http://www.laineygossip.com/Beauty-a nd-the-Beast-movie-review-starring-Emma-W atson/46547



And now for a series of questions about how the Beast sh*ts. Do you think the Beast poos like a person or does he sh*t like a dog? And if he does poo like a person, how does he deal with his pants? He has a tail, it can't be easy getting pants up and down over a tail. Also, if he poos like a person, is he using a chamber pot? In that era he would have had a servant dealing with his chamber pots—did that person get turned into a chamber pot, and if they did, has the Beast been sh*tting in their mouth this whole time?

why do dog's shit and people poo? They're literally the same thing, that's just damn rude to dogs.

Beast has been shitting like a human pre-curse so I don't know why he'd shit like a dog after

OMG THE POINT ABOUT THE SERVANT

well the beast walks on two legs no, other than when he runs I feel like it's on four... so he's not like a dog in that sense.



and also what, who cares, ITS A MOVIE ABOUT PEOPLE TURNING INTO OBJECTS AND A BEAST-MAN AND THAT IS YOUR CONCERN Reply

I'm Ariel! Join me, Dan!



Or Jasmine, I always get one of them in quizzes but I'm white as hell, annoying and have red hair so yeah, Ariel.



Gugu is forever the Belle of my heart and would be such a beautiful Disney princess ;_;



and lmao, Luke at the end

Gugu wanted to be Belle



LOL fuck you Disney. Reply

MTE

Gugu looks so much like Kerry Washington.

She is so so so beautiful... how can she not be a lead princess and topsy-turvy the white norms?! The fuck... Reply

Gugu definitely should've been Belle. Fuck Disney.

I have related more to Elsa than I ever thought would be possible with an animated Disney heroine

honestly the fact that gugu is in this film hurts me on a deeply personal level. how are they gonna have her gorgeous self up in here but cast basic bland white bread emma watson as belle?? offensive to my eyes tbh

Witty and outgoing, you have a sense of humor that always keeps people smiling. You are constantly on the look for adventure and don't settle down easily.



https://www.buzzfeed.com/mccarricks ean/which-disney-princes-are-you?utm_ter m=.upawARQOJA#.gmVdvAYp0v You got: RapunzelWitty and outgoing, you have a sense of humor that always keeps people smiling. You are constantly on the look for adventure and don’t settle down easily. Reply

I know Buzzfeed is mostly contributor based but I can't get over how slapped together in Paint those images are.

I got Tiana! <3

I got Ariel!

You got: Belle



You have the uncommon ability to see the best in everyone. You believe that everyone has a redeeming virtue and are are considered incredibly empathetic by your friends. Reply

I got Mulan! (even though I'm not athletic at all lmao)



Outgoing and vivacious, you are considered the sporty one in your group. However, athletics are not the sum total of who you are as you have a keen interest in the world around you. Reply

You got: Mulan

Outgoing and vivacious, you are considered the sporty one in your group. However, athletics are not the sum total of who you are as you have a keen interest in the world around you.

.

.

.



LOL she's my fave but I'm neither outgoing nor athletic. I am curious about the world though. Reply

I got Belle too

Which Disney Princess Are You?



You got: Aurora



Shy and reticent it takes you a while to open up, but when you do people consider you a friend for life. Beneath your quiet exterior is the thoughtful and considerate person brimming with passion.







I'd love to sleep for 100 years tbh Reply

The distortion in some of the pics drives me crazy, and a couple of those color background made it hard to read.

w/e I got Belle.



w/e I got Belle.



Edited at 2017-03-16 08:49 pm (UTC) Reply

I got Aurora!!

Belle....idk why

Thank you for the link lol

You got: Rapunzel



Witty and outgoing, you have a sense of humor that always keeps people smiling. You are constantly on the look for adventure and don’t settle down easily.



LOL nope. Not outgoing, don't make people smile, no sense of adventure, constantly settle. Reply

You got: Mulan



Outgoing and vivacious, you are considered the sporty one in your group. However, athletics are not the sum total of who you are as you have a keen interest in the world around you.





I'm not sporty or outgoing at all, what a flop quiz! Reply

I got Belle.

I got Pocahontas lmao

Which princess are you, ONTD?



In my dreams? Leia. In reality? Eilonwy. Reply

Just here to say that Gugu is so gorgeous, my god.

I know Hollywood loves its basic white girls, but can someone seriously look at her and say "yup! A two minutes role, that's perfect for you!"? Reply

hate that I'm feelings Dan's face



Edited at 2017-03-16 07:41 pm (UTC) Reply

he cleaned up pretty well from his double-chin matthew crawley days tbh. i think he got fit for the guest and just stayed fit

watch The Guest if you haven't yet

He serves good face.

yeah cousin matthew got hot

i'm suddenly thirsting for this white boy and i hate it

he got so hot and i feel shallow for not liking him during his chub downton days.

Ariel/Little Mermaid, obviously

