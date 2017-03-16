(riverdale) - cheronica

ONTD Original: Celebs You Forgot Starred In Music Videos

Jennifer Lawrence in The Mess I Made - Parachute (2009)




Kirsten Dunst in I Knew I Loved You - Savage Garden (1999)


Angelina Jolie in Anybody Seen My Baby - The Rolling Stones (1997)


Courtney Cox in Bruce Springsteen - Dancing In the Dark (1984)


Steve Guttenberg, Paula Abdul, Whoopi Goldberg, & tons more in Liberian Girl - Michael Jackson (1989)


Eva Mendes in Miami - Will Smith (1998)


Jennifer Love Hewitt in Girl on TV - LFO (1999)


Melissa Joan Hart & Adrien Grenier in (You Drive Me) Crazy - Britney Spears (1999)



ontd, what other music videos do you like that star celebs?
