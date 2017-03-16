Footballer Convicted In Murder of Ex Girlfriend Signs With A New Team

What. The. Fuck.



I hate men, honestly.

Machismo in a nutshell. This is disgusting.

This is disgusting

Ugh why are awful men always rewarded?

I really hope hell exists cause it's not fair

Yes, I read this the other day but completely forgot the dog bit until this comment. D-: I. HATE. EVERYTHING.

I didn't even have to click the link to kno it was going to be ugly :/

I was reading about this yesterday, disgusting. It's bad enough that he only served 7 years and was released on a technicality, I can't believe someone signed him.

It's not a technicality. He is appealing the decision of the first court so there is no final judgment yet.

Oh okay, so he might go back to jail?

I feel like international media is not reporting that...

Everywhere I see foreigners talking about it they're talking as if he's done serving his time when, in fact, no one really knows that. Reply

Bruno Fernandes killed his girlfriend and fed her to his dogs

What in the fuck



What in the fuck Reply

"Assault Allegations Ruining Men's Careers" (2017, Mixed Media) pic.twitter.com/rbTDsChUyQ — Laura Colleluori (@LauraColleluori) January 9, 2017





jfc disgusting. reaffirms exactly what society thinks of us and how little they value our lives



jfc disgusting. reaffirms exactly what society thinks of us and how little they value our lives

It's truly fucked up that I saw this image and my first thought was all the people that weren't pictured.

It's amazing what having a penis will do for you.

Add Kobe Bryant, etc

The list is endless Reply

Wear black if Hollywood forgave your abusive, unhinged behavior and never allowed you to miss out on getting work pic.twitter.com/F1nOoneL5R — bella vita (@drugproblem) March 15, 2017

mte

Men are shit

Wtfffffffffff

how is he not in jail??



how is he still alive??



how!? Reply

He's not in jail because there's a pending appeal. If loses it he'll have to go back.



And he's alive because there's no death penalty in Brazil (and there aren't life sentences either).



It's the system we have here and it's disappointing af in times like these, but hopefully his sentence won't be overturned in court Reply

7 YEARS???



7 YEARS????



7 YEARS??? Reply

I'm going to reply everyone saying this but he's not necessarily done serving his time!

He's out bc a Supreme Court minister granted him a habeas corpus because there's an appeal pending judgement on the state court.

If he loses this appeal he'd have to go back and finish serving his sentence. Reply

That makes me feel a tiny bit better, thank you. I can only hope he dies horribly either way

why would a team even sign him if there's a chance of him going back to jail

This is so disgusting. I was annoyed reading this yesterday.

I need to...go hug my cat or something. Holy shit.

Disgusting. More countries need to start caring about domestic violence and femicide and stop letting POS like him out after barely serving a sentence!

