Netflix is dumping their current ratings system - will no longer have 1 through 5 star reviews
- Will get rid of 1 through 5 star reviews, now it will be thumbs up or thumbs down.
- Adding a percentage match score that’s based on compatibility
- Goes into effect in April
- Comes on the heels of Amy Schumer saying the Alt-Right (aka Nazi's) conspired to give her stand up comedy special one star reviews.
However, over time, Netflix realized that explicit star ratings were less relevant than other signals. Users would rate documentaries with 5 stars, and silly movies with just 3 stars, but still watch silly movies more often than those high-rated documentaries.
and its so true lmfao so i guess they're doing the right thing changing it
so were the stars I saw based on how many stars they thought I'd give it?
I had to do that after my grandma accidentally used my profile instead of her own, and I had five million random movies and reality TV shows on there from her, lmao.
just look at the video title lol
But also, I still hate her.