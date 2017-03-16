Meryl

Netflix is dumping their current ratings system - will no longer have 1 through 5 star reviews



- Will get rid of 1 through 5 star reviews, now it will be thumbs up or thumbs down.
- Adding a percentage match score that’s based on compatibility
- Goes into effect in April
- Comes on the heels of Amy Schumer saying the Alt-Right (aka Nazi's) conspired to give her stand up comedy special one star reviews.


SOURCE
