Fresh Off The Boat Explains The Asian Flush

I call it the Asian glow

mte that's all I've ever known it as

same haha

lol I was gonna ask. I'm not Asian but I've legit have only heard it referred to as the Asian glow.

I'm friends with tons of Asian ppl and have never heard "Asian flush" in my life lol. I'm from the west coast, so maybe it's an east coast thing?

I live on the east coast, it's not lol

I went to college in the east coast and we all called it that. I'm pretty sure I first heard it online though. I was really into kpop / on soompi.

That's what its called and no one will tell me otherwise

I hadn't heard of it until it was talked about in DNA testing results (I don't have it). It was referred to as Asian Flush there so maybe that's the more science-y name for it and "Glow" is in common usage??

omg I get this so easily when I drink, on my face + neck + torso smh



My bf thinks it's cute but I do not

My friend gets this and she gets so annoyed because she turns bright red. She doesn't drink often because of it.

oh my gosh

I get selective flush, I only get red around the eyes, but intensely, so i look like a damn panda.

I adore this show!

some of my white friends get this when they drink but i think it's because they have paper thin Irish skin.

My mom's like that. Turns bright red across her face and chest, though her complexion isn't super fair.

yeah my face and boobs get bright red and it's so unsettling lol

lol YES my chest gets splotchy- also when I'm nervous :-/

lmao just like in the clip I posted?? awww

I am one of these people (German, not Irish, but we are a ruddy people).



Edited at 2017-03-16 08:15 pm (UTC)

that's me. usually it's my cheeks on fire. sometimes just one cheek. my sister gets it just above her eyebrows, like they've just been waxed.

Yeah my whole face turns red when I drink, ppl always comment on it too -_- I flush easily in general though, I can do something mildly embarrassing and turn bright red for almost no reason, it's annoying as fuck.

i had an irish friend like that who always claimed it was because of asian flush but idt it was the same process

I'm white as fuck and turn red everywhere when I drink. Like beat fucking red, sometimes it takes only one drink. So embarrassing lol

It's genetic so while it's very common in people of Asian descent, it happens in other people too - may be the case with your friends.

This was cute, I loved the cameos!



I flush a little in the apples of my cheeks so it ain't bad. Reply

the cameos were really cute

I only get the asian glow when I drink red wine, everything else is fine



my brother doesn't get it at all, that fucker drank a twofour one st paddy's day Reply

same, only red wine, it's weird.

I've seen my friends go through this.





That was usually our time to leave and head to the taco place.



the asian glow?



my bro turns beet red and while my hubby does the same, he gets itchy all over. the more buzzed/drunk he gets the redder he gets and it gets itchier.



me i don't know; i'm usually the designated driver since i don't want my child to see me drink (i like the drinks that look like something a child would drink, so i avoid it unless my kids aren't with me). Reply

sis the more you try to hide it the more your kids will want to end up doing it

I think she wants to not deal with the kids going "can I have some"

I really hate this bc even if i've had just a bit, it looks like I've inhaled alcohol. uggggh. I get so red all over. :/

A lot of my friends get this, I'm always shocked at how quickly it happens.

any of my west asian sistren experience this too? it's so uncomfortable and i get really self-conscious about it, although i'm guessing it's not nearly as noticeable as i think it is

according to wikipedia, it's pretty exclusively east asian

I'm only 1/4 Asian and I still get this occasionally, alas. Probs doesn't help that the other 3/4 of my ancestors were mostly pasty af Germans and Russians - I'm sf pale that any time my face changes color even slightly it's super noticeable :(

My husband's cousin is also 1/4 Asian and still gets it - seems very unfair.

