John Krasinski to direct Emily Blunt in his next film


  • Krasinski will be directing the script The Quiet Place with Emily Blunt set to star

  • This is their first film together as Blunt and Krasinski specifically did not want to work together since they're married, but they both loved the script

  • No word yet on the plot but it's supposed to be a genre thriller type movie

source

ONTD, would you want to work with your spouse/significant other?
