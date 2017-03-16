John Krasinski to direct Emily Blunt in his next film
.@johnkrasinski and Emily Blunt will star in their first film together https://t.co/TqNtB1h8UZ pic.twitter.com/cNgFOjlBA3— Variety (@Variety) March 15, 2017
- Krasinski will be directing the script The Quiet Place with Emily Blunt set to star
- This is their first film together as Blunt and Krasinski specifically did not want to work together since they're married, but they both loved the script
- No word yet on the plot but it's supposed to be a genre thriller type movie
ONTD, would you want to work with your spouse/significant other?
i make collabs all the time with my bf lol, the main reason we got together is that we actually work well as creative team so ideally we can have our own studio in the future sometime soon oop
I would. I'm trying to get more back into illustration and eventually animation, and my boyfriend is great at voice acting. I wish he'd get serious about it because it seems to make him happy as opposed to his job that just pays the bills. He signed up on a course for it and I hope he does well in it.
I'm also in a job that pays the bills but doesn't quite fulfill me. It takes up most of my time and when I get home I'm too tired to do anything with my other hobbies that I want to pursue :(
It can be hell. Especially when they get butthurt over you calling bullshit on their Facebook statuses.
I think if it wasn't for Blunt he would have been over a long time ago.
I wonder if they are thirsty at all for acclaim like J.Law has had, they don't care, or missed their window of opportunity.
ITA with the Oscar being weird about the aught girls. It seems like a lot of starlets that came up around that time were considered too young to even be nominated and people were like "Oh they'll get there eventually" and then they nominated and gave Oscars to a slew of even younger women. It seems weird that Brie/Vikander/Jlaw/Stone all got Oscars really quickly but like you said Scarjo, Dunst, Knightley, Mulligan, Blunt have nothing and some of them have never even been nommed!
Its so weird b/c everyone was talking and hyping them up as such a master class and bloop the next one came and won Oscars like nothing, and the ones that came before them (Julianne, Nicole, Julia, Sandra etc) all have their own but they just skipped this generation. Idk, I always knew they love the young ingenue but looking back I don't even really remember great roles for them in the first place...I can't think of an it girl aught performance that blew me away except Mulligan in An Education
I really like Emily but I could not watch girl on the train. I enjoyed the book TBH but the movie... I turned it off like 30 minutes in.
Emily deserves a better career. I still wonder how things would have panned out had she played BW