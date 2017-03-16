Fresh Off The Boat Explains The Asian Flush



After realizing he wants to spend time with Eddie, Louis plans for a guys' weekend. However it gets ruined by Trent(!!) who brings beer to party. Eddie takes a slip and gets the Asian Flush. In the clip, Louis explains to Eddie the first time he experienced the Asian Flush.


In the clip, Louis explains how he masks the Asian Flush between his White friends and Asian friends (cameos featuring Jeremy Lin, Ming-Na Wen, Ali Wong)

So my fellow Asians, do you experience the Asian Flush?
