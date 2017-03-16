Footballer Convicted In Murder of Ex Girlfriend Signs With A New Team




Very graphic if you choose to read up more on this case.

-In 2010, Bruno Fernandes das Dores de Souza was convicted in the hire killing of model Eliza Samudio.

-Eliza was allegedly his mistress and wanted Bruno to pay child support for their son.

-He served 7 years out of his 22 year sentence. Bruno's cousin was involved and body has never been found.

-While he has supporters, many in Brazil are outraged (especially domestic violence activists)

-He has been signed as goalkeeper for Boa Esporte Clube who play in Campeonato Brasileiro Série B

-The case has led to debate in Brazil concerning misbehavior by professional athletes and growing crime against women

