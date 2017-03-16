Prepare yourself for another Ryan Murphy show on FX: Pose
Ryan Murphy 1980s drama 'Pose' in the works at FX https://t.co/TCODrQ5C2s pic.twitter.com/vAmnk7rDh0— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 16, 2017
-Will be based in the New York high society 1980s scene
-Unlike his current shows, it will NOT be an Anthology (which means avoid lbr)
-No word on if it will be picked up yet( offcourse it will)
Do you still hate him ONTD??IDK given his commitment to equality bts i cant hold my grudge for him ruining shows i liked
Takes me back to being, like, 12-ish and having lots of pre-teen feels.
Ok I sadly never aw an episode. I was a teen when it came out.
cast famke again and maybe i'll watch tbh.
Even Glee and GG had little flashes of season 1 awesomeness and didn't go completely terrible until season 3. SG is complete shit 9 episodes into season 2.