Footballer Convicted In Murder of Ex Girlfriend Signs With A New Team
Bruno Fernandes killed his girlfriend and fed her to his dogs in 2010.— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) March 16, 2017
A Brazilian football club has just signed him as its goalkeeper. pic.twitter.com/NBJEZ18KdX
Very graphic if you choose to read up more on this case.
-In 2010, Bruno Fernandes das Dores de Souza was convicted in the hire killing of model Eliza Samudio.
-Eliza was allegedly his mistress and wanted Bruno to pay child support for their son.
-He served 7 years out of his 22 year sentence. Bruno's cousin was involved and body has never been found.
-While he has supporters, many in Brazil are outraged (especially domestic violence activists)
-He has been signed as goalkeeper for Boa Esporte Clube who play in Campeonato Brasileiro Série B
-The case has led to debate in Brazil concerning misbehavior by professional athletes and growing crime against women
Source
I hate men, honestly.
Everywhere I see foreigners talking about it they're talking as if he's done serving his time when, in fact, no one really knows that.
What in the fuck
Better add him to the list of people who do sickening things with no consequences
jfc disgusting. reaffirms exactly what society thinks of us and how little they value our lives
Edited at 2017-03-17 01:20 am (UTC)
Re: Better add him to the list of people who do sickening things with no consequences
Re: Better add him to the list of people who do sickening things with no consequences
Re: Better add him to the list of people who do sickening things with no consequences
The list is endless
Re: Better add him to the list of people who do sickening things with no consequences
Re: Better add him to the list of people who do sickening things with no consequences
Re: Better add him to the list of people who do sickening things with no consequences
Re: Better add him to the list of people who do sickening things with no consequences
how is he still alive??
how!?
And he's alive because there's no death penalty in Brazil (and there aren't life sentences either).
It's the system we have here and it's disappointing af in times like these, but hopefully his sentence won't be overturned in court
7 YEARS????
7 YEARS???
He's out bc a Supreme Court minister granted him a habeas corpus because there's an appeal pending judgement on the state court.
If he loses this appeal he'd have to go back and finish serving his sentence.
And our domestic violence bill is technically pretty good but in practice it doesn't work so well bc society still has a lot of growing to do re: domestic violence.
(Also I feel the need to clarify he's out because of a pending appeal and he might have to go back if the court has any common sense and decides against him)
Edited at 2017-03-17 02:00 am (UTC)