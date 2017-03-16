Olsen Twins 2015 Lawsuit Settled; $140,000 in Legal Fees
Follow up from this old ass post.
The Olsens were sued by Shahista Lalani, whom worked as an intern at The Row in 2012, for 5 months;
- worked 50 hours a week performing the same duties as paid employees, but for free
- "very demanding" job with "mean" superiors
- was once hospitalized for dehydration; “carried like 50 pounds worth of trench coats,” and “it was like 100 degrees outside.”
- a total of 185 former interns were part of a class action against the Olsen's parent company 'Dualstar Entertainment'
The settlement;
- the twins agreed to pay out $530 to each of the 185 former interns
- the twins will also cover an additional $41,950 for the opposing side’s legal fees
- the settlement will come to a total of $140,000 from the Olsens, which Dualstar does not oppose
Source
The Olsens were sued by Shahista Lalani, whom worked as an intern at The Row in 2012, for 5 months;
- worked 50 hours a week performing the same duties as paid employees, but for free
- "very demanding" job with "mean" superiors
- was once hospitalized for dehydration; “carried like 50 pounds worth of trench coats,” and “it was like 100 degrees outside.”
- a total of 185 former interns were part of a class action against the Olsen's parent company 'Dualstar Entertainment'
The settlement;
- the twins agreed to pay out $530 to each of the 185 former interns
- the twins will also cover an additional $41,950 for the opposing side’s legal fees
- the settlement will come to a total of $140,000 from the Olsens, which Dualstar does not oppose
Source
weak.
The world of unpaid internships is truly fucked up.
Edited at 2017-03-16 11:22 pm (UTC)