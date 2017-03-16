‘The Goldbergs’ Spinoff: Nia Long To Star In ABC Comedy Pilot




Nia Long is set to topline ABC‘s untitled spinoff from comedy series The Goldbergs.

The comedy centers on Lucy Winston (Long) a single mother of three and “legit cool.” She’s worked at the same dead end job for the last 7 years, but she needs a better life for her children, who are getting older and inching towards trouble.

source
