Book post: Literary prizes round-up
In the past few days several major literary awards have revealed their longlist or shortlist. We have the Baileys Women's Prize for Fiction longlist, the Man Booker International longlist, the Orwell Prize for Books longlist and the Wellcome Prize shorlist. Get ready to make your TBR list even longer.
(You can find out more about the books nominated if you click on the tweet for each award)
Presenting the Man Booker International Prize 2017 longlist - superb fiction from around the world. #MBI2017 https://t.co/pi0E09hN8S pic.twitter.com/CGwwNcl56U— Waterstones (@Waterstones) 15 de março de 2017
Man Booker International 2017 longlist
The Man Booker International Prize is awarded annually for a single work of fiction, translated into English and published in the UK. Both novels and collections of short stories are eligible.
Mathias Enard (France), Compass
Wioletta Greg (Poland), Swallowing Mercury
David Grossman (Israel), A Horse Walks Into a Bar
Stefan Hertmans (Belgium), War and Turpentine
Roy Jacobsen (Norway), The Unseen
Ismail Kadare (Albania), The Traitor's Niche
Jon Kalman Stefansson (Iceland), Fish Have No Feet
Yan Lianke (China), The Explosion Chronicles
Alain Mabanckou (France), Black Moses
Clemens Meyer (Germany), Bricks and Mortar
Dorthe Nors (Denmark), Mirror, Shoulder, Signal
Amos Oz (Israel), Judas
Samanta Schweblin (Argentina), Fever Dream
.@TheOrwellPrize's 2016 longlist has been revealed: https://t.co/fqDAU8I8CT pic.twitter.com/WMLSXhCUKm— The Bookseller (@thebookseller) 16 de março de 2017
The Orwell Prize for Books 2017 longlist
The Orwell Prize is Britain’s most prestigious prize for political writing. Every year, they award prizes for the work which comes closest to George Orwell’s ambition ‘to make political writing into an art’. The Book Prize is for a book or pamphlet, whether fiction or non-fiction, first published in the calendar year preceding the year of the Prize. For example, the Orwell Prize 2017 is for work first published in the calendar year 2016. ‘Political’ is defined in the broadest sense, including (but not limited to) entries addressing political, social, cultural, moral and historical subjects.
The Power by Naomi Alderman
Citizen Clem by John Bew
The Seven by Ruth Dudley Edwards
The Return by Hisham Matar
Black and British by David Olusoga
The Life Project by Helen Pearson
Easternisation by Gideon Rachman
All Out War by Tim Shipman
The Marches by Rory Stewart
Island Story by JD Taylor
And the Sun Shines Now by Adrian Tempany
Enough Said by Mark Thompson
Cut by Hibo Wardere, in collaboration with Anna Wharton
Another Day in the Death of America by Gary Younge
Meet your new booklist: The Baileys Women’s Prize For Fiction longlist https://t.co/0wq7ThPm9K pic.twitter.com/Z2KeJWtify— Stylist Magazine (@StylistMagazine) 9 de março de 2017
Baileys Women's Prize for Fiction 2017 longlist
The Baileys Women’s Prize for Fiction is the UK’s most prestigious annual book award for fiction written by a woman. Founded in 1996, the Prize was set up to celebrate excellence, originality and accessibility in writing by women throughout the world.
Stay With Me by Ayòbámi Adébáyò
The Power by Naomi Alderman
Hag-Seed by Margaret Atwood
Little Deaths by Emma Flint
The Mare by Mary Gaitskill
The Dark Circle by Linda Grant
The Lesser Bohemians by Eimear McBride
Midwinter by Fiona Melrose
The Sport of Kings by CE Morgan
The Woman Next Door by Yewande Omotoso
The Lonely Hearts Hotel by Heather O’Neill
The Essex Serpent by Sarah Perry
Barkskins by Annie Proulx
First Love by Gwendoline Riley
Do Not Say We Have Nothing by Madeleine Thien
The Gustav Sonata by Rose Tremain
We are delighted to announce the #WBP2017 shortlist. Congratulations all! https://t.co/70eNTDGxMv pic.twitter.com/wj2kqgIOZ1— Wellcome Book Prize (@wellcomebkprize) 14 de março de 2017
The Wellcome Prize 2017 shortlist
The shortlist comprises four non-fiction and two fiction titles, including the first posthumously published title and the first translated title to be shortlisted for the prize. The six exceptional books engage with the topics of health and medicine and the many ways they touch our lives.
‘How to Survive a Plague’ by David France (non-fiction)
‘When Breath Becomes Air’ by Paul Kalanithi (non-fiction)
‘Mend the Living’ by Maylis de Kerangal (fiction)
‘The Tidal Zone’ by Sarah Moss (fiction)
‘The Gene’ by Siddhartha Mukherjee (non-fiction)
‘I Contain Multitudes’ by Ed Yong (non-fiction)
sources 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
have you read any of these yet ONTD? Do you plan to? What are you reading now?
If you wanna read the most absurd, insane and generally hilarious real life business story of all time, read this book. Get the 10th Anniversary version since it's got ton of other info in it.
I have such a huge pile of books ready to devour. I wanted to read Stranger in a Strange Land or the first Wheel of Time book, but my friend wants to read them with me... and he's trying to finish re-reading Harry Potter.
Still reading "Maestra" by L.S. Hilton.
Theorically speaking, of course, because I am a law-abiding citizen that is not here for illegal activities of any kind.
Nice try, report to your newest police station you law breaking scumbag!
or just "title of book epub"
theoretically, i have never used these sites myself
I'm currently reading a nonfiction book called Never Suck A Dead Man's Hand written by a former CSI. It was my February pick for the reading challenge. Obviously I'm behind because I haven't finished nor have I chosen anything to read for this month.
Maybe I'll try and add the Bailey's Women's booklist to my to read list. I'm trying to read more books by women and POC.
what are you reading currently?
and then i intend to move to exit west
Edited at 2017-03-16 11:26 pm (UTC)
I've been living in LA for five years and never got a library card because I was using my e-library cards from the last two places I lived. I thought LA's Overdrive would be harder to get books from because the demand would be greater, and I didn't feel like going in to sign up, so I just didn't.
Well, I could not have been more wrong! They recently added the option to sign up for an e-card from the LAPL via the internet solely to check out stuff from Overdrive and other e-media resources, so I signed up and OMG. They have every book I have searched for (unlike the libraries of the places I lived before) and even though the waitlists are long, there are a million copies of books so that your spot on the waitlist comes up quick. I am delighted and should have done this yeaaaaars ago.
I am currently reading Dodgers by Bill Beverly, which is fine so far. I think I saw it recommended on Amazon, and the library had it, so I checked it out.
I talked about this in roundup, but I just finished In The Woods, which I really enjoyed despite some flaws. Tana French's writing reminds me a bit of Donna Tartt's, in that they are both very descriptive and evocative writers (though Tartt is definitely better overall). Looking forward to reading the rest of that series of books.
I have like 10 books checked out right now because we are going on vacation next week, so I will spend basically all of that time reading. Looking forward to it!