Tyra Banks fires Rita so she can host ANTM again

lets be honest

she had nothing to do Reply

Thread

Link

she's hosting AGT this summer. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

welp i guess i was wrong then

oops Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Maybe they ended up not wanting ha! imagine if shes lesser than Nick cannon...her ego would be destroyed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

didnt she launch her dumb makeup pyramid scheme Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i mean, technically it was like ~maternity leave since her son was born a little over a year ago.



but essentially yes Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mte.



we've helped with ANTM since season 1 and when production didn't reach out to my company in the usual timeline we knew it was going to be cancelled weeks before Tyra posted that crap about thinking last season should be the final one. then when coordinators reached out to us with a renewal and reduced budget it didn't surprise me Tyra wasn't going to come back and take a pay cut.



thankfully thirsty ass humble Rita took over the role until she came back to her senses. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMFAO that quote



tyra fuels ontd, we need ha Reply

Thread

Link

amen Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That drive-by shooting that Rita missed by hours really must have messed with her head. Reply

Thread

Link

missed by hours



Bitch! lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMFAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It was for sure Tyra! Confirmed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thank god, rita had zero charisma Reply

Thread

Link

She really didn't even seem to actually care that much either, after Giah was eliminated(was it Giah? She had a fav she tried to fight for but her vote was outnumbered) she clearly lost the already very little enjoyment she got from the show Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yea... she really was miscast. she also like never gave any good advice (probs cause she's not a model.)

rip Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaooooo



Sometimes I'm shocked Tyra isn't a scorpio and I say that as a scorpio. Reply

Thread

Link

as a fellow scorpio, im cackling



Edited at 2017-03-16 10:52 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is she an Aries? She seems strong-willed/stubborn af. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol, Sag with Aries moon-- no wonder she's so into herself. <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Scorpios are so much more understated than that ham Tyra. Don't do that to your fellow scorps. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte we are never this ott Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That shit ain't real Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i also submitted this, oop. Reply

Thread

Link

What kind of Brett Favre realness.. Reply

Thread

Link

My first thought was Conan but you're right! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Poor Brett Favre, even replaced as the go-to faux-retirement meme.



Hopefully he manages to not send pictures of his dick to random women this time. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

LMAO Reply

Thread

Link

That's good. She's a much better host. Reply

Thread

Link

lmfaoooo Reply

Thread

Link

I swear this was the post I was reading before about her becoming the host of America's Got Talent and then i got sad when I realized it was that show and not ANTM and now this. Its all very confusing.



But I'm here for it. ANTM went off the deep end the last... I dont know, 10 seasons or so but Tyra's insanity added to it. Rita and co. was too serious about this joke of a show. Reply

Thread

Link

I don't know why this is so funny to me. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao bless Reply

Thread

Link

That's that Harvard mentality! Reply

Thread

Link

This magna cum laude queen. When will your University of Phoenix faves? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Did she attend Harvard or just printed out a certificate on MS Word? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol @ this comment being above a Conan gif, how apt! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The ivy league queen Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he's so ugly. delete it fat Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



He earned his GIF by getting Tyra'd by Jay Leno, show some R-E-S-P-E-C-T. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO OOOL



first person to pop up in my head. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link