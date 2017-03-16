Alicia Vikander in talks to star in Ben Wheatley's Freakshift
- Freakshift is about cops hunting and killing monsters that come from the ground
Alicia Vikander is going to hunt down monsters in Ben Wheatley's wild passion project #Freakshift https://t.co/j5S4Xk2yTb pic.twitter.com/1ayHCY28to— IndieWire (@IndieWire) March 16, 2017
- Brie Larson just starred in Ben Wheatley's Free Fire, which will be released April 27, 2017
- Alicia Vikander has several movies in the works including Tomb Raider, Euphoria (directed by Lisa Langseth), Submergence (directed by Wim Wenders), and Tulip Fever (directed by Justin Chadwick)
source: 1
... well ok then.
I'm happy for her tho. She's a fantastic actress and I loved her in testament of youth.
That movie will literally never come out. Just put it on VOD or some shit.