE IN FANTASTIC FOUR
about: A group of astronauts gain superpowers after a cosmic radiation exposure and must use them to oppose the plans of their enemy, Doctor Victor Von Doom.
10. AMSTERDAM AND JENNY IN GANGS OF NEW YORK
about: Having seen his father killed in a major gang fight in New York, young Amsterdam Vallon is spirited away for his own safety. Some years later, he returns to the scene of his father's death, the notorious Five Points district in New York. It's 1863 and lower Manhattan is run by gangs, the most powerful of which is the Natives, headed by Bill "The Butcher" Cutting. He believes that America should belong to native-born Americans and opposes the waves of immigrants, mostly Irish, entering the city. It's also the time of the Civil War and forced conscription leads to the worst riots in US history. Amid the violence and corruption, young Vallon tries to establish himself in the area and also seek revenge over his father's death.
6. IZZIE AND GEORGE IN GREY’S ANATOMY
about: A Medical-Based drama centered around Meredith Grey, an aspiring surgeon and daughter of one of the best surgeons, Dr. Ellis Grey. Throughout the series, Meredith goes through professional and personal challenges along with fellow surgeons at Seattle Grace Hospital.
2. CHRISTIAN AND ANASTASIA IN 50 SHADES OF GREY
about: When Anastasia Steele, a literature student, goes to interview the wealthy Christian Grey as a favor to her roommate Kate Kavanagh, she encounters a beautiful, brilliant and intimidating man. The innocent and naive Ana starts to realize she wants him. Despite his enigmatic reserve and advice, she finds herself desperate to get close to him. Not able to resist Ana's beauty and independent spirit, Christian Grey admits he wants her too, but on his own terms. Ana hesitates as she discovers the singular tastes of Christian Grey - despite the embellishments of success, his multinational businesses, his vast wealth, and his loving family, Grey is consumed by the need to control everything.
Maybe it's because I find her movies and her acting in general to be fairly unimpressive for the most part but the only time she had legit chemistry with someone in a movie was with Brad and the blonde in Gia.
Like that one with Ethan Hawke, or Val Kilmer/Farrel, dude from that movie where she was a blonde, James Mcavoy (or however you spell it) etc, no chemistry. But then they were also bad movies lol
the WHM episode is one of my favorites - "I would rather kiss the two of you than these two people wanna kiss each other!"
Honestly I don't even hate Padme/Anakin but it's not good in the movies.
They should be honored to work with Viola - but she deserves better.
Pacey deserved a lot better than Joey-I-make-you-feel-like-nothing-Potter.
I still root for them tbh. I basically only watch The Affair because in my mind Josh is playing Cowboy!Pacey and will end up with Manhattan!Joey.
Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan, on the other hand, is one of the best onscreen couples of all time.
I enjoy both Sandra and Ryan a lot. And they were both actually really cute in that movie until they started having the ~feels. Awkward as hell.
full list
15. CARRIE AND BRODY IN HOMELAND
14. DAPHNE AND NILES IN FRASIER
13. JAX AND TARA IN SONS OF ANARCHY
12. REED AND SUE IN FANTASTIC FOUR
11. HUCK AND QUINN IN SCANDAL
10. AMSTERDAM AND JENNY IN GANGS OF NEW YORK
9. MIKE AND PAIGE IN MAGIC MIKE
8. RICK AND GIGLI IN GIGLI
7. BUFFY AND RILEY IN BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER
6. IZZIE AND GEORGE IN GREY’S ANATOMY
5. DEAN AND LISA IN SUPERNATURAL
4. LOIS AND CLARK IN MAN OF STEEL
3. HARRY AND GINNY IN HARRY POTTER AND THE HALF-BLOOD PRINCE
2. CHRISTIAN AND ANASTASIA IN 50 SHADES OF GREY
1. PADME AND ANAKIN IN STAR WARS
..but yeah, they didn't even hint at that in the movies. X_X
actually i think they were great before they hooked up, then of course after they got together it was like meh ok that's done.
and with padme and anakin... aesthetically they look beautiful together, but when they start speaking and moving and... engaging in life, then fucking nope
also lmao at harry and ginny
😴😴😴😴😴
They were so boring. Riley was so boring.
*The earlier seasons were Everything... *Later seasons, yeah... but I still loved them.
badddd
I also agree with Lois and Clark.
I barely remember Riley and Buffy.
If I had to add a recent tv couple to the list it would be James and Kara from Supergirl. Glad they killed that. It was painful to watch. Hope they never revisit it.
I've also never seen it for Jackson and April from Grey's Anatomy.
Joan and Mycroft didn't make a lick of sense.
Oliver and Laurel never had a spark between them.
I forgot about Joan/Mycroft til this post! Just ridic.
Although I'd gladly welcome them the longer season 2 goes on.
Hell he sucked on his little Canadian show HIgher Ground
true love tbh
This suddenly reminded me of Doctor Strange (yes, I know) and Rachel McAdams and Bourgeois Commonwealth had zero chemistry. In the scenes they had together, Syphilis Pumpkinpatch looked like he wanted to fuck Chiwetel Ejiofor, but tbh who doesn't.