John Krasinski to direct Emily Blunt in his next film

I need a sequel to this damn movie!

Honestly, she was EVERYTHING in this movie. This is literally my dream body. I need those arms.

She looks so strange blonde

mmmh don't do it!!! By The Sea toppled Brangelina. Don't fall for it!!

idk how, but i get her confused with rose byrne all the time.

On your marks, get set...DIE

ONTD, would you want to work with your spouse/significant other?



i make collabs all the time with my bf lol, the main reason we got together is that we actually work well as creative team so ideally we can have our own studio in the future sometime soon oop

they're such a great couple

was he ever good looking?

lol

lmao without jim's charm you do have to wonder

I would. I'm trying to get more back into illustration and eventually animation, and my boyfriend is great at voice acting. I wish he'd get serious about it because it seems to make him happy as opposed to his job that just pays the bills. He signed up on a course for it and I hope he does well in it.



I'm also in a job that pays the bills but doesn't quite fulfill me. It takes up most of my time and when I get home I'm too tired to do anything with my other hobbies that I want to pursue :(

ONTD, would you want to work with your spouse/significant other?



It can be hell. Especially when they get butthurt over you calling bullshit on their Facebook statuses.

Hopefully they won't get divorced months later like Brange & Kate Winslet/Sam Mendes 😬

I wish Hollywood would just let his career die. He's a mediocre TV actor who has social climbed his way into films.



I think if it wasn't for Blunt he would have been over a long time ago.

He can have the Last Boyfriend Before The Real Love Interest parts when the romcom renaissance starts.

I have no idea how he's was up for big roles

I didn't know he had a career really TBH 😕 lol

He's also BFFs with Matt Damon, so that helps. I'm also pretty sure he's behind that Lip Sync Battle (with Fallon?) show.

yeah he's a co-producer

he also directed and wrote the screenplay for this mess . he should just save us all, and keep to voice acting for esurance.

I can't believe he was up for Captain America like what the hell

I really doubt she has much to do with any success regarding his career, he's following a career trajectory of many before him in similar positions

The careers of the late aughts it girls is pretty interesting. I figured Emily would have a couple of Oscar noms to her name by now, Keira and Rachel are doing girlfriend parts, and Scarjo is an action star.



I wonder if they are thirsty at all for acclaim like J.Law has had, they don't care, or missed their window of opportunity.



Reply

I feel like it's only a matter of time before Blunt gets an Oscar nom, she's come close a couple of times. If she knocks Mary Poppins out of the park I can see her in contention for a win.



ITA with the Oscar being weird about the aught girls. It seems like a lot of starlets that came up around that time were considered too young to even be nominated and people were like "Oh they'll get there eventually" and then they nominated and gave Oscars to a slew of even younger women. It seems weird that Brie/Vikander/Jlaw/Stone all got Oscars really quickly but like you said Scarjo, Dunst, Knightley, Mulligan, Blunt have nothing and some of them have never even been nommed!

I thought Kirsten had an Oscar but I must be thinking of golden globe?

Yeah I was thinking about them in comparison to this new generation like Emma/Alicia/Jen/Brie... like, what?



Its so weird b/c everyone was talking and hyping them up as such a master class and bloop the next one came and won Oscars like nothing, and the ones that came before them (Julianne, Nicole, Julia, Sandra etc) all have their own but they just skipped this generation. Idk, I always knew they love the young ingenue but looking back I don't even really remember great roles for them in the first place...I can't think of an it girl aught performance that blew me away except Mulligan in An Education



Edited at 2017-03-16 08:27 pm (UTC)

so true, they skipped a generation almost.

Blunt doesn't do many good films. Scarlett is the most interesting because her choices are all over the place but they mostly work out very well. She picks great projects, she's not boxed in to one specific type of role, it's only a matter of time before she gets her Oscar. I think she's just having fun with being the female badass while she's still young for now

Edited at 2017-03-16 09:14 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-03-16 09:14 pm (UTC)

To answer your question, yes, I work at the same place as my BF.



I really like Emily but I could not watch girl on the train. I enjoyed the book TBH but the movie... I turned it off like 30 minutes in.



Reply

The things people do for the ones they love.



Emily deserves a better career. I still wonder how things would have panned out had she played BW

