Fresh Off The Boat Explains The Asian Flush
After realizing he wants to spend time with Eddie, Louis plans for a guys' weekend. However it gets ruined by Trent(!!) who brings beer to party. Eddie takes a slip and gets the Asian Flush. In the clip, Louis explains to Eddie the first time he experienced the Asian Flush.
In the clip, Louis explains how he masks the Asian Flush between his White friends and Asian friends (cameos featuring Jeremy Lin, Ming-Na Wen, Ali Wong)
So my fellow Asians, do you experience the Asian Flush?
My bf thinks it's cute but I do not
I flush a little in the apples of my cheeks so it ain't bad.
my brother doesn't get it at all, that fucker drank a twofour one st paddy's day
That was usually our time to leave and head to the taco place.
my bro turns beet red and while my hubby does the same, he gets itchy all over. the more buzzed/drunk he gets the redder he gets and it gets itchier.
me i don't know; i'm usually the designated driver since i don't want my child to see me drink (i like the drinks that look like something a child would drink, so i avoid it unless my kids aren't with me).