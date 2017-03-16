Tyra Banks fires Rita so she can host ANTM again


Tyra Banks will be returning to host the next season of America's Next Top Model on VH1.

She explains: “I’m overwhelmed and humbled by the intensity of the ‘ANTM’ fan base whose deep affection for the show led me to have a change of heart. After giving it a lot of thought, I realized that remaining behind the camera wasn’t enough because ‘ANTM’ is woven into my DNA,”

Executive producer Ken Mok said fans were missing their "Queen of Smize" and announced Rita's departure. "We'd like to thank Rita Ora for being a great partner and total pro. She infused this new iteration of ‘ANTM’ with passion and creativity and we wish her nothing but the best in her future endeavors.”
