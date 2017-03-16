Prepare yourself for another Ryan Murphy show on FX: Pose

i'd kill for a 90s supermodel show tbh Reply

you reminded me of the theme song for popular lmao. ~supermodel



I was mad this version differed from the singer's actual track, and I wanted the Popular mix.

I was obsessed with this singer and the album Supermodels came off of! This is a good one:







Takes me back to being, like, 12-ish and having lots of pre-teen feels.

His best work, TBH

This show was saved from Ryan Murphy" i don't know hwat to do with this anymore" by being cancelled while it was still good.

It's weird how much this show has resonated with so many even though it was just 2 seasons. I legit remember a lot about the plot/characters and still know the theme song.

I'm pretty sure we had a post about Cindy Crawford developing one. I guess it fell through.

Like MOdels Inc?



Ok I sadly never aw an episode. I was a teen when it came out.

I was hoping he would disappear after Glee

Sounds like a knock off of Bret Easton Ellis

Unrelated but I fucking loathe BEE.

I wonder what happened to the Rules of Attraction TV series. I don't like BEE, but I do love the book.

Does he print his own contracts or something

Lmao sis he probably does

80's high society makes me think of American Psycho.

he iz so mediocre

same shit different show YAWN.



cast famke again and maybe i'll watch tbh.

enough, take a break go away for the summer

Is he the Trump of tv? Does he just brand his name out to all these shows?

he has to be, there's no way he's personally involved with everything his name is on. JJ Abrams was like that for a while, too.

Speaking of NY society, I've been rewatching S1 of Gossip Girl this week and was there ever a more amazing first season of a show that then devolved into unmitigated shit immediately after?? So much wasted potential!

I see your Gossip Girl and Raise you Glee and Heroes

Yeah I told this theory to a friend and she said Heroes. I never saw Heroes. I saw a couple episodes of Glee but I thought that show was ridic from the outset.

yup! Heroes went from an entire season of AMAZING to a complete trainwreck. It was clear from season 2 episode 1 that it was done being great. I remember some scene with Claire flying with some boy and the special effects were SO cheap. Cheap enough that I would have completely cut the flying guy just to avoid the embarrassment haha

glee s2 is still fun imo (the second half anyways), it really went to shit in s3

Glee had an amazing Pilot and fell off after the Madonna episode (with a brief resurgence with the first Britney episode)

S1 of Gossip Girl is also truest to the source. The writers lost their damn mind for the rest of the seasons.

Season One of Gossip Girl is amazing up until the point where it was going to be the season finale because of the writers strike and then they came back and immediately started fucking things up, especially when they dropped the idea of Serena and Blair taking down everybody.

Supergirl actually is my new poster child for season 2 decline.



Even Glee and GG had little flashes of season 1 awesomeness and didn't go completely terrible until season 3. SG is complete shit 9 episodes into season 2.

I'm dead tired of seeing shows about rich white people so no the fuck thanks. You can keep it.

mte

ita

Same mawma

Keep it.

Will support if he keeps employing my BAE Evan peters. He needs better projects deserving of his talent

I hated Tate so much that I didn't think I'd be able to enjoy him anything else. Thankfully, I was wrong.

more stereotyped characters that claim to be "progressive?" place your bets, ladies and gentlemen, place your bets.

