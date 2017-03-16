Netflix is dumping their current ratings system - will no longer have 1 through 5 star reviews

This is what happened to Youtube back in the day, and I'm still not over it - I preferred the star rating system! Reply

bad idea Reply

Well what if you're just indifferent? Reply

ugh Reply

No Amy Schumer. You got 1 star reviews because you are fucking terrible at stand up

That's exactly it! I actually love her show and went to watch her standup special and was really taken aback by just how bad it was. Her delivery was a mess and her jokes were painfully unfunny. I gave it one star and am certainly not an alt-right troll. She's being delusional. That special was a fucking mess. Reply

It was awful! I was really disappointed, because I'm a huge fan of her show and Trainwreck, but good god. It was a struggle to finish. Reply

Amy Schumer obviously has bought into the idea of Amy Schumer too much. Her brand of white fauxminist comedy is trite and unfunny. She occasionally hits a right note but it never seems on purpose. I hate that she's a touted as a feminist to look up to. That she struggles in her industry because of her gender doesn't mean she's shit for a movement to empower all women who aren't New York comfortable. Reply

i saw this earlier and at first i was like 'um why' but then i read this:



However, over time, Netflix realized that explicit star ratings were less relevant than other signals. Users would rate documentaries with 5 stars, and silly movies with just 3 stars, but still watch silly movies more often than those high-rated documentaries.



and its so true lmfao so i guess they're doing the right thing changing it

good, i'm too indecisive to assign a number Reply

i never understood the netflix rating system no matter how many times i read up on it



so were the stars I saw based on how many stars they thought I'd give it? Reply

I wish you could delete or dismiss something instead of having a tv show you watched 10 minutes of show up on the "keep watching!" section for the rest of your life. Reply

If you go under account, scroll to your profile and click viewing activity, you can delete titles you've watched, even the ones Netflix doesn't have anymore.



Edited at 2017-03-17 01:38 am (UTC)

ia, there's so much garbage I've abandoned that it keeps telling me to finish Reply

lol ita Reply

omg yes. my history is embarrassing too and i share an account with my parents Reply

I hate that, but I usually just go to my settings and delete that I've watched it and it goes away(at least from what I remember it does, I haven't watched anything I wasn't going to finish in a while but basically what silentxstrom said)



Edited at 2017-03-17 01:30 am (UTC)

You can, just log onto your account on Netflix.com. You can go through your entire history and delete shows/movies. :)



I had to do that after my grandma accidentally used my profile instead of her own, and I had five million random movies and reality TV shows on there from her, lmao. Reply

You can - in My Account, click Viewing Activity and you can just X them and they should disappear from your list. Reply

Ugh, c'mon Netflix. Stop being lame. The 1-star reviews are often right and the 5-star ones can be way off. I still think it's better than using percentages. Reply

I'd be fine with 3 stars. 1 for "it was shit, who approved this?", 2 for "eh it was ok", and 3 for "deserves an Oscar more than Leo"



Edited at 2017-03-17 01:21 am (UTC)

It's a step in the right direction, but it still could be better Reply

I gave her one star based on the Netflix trailer. This is all my fault. I'm sorry, everyone. Reply

redpillers have this obsessive hate towards her so I believe it Reply

yep. and apparently South Park did a bit about her or maybe just women comics in general and now every post about her on reddit is filled with "my VAGINA!!!" comments Reply

Why do they hate her so much? Reply

I think this commercial has something to do with it



just look at the video title lol Reply

http://www.wehuntedthemammoth.com/2 015/07/26/did-right-wing-attacks-on-trai nwreck-inspire-john-russell-housers-shoo ting-rampage/





she's not conventionally attractive and is overtly sexual, basically to them she's an example of how feminism has ruined women Reply

Did you watch the special, though? It was honestly really awful - it deserves less than one star in my opinion. Reply

I know everyone hates Amy but I do believe her special was probably being targeted by trolls Reply

Probably. Her comedy sucks and I hate her but I know she has a ton of fans :/ Reply

IA.



But also, I still hate her. Reply

Yeah, I can believe it. Reply

Yeah ia Reply

