Tyra Banks fires Rita so she can host ANTM again
Tyra Banks to Return as Host of VH1’s ‘America’s Next Top Model’ https://t.co/WtddlJqBbN— Variety (@Variety) March 16, 2017
Tyra Banks will be returning to host the next season of America's Next Top Model on VH1.
She explains: “I’m overwhelmed and humbled by the intensity of the ‘ANTM’ fan base whose deep affection for the show led me to have a change of heart. After giving it a lot of thought, I realized that remaining behind the camera wasn’t enough because ‘ANTM’ is woven into my DNA,”
I missed my ANTM baby so Mama's back! #ANTM #ANTM24— Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) March 16, 2017
Executive producer Ken Mok said fans were missing their "Queen of Smize" and announced Rita's departure. "We'd like to thank Rita Ora for being a great partner and total pro. She infused this new iteration of ‘ANTM’ with passion and creativity and we wish her nothing but the best in her future endeavors.”
we've helped with ANTM since season 1 and when production didn't reach out to my company in the usual timeline we knew it was going to be cancelled weeks before Tyra posted that crap about thinking last season should be the final one. then when coordinators reached out to us with a renewal and reduced budget it didn't surprise me Tyra wasn't going to come back and take a pay cut.
