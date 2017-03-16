They should have a rematch now, tbh Reply

i never bullied

i always tried to just grit my teeth and get through high school Reply

Matthew Perry is only 2 years older than Justin Trudeau?? Reply

I believe Matthew's path in life has been more rockier than Justin's Reply

Lol to say the least Reply

There's been a lot of speculation about his health lately. He's on "The Good Fight" and he definitely talks a bit differently than he used to, his speech sounds a bit slurred at times. Reply

oh no is he still playing that asshole character? sldks i hate him Reply

Yes, but now he's going up against Elsbeth! Very much worth watching because Elsbeth is a Queen. Reply

i hope she ends him! i really need to start watching tho Reply

I can hear it in this interview, but I can't tell if that's because of his double chin. Damn... Father Time wasn't messin' around with him... Reply

Oh Trudeau-- I can think of a couple things you should be smacked for so.... pre-karma? Reply

sist, i can list more than a couple. and i'm an american who has a great deal of lust in my heart toward him. Reply

same- American who would sit on his face tbh while bitching about his pipeline boner Reply

why would he even admit this lol



must be at least 5% proud Reply

Now we see who made it farther Reply

omg loooool Reply

lol Reply

I was a bully to one girl in grade school for like, two days maybe? Then she put out a hand and was all "please stop," which was a tactic she learned from Kelso the Frog ! And I did stop and that was the end of my bullying career Reply

Since this involves a politician, I'm gonna go a bit OT, but





I am fucking losing it at Trump quoting his favorite Irish proverb - that isn't Irish, isn't a proverb, and was written by a Nigerian named Albashir Adam Alhassan. He's so fucking dumb.



Edited at 2017-03-16 11:14 pm (UTC)

Lol. Did anyone point it out to him? Reply

is someone on his team trolling him? what gave him the idea it was an irish proverb?! Reply

He is Canadian? You learn something new every day. Reply

Yikes - a couple of 10 year olds beating up an 8 year old is nagl.



I always forget Chandler is Canadian Reply

I'm sure Canada wants to. Reply

I was a brat to my little cousins. But I got over it.





I was also too busy getting bullied at school.



also, I learned at a young age using a lunch box was a weapon makes people stop bullying you. Reply

Lol. Maybe I should've started using lunchboxes earlier in life. I used them all through high school... I still have them somewhere at my mom's house. Reply

I wasn't a bully but I was targeted during middle school. I got back at them though. its too much to get into lol. It all kind of ended when i finally smacked one of the bullies/ex friend in the hallway in between classes lmao. I knocked her glasses right off.



I remember a whole bunch of us eventually got called to the principal office because it got so out of hand (the girl I hit started a vicious rumor that I was a satanist). Fun times lol. Middle school was the worst. Reply

the only thing i got from this is that matthew perry is canadian Reply

same lol Reply

Right, who knew? Reply

lol same Reply

Same :x Reply

mte Reply

they're the same age (or just a few years apart)? yikes Reply

I didn't know he was Canadian.



I was sarcastic when I was a kid, so some took that as me being a bitch, but I learned quickly to only be a sarcastic bitch around certain people cause everyone else got offended. Reply

I didn't bully, but my retorts could be scathing. Being like one of four Asian kids in my school was bound to attract a lot of unwanted attention. I feel as if I possess some natural attractant for bullies. Being a male Sailor Moon fan didn't help either. Reply

I never bullied anyone because even before I had all the words I just thought it made sense to treat people nicely because everyone likes to be treated nicely. It didn't make sense when I was bullied or others were being teased, especially for something they couldn't help, like the ketchup squirting in their face (not mine but I did tell the other kids that it wasn't funny that it happened to our classmate).



Echoing the "I didn't know he was Canadian" or I just forgot. Reply

