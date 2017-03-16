‘The Goldbergs’ Spinoff: Nia Long To Star In ABC Comedy Pilot
Nia Long is set to topline ABC‘s untitled spinoff from comedy series The Goldbergs.
The comedy centers on Lucy Winston (Long) a single mother of three and “legit cool.” She’s worked at the same dead end job for the last 7 years, but she needs a better life for her children, who are getting older and inching towards trouble.
Like her though, would watch.
Written by Goldberg and Firek, directed by Jay Chandrasekhar and co-starring the original series’ recurring players Callen and Meadows reprising their roles, the single-camera project is set in the 1990s and follows two high school teachers who become unlikely father figures to the kids at their Philadelphia school, the same school Adam Goldberg (Sean Giambrone) graduated from. The comedy centers on Lucy Winston, a single mother of three who is given a job by her brother, Andre Glascott (Meadows), as an administrative secretary at the William Penn Academy, where her brother is the Head of School. It’s the beginning of the school year, and her brother is in a power struggle with the infinitely energetic Coach Mellor (Callen), while Lucy is trying to deal with the ups and downs of her kids adjusting to their new school
Meh. While I like Coach and Andre on the show, the core of this show is the great chemistry between the Goldberg family, so IDK if this is gonna be able to recreate that.
Plus, no Big Tasty?
but i will make sure to set it on my pvr to give it ratings..gotta support love nia long
Anyway, this show is one of my faves and I wish more people talked about it here!
The tears...
This'll prolly be cool, as most ABC comedies tend to be
I was just saying how much im gonna miss my comedy hour when Empire comes back 😔
I'd watch the hell out of this. I was sad that Uncle Buck was cancelled because it meant less Nia Long in my life.