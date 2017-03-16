ONTD Original: Celebs You Forgot Starred In Music Videos

laura dern xoxoxoo



Reply

Thread

Link

dianna agron <3







Reply

Thread

Link

lol Dianna at her acting peak. She's so bad in most things Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i know lol but she's so pretty to look at Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=3BwzP1laW kQ She was also in the killers just another girl video. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

chris messina in this though <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg i forgot about this one Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jake in Blame It on the alcohol >>>> Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idk man serial-killer!Jake will always be my fave







edit: HOLY SHIT fka twigs is in this too at like 7:10



Edited at 2017-03-16 08:13 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





It is pretty simple but I love this video It is pretty simple but I love this video Reply

Thread

Link

Mandy Moore <3 and Elizabeth Taylor!



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The best, I'll never forget this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Don't forget JT! I actually love this song too.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i remember when i first saw this i just thought elton john got v. hot.





oh to be that young again Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

one of my faves Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If somebody didn't post this I was going to. I love this video! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

One of the most bizarre videos ever



Reply

Thread

Link

One of my favorite songs, TBH, but I so agree. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wasn't sure I was going to like where she was going with that album but when this was the first single, I changed my tune. har har. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love Tori. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ive never seen this or heard of ha i am in love Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Holy shit WHAT THE FUCK



I love this song and am so thankful I've never seen this video. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

one of my all time fave albums <3 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This is such an early 2000s Evan Rachel Wood song lol. The poster emo girl. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

God i was obsessed with this song in my teens Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Didn't JBells and Evan fall in love on set? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaooooo I remember watching this way back when it first came out and laughing about how stupid and awful it was.



I used to get so annoyed because Musique Plus would play the whole damn thing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nooooo! Everyone in my grade HATED this video when it came out and ruthlessly mocked it. We thought it was the most over-the-top, pretentious shit of all time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm on mobile but Brittany snow was in the phrase that pays by the academy is... Reply

Thread

Link

yes she was!



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

William was so cute back then Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

For some unknown reason the first one that popped up in my head was Gwyneth Paltrow.



Reply

Thread

Link

Also Juliette Lewis in Come to My Window!



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Anne Hathaway plus Kevin & Howie from BSB







Scarlett Johansson







Edited at 2017-03-16 07:24 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

BSB were such a weird cameo. Anne was whatever 'cause it's on the soundtrack Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Krystal was on Backstreet's (short-lived) record label! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

no one forgot about drive me crazy Reply

Thread

Link

lol yeah, i should have picked a different one. i was mostly going off of songs i liked Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

because its iconic. they renamed the movie after the song Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I always forget Adrien is in it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't love this vid, but I thought SMG looked so good in it.







Reply

Thread

Link

I was just coming to post this. I don't like the song or the video but she looks amazing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh, I had such a vivid dream about Scott Weiland the other night Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yessss, I had forgotten about this! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol i also forgot about spencer pratt's sister in this hot chelle rae video. tbf i also forgot about hot chelle rae



Reply

Thread

Link

spencer pratt's sister lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link