Matthew Perry says he beat up Justin Trudeau at school
- When he was 10-ish, he says he and a friend beat up the now PM of Canada, who would have been about 8.
- Says they were jealous of Trudeau's athletic ability
- Says he is not proud of it
Source
Were you a childhood bully, ontd?
i always tried to just grit my teeth and get through high school
while bitching about his pipeline boner
must be at least 5% proud
I am fucking losing it at Trump quoting his favorite Irish proverb - that isn't Irish, isn't a proverb, and was written by a Nigerian named Albashir Adam Alhassan. He's so fucking dumb.
I always forget Chandler is Canadian
I was also too busy getting bullied at school.
I remember a whole bunch of us eventually got called to the principal office because it got so out of hand (the girl I hit started a vicious rumor that I was a satanist). Fun times lol. Middle school was the worst.
I was sarcastic when I was a kid, so some took that as me being a bitch, but I learned quickly to only be a sarcastic bitch around certain people cause everyone else got offended.
Echoing the "I didn't know he was Canadian" or I just forgot.
also damn he looks rough