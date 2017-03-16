ONTD Original: Celebs You Forgot Starred In Music Videos
Kirsten Dunst in I Knew I Loved You - Savage Garden (1999)
Angelina Jolie in Anybody Seen My Baby - The Rolling Stones (1997)
Courtney Cox in Bruce Springsteen - Dancing In the Dark (1984)
Steve Guttenberg, Paula Abdul, Whoopi Goldberg, & tons more in Liberian Girl - Michael Jackson (1989)
Eva Mendes in Miami - Will Smith (1998)
Jennifer Love Hewitt in Girl on TV - LFO (1999)
Melissa Joan Hart & Adrien Grenier in (You Drive Me) Crazy - Britney Spears (1999)
ontd, what other music videos do you like that star celebs?
oh. this vid too... who knew?
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=3BwzP1laW
edit: HOLY SHIT fka twigs is in this too at like 7:10
It is pretty simple but I love this video
This one too!
oh to be that young again
I love Tori.
I love this song and am so thankful I've never seen this video.
I used to get so annoyed because Musique Plus would play the whole damn thing.
Scarlett Johansson
Lmaoooo I bought that LFO single for my boyfriend when I was like 14, memories.
Courteney Cox will never look 20 years old to me, IDGAF, she still looks 40 to me even as a younger woman because I just know her as older. I think it's the clothes and haircut but still.