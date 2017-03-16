NME puts Stormzy on the cover of their mental health issue without his consent
Depression: its time to talk. Wise words in this week's free NME magazine. Find your nearest copy > https://t.co/hjqEMkXCcY pic.twitter.com/28OOZPRt0m— NME (@NME) March 16, 2017
You lot know I don't rant or open my mouth up for no reason but serious @NME magazine are the biggest bunch of sly, foul PAIGONS.— #GSAP (@Stormzy1) March 16, 2017
@NME it is a subject that isn't the easiest thing to speak about. And I've been careful in how I've dealt with it in the media— #GSAP (@Stormzy1) March 16, 2017
@NME I should at least have a say in whether my face is used for a campaign. I've no issue with sharing my story but, with my permission!— #GSAP (@Stormzy1) March 16, 2017
I KNOW it will help others but just imagine a personal battle of yours being published on the front of a magazine without your permission— #GSAP (@Stormzy1) March 16, 2017
@NME so after me refusing to be on their cover. They then see me talking bout my journey with depression and think yeah we've got him now— #GSAP (@Stormzy1) March 16, 2017
@NME again, my issue is not about me speaking out about it. That is fine and I'm happy I'm able to help but they've been very foul here— #GSAP (@Stormzy1) March 16, 2017
DEAD. You're NOT a non-profit organisation. The more copies you dish out the more you charge for advertising. You will make money from this. https://t.co/aPMtU4gy5M— #GSAP (@Stormzy1) March 16, 2017
There's more on his timeline. Some people are saying he should just be happy he got the cover.
source: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
nme are such a bunch of cunts. ~I'm sorry this has happened~ like it's some sort of accident. YOU made it happen
Stormzy's had to put up with a lot of nonsense lately after this and his neighbours calling the cops on him for entering his own house. Poor guy.
They needed a release to use his photo this way, and he has grounds to sue.
Lemme slide some Stormzy tunes in here:
(hope this works properly!)
The way they used his photo is super shitty though.
And I'm interested how they got a photo of his if he refused to make a cover story. Did the label agreed without asking him or what?
i recall something similar happening to iggy??
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
lmao wtf, he literally said he's refused offers to be on the cover! why should he be happy!