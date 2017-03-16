Tavi Gevinson releases podcast, confirms she's advertising for her apartment building

I mean shit, I would.... Reply

IKR? I'd advertise the fuck out of it, sign me up!

i'll tattoo the damn name of the building on my ass if you're giving me free rent sign me the f up

I don't think she's actually living there for free, but like, where is the money she's getting from these ads going? probably to rent lol

IDK, as a famous/semi-famous person I would NOT be broadcasting my address to the whole damn world.

MTE, I aint mad.

That's every single podcast in existence. Boring tbh.



Edited at 2017-03-17 01:26 am (UTC) Reply

I drove by her apartment complex and it's not even in a nice area lol. It's right by the Barclays center in BK and if I were paying that much to live in BK I'd want to be in a nicer neighborhood. It's a good area, but why?

NGL the phrase "creative influencers" sounds really sinister.

Treize Khushrenada!!



Treize Khushrenada!!



lol I've been meaning to re-watch Gundam Wing!

podcast recs? i'm looking for ones that tell fictional stories that isn't welcome to night vale.

And ONTD got a call out in that article so congrats to whomever the OP was in that other post

me woo!

U also got a shout out in the who weekly podcast. Get it quorl ~

"Each week, I’ll interview people about what it means to be a person."



wow that sounds fascinating Reply

she is void of personality so no ty

paying rent

paying rent

child. you need to get yourself a better agent. get yourself a deed and sell it once your contracts up.

"Each week, I’ll interview people we admire — including musicians, actors, and artists of all kinds — about what it means to be a person."



i mean, how different is that from what longform print features have been for centuries?



also, isn't the lack of a #sp or whatever in that post against rules and she could get into hot water for it? Reply

lol the whole arrangement sounds weird as fuck

will be hosting special experiences open to our residents."



"Our influencers will continue to create the same great content while enjoying their new homes and neighborhoods, and Reply

Ew no thank you. I like to avoid my asshole neighbors as much as possible. Reply

Link

Except for the lady w/ the cute Pekingese that gets excited when she sees me and wants to say hello

Link

lmfao

Link

LOOOL

Link

"what it means to be a person"



fuuuuuuuuuuuuuuck Reply

Who gives a shit? I would promote my apt complex too if they gave me a discount on rent.

honestly who cares lmao

she's over



she's over



3500/month? lmaooooooo sounds as bad as sf

Hailee steienfeld is really bad about blatant ads on her Instagram with no mention of it being sponsored or #ad

oh this reminds me I haven't checked out we hate movies podcast for a long time.

Rent? Why not buy? Idk real estate.

Because you can't buy shit in NYC unless you're a multi-millionaire. Tavi is well off, but she ain't rolling.

