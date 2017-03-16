NME puts Stormzy on the cover of their mental health issue without his consent

"I'm really sorry this has happened"



nme are such a bunch of cunts. ~I'm sorry this has happened~ like it's some sort of accident. YOU made it happen Reply

Using him on the cover and highlighting his name? Shady af Reply

wtf that's so gross. hope he can sue and win Reply

They did this after he turned down a cover shoot, as well? Jesus. Reply

Fuck the NME. They've always been a bunch of shady cunts.



Stormzy's had to put up with a lot of nonsense lately after this and his neighbours calling the cops on him for entering his own house. Poor guy. Reply

NME has always been trash so this is not a surprise Reply

This reminds me of when Playboy used pictures of Jessica Alba for their cover. Is it so hard to ask for the celebrities consent? Rme @ their back tracking now Reply

I mean as much as it sucks, they don't have to ask for consent, the picture belongs to the photographer. Reply

That's not even remotely how it works, though. Photographers have to have a signed release to use someone's likeness for commercial purposes during editorial photoshoots like these, and they tend to be work for hire in the first place (so the photo ultimately doesn't even belong to the photogapher either.)



They needed a release to use his photo this way, and he has grounds to sue. Reply

That's a very shitty thing to do. Just another proof that people fighting with depression aren't even seen as human beings with other characteristics and basic rights in this society. Reply

That's so fucked up, especially after he refused to be on their cover. Reply

Wow, fuck NME. It's absolutely a violation of privacy, especially considering the sensitive subject matter. On top of that, there is such a stigma around mental health in the Black British community.

Lemme slide some Stormzy tunes in here:











(hope this works properly!) Reply

i will never get tired of shut up. he's also amazing live Reply

i didn't even know you could use someone on the cover of your mag without their consent Reply

Because he consented to being photographed for a photoshoot and then the photographer owns the rights/can resell them.



The way they used his photo is super shitty though. Reply

Honestly I don't even know why NME exists anymore (like, I know they are probably profitable). They've been consistently wrong on so many levels and out of touch with the things they write about.

And I'm interested how they got a photo of his if he refused to make a cover story. Did the label agreed without asking him or what? Reply

nme belongs in 2007 fuck them they ain't shit for this



i recall something similar happening to iggy?? Reply

They really thought they were slick saying they were a free magazine. I'm glad he is getting their asses ALL the way together. Reply

This is beyond fucked up. Reply

i love stormzy. fuck the nme, they don't do anything aside from ride alex turner's chode anyway. Reply

That's fucked up. Glad he hit them back hard when they said they're a free magazine. Reply

"Some people are saying he should just be happy he got the cover"



lmao wtf, he literally said he's refused offers to be on the cover! why should he be happy! Reply

That's shady as hell Reply

wow fuck nme. i'm glad that stormzy isn't being complacent about it. Reply

