Prepare yourself for another Ryan Murphy show on FX: Pose




-Will be based in the New York high society 1980s scene
-Unlike his current shows, it will NOT be an Anthology (which means avoid lbr)
-No word on if it will be picked up yet( offcourse it will)


Do you still hate him ONTD??IDK given his commitment to equality bts i cant hold my grudge for him ruining shows i liked
