Book post: Literary prizes round-up

In the past few days several major literary awards have revealed their longlist or shortlist. We have the Baileys Women's Prize for Fiction longlist, the Man Booker International longlist, the Orwell Prize for Books longlist and the Wellcome Prize shorlist. Get ready to make your TBR list even longer.

Man Booker International 2017 longlist

The Man Booker International Prize is awarded annually for a single work of fiction, translated into English and published in the UK. Both novels and collections of short stories are eligible.

Mathias Enard (France), Compass
Wioletta Greg (Poland), Swallowing Mercury
David Grossman (Israel), A Horse Walks Into a Bar
Stefan Hertmans (Belgium), War and Turpentine
Roy Jacobsen (Norway), The Unseen
Ismail Kadare (Albania), The Traitor's Niche
Jon Kalman Stefansson (Iceland), Fish Have No Feet
Yan Lianke (China), The Explosion Chronicles
Alain Mabanckou (France), Black Moses
Clemens Meyer (Germany), Bricks and Mortar
Dorthe Nors (Denmark), Mirror, Shoulder, Signal
Amos Oz (Israel), Judas
Samanta Schweblin (Argentina), Fever Dream


The Orwell Prize for Books 2017 longlist

The Orwell Prize is Britain’s most prestigious prize for political writing. Every year, they award prizes for the work which comes closest to George Orwell’s ambition ‘to make political writing into an art’. The Book Prize is for a book or pamphlet, whether fiction or non-fiction, first published in the calendar year preceding the year of the Prize. For example, the Orwell Prize 2017 is for work first published in the calendar year 2016. ‘Political’ is defined in the broadest sense, including (but not limited to) entries addressing political, social, cultural, moral and historical subjects.

The Power by Naomi Alderman
Citizen Clem by John Bew
The Seven by Ruth Dudley Edwards
The Return by Hisham Matar
Black and British by David Olusoga
The Life Project by Helen Pearson
Easternisation by Gideon Rachman
All Out War by Tim Shipman
The Marches by Rory Stewart
Island Story by JD Taylor
And the Sun Shines Now by Adrian Tempany
Enough Said by Mark Thompson
Cut by Hibo Wardere, in collaboration with Anna Wharton
Another Day in the Death of America by Gary Younge



Baileys Women's Prize for Fiction 2017 longlist

The Baileys Women’s Prize for Fiction is the UK’s most prestigious annual book award for fiction written by a woman. Founded in 1996, the Prize was set up to celebrate excellence, originality and accessibility in writing by women throughout the world.

Stay With Me by Ayòbámi Adébáyò
The Power by Naomi Alderman
Hag-Seed by Margaret Atwood
Little Deaths by Emma Flint
The Mare by Mary Gaitskill
The Dark Circle by Linda Grant
The Lesser Bohemians by Eimear McBride
Midwinter by Fiona Melrose
The Sport of Kings by CE Morgan
The Woman Next Door by Yewande Omotoso
The Lonely Hearts Hotel by Heather O’Neill
The Essex Serpent by Sarah Perry
Barkskins by Annie Proulx
First Love by Gwendoline Riley
Do Not Say We Have Nothing by Madeleine Thien
The Gustav Sonata by Rose Tremain


The Wellcome Prize 2017 shortlist

The shortlist comprises four non-fiction and two fiction titles, including the first posthumously published title and the first translated title to be shortlisted for the prize. The six exceptional books engage with the topics of health and medicine and the many ways they touch our lives.

‘How to Survive a Plague’ by David France (non-fiction)
‘When Breath Becomes Air’ by Paul Kalanithi (non-fiction)
‘Mend the Living’ by Maylis de Kerangal (fiction)
‘The Tidal Zone’ by Sarah Moss (fiction)
‘The Gene’ by Siddhartha Mukherjee (non-fiction)
‘I Contain Multitudes’ by Ed Yong (non-fiction)

