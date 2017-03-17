March 17th, 2017, 02:08 am evillemmons Dax Shepard Forces Wife Kristen Bell To Audition For Role Of His Wife -Dax wants Kristen to audition for the role of his wife even though he wrote the role for hersource these cuties Tagged: kristen bell Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3636 comments Add comment
dax is such a fucking asshole.
tho the story of her meeting with his dying father in law before lincoln was born was cute and that was before they got so extra.
Edited at 2017-03-17 02:44 am (UTC)
dax looks like a melted zach braff
they deserve each other
when is the good place coming back
Also, Dax just annoys me. He seems like trash.
What did they do to piss y'all off? Are they problematic or are y'all just single and annoyed about it? I'm out if the loop so.
Dax is such a nonentity- he annoys me yet I only know him as kbells husband. He's never funny in the skits they do together.
Edited at 2017-03-17 03:12 am (UTC)