The Expanse renewed for season 3
#TheExpanse - Renewed for a 3rd Season https://t.co/ljjpCjTREZ pic.twitter.com/nSc4GKfUeE— SpoilerTV (@SpoilerTV) March 16, 2017
The show has been renewed for a S3 which will consist of 13 episodes and air in 2018.
SOURCE
Yessssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss
I need to read the novels one day.
I know the ratings aren't good and it's probably a expensive show to produce but I'm glad the network renewed it.
I almost dropped it mid season one, but by the end of it I was totally on board. Season 2 has yet to dissappoint me, it's been pretty solid so far.
That said, I didn't read the books so idk why everyone loves Bobbie so much.