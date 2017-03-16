Chris Evans for Esquire Magazine

you guys are still creaming over him huh Reply

How can Disney look at the beard and not think YESSSSS? Reply

go back to the perfume commercial Reply

Lmao omg Reply

lmfaoo Reply

his new movie is gonna flop isn't it



his new movie is gonna flop isn't it

the only people in the avengers who have good hits or oscar buzz is scarlet johannson and mark ruffalo

everyone else gets duds Reply

scarlet johannson



Reply

And that's a shame because RDJ did fantastic in the The Judge. Reply

What movie - OH the one with the special girl.



I got that trailer in front of two movies and forgot it every time Reply

Is small budget, limited release...It has good feedback, is him playing soft dad tumblr aesthetic. And the little girl is super good too apparently Reply

The other 4 photos look so much better than the one in the tweet. I especially like the one with the tea. Reply

Evans has made, and continues to make, his political views known on Twitter. He tweeted that Trump ought to "stop energizing lies," and he recently ended up in a heated Twitter debate with former KKK leader David Duke over Trump's pick of Jeff Sessions for attorney general. Duke baselessly accused Evans of being anti-Semitic; Evans encouraged Duke to try love: "It's stronger than hate. It unites us. I promise it's in you under the anger and fear." Making political statements and engaging in such public exchanges is a rather risky thing for the star of Captain America to do. Yes, advisors have said as much to him. "Look, I'm in a business where you've got to sell tickets," he says. "But, my God, I would not be able to look at myself in the mirror if I felt strongly about something and didn't speak up. I think it's about how you speak up. We're allowed to disagree. If I state my case and people don't want to go see my movies as a result, I'm okay with that."



props to him

But then he says this?

He comes across as tumblr deep sometimes. Reply

But then he said this: He gets off the couch, walks out onto his porch, and lights a cigarette. "Some people say, 'Don't you see what's happening? It's time to yell,' " Evans says. "Yeah, I see it, and it's time for calm. Because not everyone who voted for Trump is going to be some horrible bigot. There are a lot of people in that middle; those are the people you can't lose your credibility with. If you're trying to change minds, by spewing too much rhetoric you can easily become white noise."



While I disagree with him, I see where he's coming from. Reply

⚡️ “Oh Captain, My Captain”https://t.co/XvzSc0ArCO — Chris Evans News (@CEvansNews) March 16, 2017

Yes, he is nuanced about the Trump administration, going from full rage to *take a deep breath, ok, there has to be some human decency in some of his voters* and he puts principles like empathy first. I appreciate that. Context is important, I follow @Trumpregrets on twitter and some people just voted from stupidity or thinking it will benefit them. Some are just bigots. There is no reconciliation or communication with them Reply

his photoshoots are so boring. the flaunt shoot was his peak Reply

Making political statements and engaging in such public exchanges is a rather risky thing for the star of Captain America to do. Yes, advisors have said as much to him. "Look, I'm in a business where you've got to sell tickets," he says. "But, my God, I would not be able to look at myself in the mirror if I felt strongly about something and didn't speak up. I think it's about how you speak up. We're allowed to disagree. If I state my case and people don't want to go see my movies as a result, I'm okay with that."



Growing up with Democrats in the family really helped him. He could have been another Pratt Reply

What has Pratt said politically? Reply

And I love the instructor

What I want in life is to have the same level of f*cks that the awesome lady dragging Chris Evans to a plane has

Look at her

My hero pic.twitter.com/kwvCsrp4p9 — honestF (@HonestFata) March 15, 2017

Yeah, no 35 guns and cross building for Easter. His uncle is solid Dem, so blessAnd I love the instructor Reply

Is this the article where they talk about him squeezing Gifted in between his Marvel commitments?



When he's done little more than film some commercials, go to theme parks and vegas, and walk his dog in over a year? Nice try. Reply

LMAO honestly though, it made me laugh that it was the excuse for his break up with JS too ~busy work schedules or wtf ever the wording was, dude works like once every two years??? Reply

The photos aren't that great tbh. Reply

I'm just pleased someone did his makeup right for once and he hasn't dumped a pot of grease in his hair like usual. It's slim pickin's lol Reply

This would be me circa '14 prior to learning how much of an ass he is lol Reply

Glasses and beard work for him so well



and tight baby gap shirts



Edited at 2017-03-16 07:58 pm (UTC) Reply

Those got nothing, NOTHING on Under Armour. Reply

this is true Reply

lmaoo @ baby gap Reply

the dark blue "winter soldier" suit is the only look i can support tbh. he's pretty mediocre in a american white boy way Reply

His movie is gonna flop, but I love him, Jenny & Octavia so I'll go see it. Maybe. If I remember when it's out.





I love how republicans are flipping out that he's a liberal. They're heartbroken, want him to stfu and are like 'he's not captain american to me!!!!' Reply

I only find him hot when he has a beard tbh Reply

Same here. Reply

same Reply

and a tight shirt. Reply

Yup, brunette + bearded Chris is the only appealing Chris imo Reply

