Book post: Literary prizes round-up

Is there all kindsa campaigning/ back-stabbing for literary awards like there is for the Oscars? Only the nominees are smarter?

There was that Sci-Fi book award where a bunch of whiny dorks screamed and stuffed the ballots with random books written by men because they were enraged that books written by women or POC were being considered over them.

I remember reading GRRM's novel length essays on those and feeling like, thats great but please work on the winds of winter

i've still working my way through up from slavery and booker t. washington is giving post-civil war southern whites way too much credit. i'm making myself finish it because i hate having all of these half read books all over my damn house.

Currently reading The Death of WCW.



If you wanna read the most absurd, insane and generally hilarious real life business story of all time, read this book. Get the 10th Anniversary version since it's got ton of other info in it.

Currently reading Wintersong by S. Jae-Jones. The Labyrinth lover in me is like 'this is such a love letter to Labyrinth that it rides off the movie, but it's so beautiful that I don't give a fuck'. It's also so dark and sensual at times, holy moly.



I have such a huge pile of books ready to devour. I wanted to read Stranger in a Strange Land or the first Wheel of Time book, but my friend wants to read them with me... and he's trying to finish re-reading Harry Potter.



Oh man I'm gonna have to read that first book you're talking about!

I'm finally on time for a book post, whew! I'll be adding some of these to my long TBR.



Still reading "Maestra" by L.S. Hilton.

Theoritically speaking, all in jest and good fun and not for serious at all, is there a place on the internet where I could--theoretically speaking--download/read books?? I mean books that are under copyright law and aren't found in awesome sites like the gutenberg project and the like.



Theorically speaking, of course, because I am a law-abiding citizen that is not here for illegal activities of any kind.

Nice try, report to your newest police station you law breaking scumbag!



my friend's friend's sister told me about theoretically googling the title of the book and then "ebookbike" or "mobilism"



or just "title of book epub"



theoretically, i have never used these sites myself

I'm currently reading Stephanie Meyers newest book the chemist because I'm trash and I'm not even the kind of reader who really notices this stuff but man she is a one trick pony, the characters are all the same as her old book just with new names. She's got the same tropes the same structures the same weird love of having a female character being beaten up by a male character and then going over all the bruises and damages the female character sustained. It's a trip.

i keep buying stupid ass $3.99 books on kindle because i have no self control but i don't have any time to read them

I have not read any of these but judging by names only, some of them sound interesting.



I'm currently reading a nonfiction book called Never Suck A Dead Man's Hand written by a former CSI. It was my February pick for the reading challenge. Obviously I'm behind because I haven't finished nor have I chosen anything to read for this month.

I'm currently reading The Wangs vs. the World. I'm about halfway through with it. I think I might read The Couple Nextdoor next. It's popping up everywhere. I'm sure it will be basic, but since it seems so popular at the moment, I'll try and breeze through it this weekend. I've been on a big book kick lately. I'm just blowing through books.



Maybe I'll try and add the Bailey's Women's booklist to my to read list. I'm trying to read more books by women and POC.

i'm reading lincoln in the bardo. very unique





and then i intend to move to exit west

Currently reading Jasmine and Stars: Reading More than Lolita in Tehran. Highly recommend so far. Actually picked up the rec from a previous ONTD book post!



Edited at 2017-03-16 11:26 pm (UTC)

I'm almost done with How to Win at Feminism , which is a satire book from Reductress that pretty much is a mans idea of how women should be. Sometimes I laugh, sometimes I cry cause it's too real.

I've never heard of any of these books, but perhaps I should use these lists for recommendations in the future.



I've been living in LA for five years and never got a library card because I was using my e-library cards from the last two places I lived. I thought LA's Overdrive would be harder to get books from because the demand would be greater, and I didn't feel like going in to sign up, so I just didn't.



I am currently reading Dodgers by Bill Beverly, which is fine so far. I think I saw it recommended on Amazon, and the library had it, so I checked it out.



I am currently reading Dodgers by Bill Beverly, which is fine so far. I think I saw it recommended on Amazon, and the library had it, so I checked it out.



I have like 10 books checked out right now because we are going on vacation next week, so I will spend basically all of that time reading. Looking forward to it!



I have like 10 books checked out right now because we are going on vacation next week, so I will spend basically all of that time reading. Looking forward to it! Reply

