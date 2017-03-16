‘The Goldbergs’ Spinoff: Nia Long To Star In ABC Comedy Pilot

Oh i love Nia. Want her to get all the work she can Reply

How is it a spinoff?? She's not on the goldbergs...



Like her though, would watch. Reply

She will probably be introduced in an upcoming episode. But if not, that's pretty weird. Reply

Ooh smart thinking. Reply

thats still bizarre lmao Reply

Written by Goldberg and Firek, directed by Jay Chandrasekhar and co-starring the original series’ recurring players Callen and Meadows reprising their roles, the single-camera project is set in the 1990s and follows two high school teachers who become unlikely father figures to the kids at their Philadelphia school, the same school Adam Goldberg (Sean Giambrone) graduated from. The comedy centers on Lucy Winston, a single mother of three who is given a job by her brother, Andre Glascott (Meadows), as an administrative secretary at the William Penn Academy, where her brother is the Head of School. It’s the beginning of the school year, and her brother is in a power struggle with the infinitely energetic Coach Mellor (Callen), while Lucy is trying to deal with the ups and downs of her kids adjusting to their new school



Meh. While I like Coach and Andre on the show, the core of this show is the great chemistry between the Goldberg family, so IDK if this is gonna be able to recreate that.



Plus, no Big Tasty?







Meh. While I like Coach and Andre on the show, the core of this show is the great chemistry between the Goldberg family, so IDK if this is gonna be able to recreate that.

Plus, no Big Tasty?

I kind of like that ... it's a cool concept. Reply

apparently two of the teachers from the goldbergs will be in this show. This is set a decade after the goldbergs Reply

Oooh i seee. Makes sense.



lol I was never one of those people who could figure out the ~ if a mom and kid are driving in a car and the kid is aldo her sister. Who is the mom ~ logic puzzles. Haha... Reply

She's not like the other moms , she's a legit cool mom 😎



Edited at 2017-03-16 07:46 pm (UTC) Reply

i probably won't be watching this, since I'm not a comedy kinda gal these days.. i just find everything so unfunny.

but i will make sure to set it on my pvr to give it ratings..gotta support love nia long Reply

Trail & error w/ john lithgow and Sherri shepherd was really funny. Reply

Speaking of the Goldbergs, yes I cried at last night's ep. Between Murray and Erica's heart to heart and thinking Barry and Lainey were gonna break up... :(



Anyway, this show is one of my faves and I wish more people talked about it here! Reply

I just can't get into The Goldbergs. Reply

Why is The Goldbergs so underrated? It is so, so good! Last night's episode hit me in the feels so bad. Plus Geoff and Erica's first kiss is one of my favorite TV kisses ever. Reply

The tears...







Edited at 2017-03-16 08:10 pm (UTC) OMG, and when they had to break up because if they didn't then they would both be Billy Zabkas?The tears... Reply

I love when the bleep out bev's cursing 🤣 Reply

This just reminded me that the show uncle buck was a thing



This'll prolly be cool, as most ABC comedies tend to be





I was just saying how much im gonna miss my comedy hour when Empire comes back 😔 Reply

she was the most beautiful woman to me when i was a kid. her look in friday is like a final form Reply

