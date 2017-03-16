Caitlyn Jenner to pat the puss on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

i so here for CAMILLE coming back next year, but only if she brings her season 1-2 self Reply

i hope she brings alison dubois back with her Reply

She's too aware of the game to be that way again. I would like her back, but I think she'll avoid the drama and be a snooze like Eileen. Reply

Camille would never let herself be on camera like she was on season one which is unfortunate. Reply

nah, I like her now as saint/queen camille. She is the only housewife to successfully redeem her rep and then leave on a high. Reply

like..... Lauren was a mess on RHOMlike..... Reply

Edited at 2017-03-17 02:48 am (UTC) ew, this creature. lookin like fuckin duchess Reply

I honestly don't know what I expected of Caitlyn, but tbh, her career has been a wild ride, to say the very least. Reply

Model Lauren Foster appeared on Real Housewives of Miami, and actress Amiyah Scott (Star) was invited to join the Atlanta cast but reportedly left when



omg don't leave us hanging OP

allegedly some of the girls wouldn't film with her/film elsewhere if she was included so they just cut all her scenes. I think Nene was the main opposition? While Cynthia and Kandi did film with her Reply

Oh wooooowwwww not surprised Reply

They wouldn't film w/ her bc she's transgender or some other reason? Reply

definitely because she's trans. RHOA cast members can be really messy about everything LGBTQ - take this season for example - so it wouldn't surprise me if some of the women had backward attitudes about trans women. Reply

damn and so the network just caved and booted her out of the show? wtf Reply

if Nene was the main person allegedly against it? yep. She was ratings gold Reply

We all know this aint gonna happen. But they need to bring back Brandi. Reply

It's really sad that she won't. On her podcast she was talking about getting in to producing. I think she'll be great at it. Reply

lol what? she would come running if they asked Reply

She said if she had a friend on the show she would. Reply

lol no Reply

This board needs Dave back. Reply

I'm here for this tbh. Brandi needs to marry her billionaire bf and come back. You know The Lisas would fucking hate it. I'm loving Kyle this season. Vanderpumps whole shtick is fucking tiring. Her whole Yulin thing is racist as fuck. Why isn't the US housewives shows more diverse. RHOS is giving me so much life. Reply

she needs the cash and visibility i guess... uhms good for her? idk i dont watch that show i dont care. but i'll be totally here for her messiness Reply

