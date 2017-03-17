is he auditioning for the role of irresistible indian man? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YAS THIS GIF Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fuck them Reply

Thread

Link

I think they're adorable together. Reply

Thread

Link

lol I like them too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nothing about them as a couple is likeable. Reply

Thread

Link

Obnoxious, gentrifying assholes. There is NOTHING likable about them. Reply

Thread

Link

Mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Kristen is going to be on The Craig Ferguson Show tomorrow and I can't contain my excitement!!! Reply

Thread

Link

Can you only listen if you have suriusXM? Sway is on youtube, is Craig's show too? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i can't tell if kb has always been this bad or if dax just brings it out in her.



dax is such a fucking asshole. Reply

Thread

Link

I honestly feel like she wasn't this obnoxious before him Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

there was all the invisible children shit, but like...idek. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I forgot about that. Dammit KBell. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol mte. tbh i blame dax who brings her extra sjw out of her. i never really check for her after vmars ended, maybe bc i didnt really watch anything that she was in after but somehow she started to be everywhere with dax and i was like STFU yt ppl. the thing i dont really get how he could be famous when he such an asshole and a terrible actor.



tho the story of her meeting with his dying father in law before lincoln was born was cute and that was before they got so extra.







Edited at 2017-03-17 02:44 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg anytime their Samsung appliance commercial would pop up, my dad would say "I will CELEBRATE the day these two separate" - he hates them sfm I dunno. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

kristen looks and sounds like a talking rodent from a disney movie



dax looks like a melted zach braff



they deserve each other



when is the good place coming back Reply

Thread

Link

these gentrifying, racist cuties <3 Reply

Thread

Link

For some reason, I get so annoyed watching that washing machine commercial they do together.

Also, Dax just annoys me. He seems like trash. Reply

Thread

Link

They are gross but also annoying. Their Samsung appliances commercials are everything I hate about facebookesque wholesome family stories from people you barely know and should have unfriendly ages ago like why did you even friend them in the first place goddammit. Hush! Reply

Thread

Link

i used to like them, but ever since they were gross about my bae riz ahmed i just can't anymore :( Reply

Thread

Link

what'd they say about Riz? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this post! it was just kinda creepy and gross and calling him indian rubbed me the wrong way bc he is pakistani NOT indian. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What did they do to piss y'all off? Are they problematic or are y'all just single and annoyed about it? I'm out if the loop so. Reply

Thread

Link

this did it for me and i used to LOVE kbell Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They're actively a part of the gentrification of Los Angeles. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I find his face really disturbing to look at. Reply

Thread

Link

He is so ugly... I guess she really love him, because... Yikes. Reply

Thread

Link

Why don't you force her to gentrify your own asshole Dax. Fuck you and fuck her too. Get out of my state you pieces of shit. Reply

Thread

Link