



HAPPIER FOR YOU THAN FOR ANYONE, MY GOOD & NOBLE MARTIAN OP. Reply

So fucking happy. I need more Chrisjen in my life. Reply

OH THANK GOD. That 12 Monkeys renewallation had me worried for a sec Reply

When I saw they renewed 12 Monkeys while planning to burn off the upcoming season, I figured this show has a good shot at renewal.



I need to read the novels one day.



Edited at 2017-03-17 01:24 am (UTC) Reply

awesome, I was worried there for a little while.

I know the ratings aren't good and it's probably a expensive show to produce but I'm glad the network renewed it.

I almost dropped it mid season one, but by the end of it I was totally on board. Season 2 has yet to dissappoint me, it's been pretty solid so far.

That said, I didn't read the books so idk why everyone loves Bobbie so much. Reply

YAAASSSSS!! This season is killing it and I look forward to it every week. Reply

YES YES YES YES Reply

Congrats, op! Your enthusiasm has me putting it in my queue Reply

FUCK YES Reply

What's so great about this show? I like sci fi but is this really that good? Reply

