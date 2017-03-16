furiosa pic

Alicia Vikander in talks to star in Ben Wheatley's Freakshift

- Freakshift is about cops hunting and killing monsters that come from the ground
- Brie Larson just starred in Ben Wheatley's Free Fire, which will be released April 27, 2017
- Alicia Vikander has several movies in the works including Tomb Raider, Euphoria (directed by Lisa Langseth), Submergence (directed by Wim Wenders), and Tulip Fever (directed by Justin Chadwick)

source: 1
Tagged: , ,