Olsen Twins 2015 Lawsuit Settled; $140,000 in Legal Fees

only 530 bucks? for 5 months?

weak. Reply

What a shit settlement, damn. Reply

This bummed me out. I love MKA. Reply

This doesn't sound like nearly enough money...which is bullshit, cause like...you know they have the kind of money that they could just burn thousands of it for days and still be rolling in money for the rest of their life Reply

Isn't Dualstar worth $1 billion? This is pennies to them. All that effort for $530, damn. Reply

On the one hand, 530$ isn't a lot. On the other hand, I could really do with 530$ right about now Reply

I can't wait for these rich assholes to FALL. Reply

$530? Plz. Reach into your pockets and serve them some Full House money since y'all hate that shit so much anyways. Reply

What kills me is that even though they hate Full House, it's pretty much why they were able to launch their fashion business. Reply

Fucked up Reply

Those interns had a shit lawyer. Reply

This is bullshit. Reply

Damn that's a tiny amount Reply

only $530? Reply

I love them but damn they really ain't shit. The main complainant interned for The Row and some of that shit could be someone's salary. She could sell something from their line and get more money than what they're getting in this settlement.



The world of unpaid internships is truly fucked up.



Edited at 2017-03-16 11:22 pm (UTC) Reply

internships in the US are such scams and I say this as someone who did one and really enjoyed it. Reply

