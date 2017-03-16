March 16th, 2017, 07:57 pm evillemmons The "Beauty And The Beast" Cast Finds Out Which Disney Princess They Are -Gugu wanted to be Belle (lmao ONTD)-Luke answered like GastonWhich princess are you, ONTD?source Tagged: british celebrities, disney, gugu mbatha-raw Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 6969 comments Add comment
asking the important questions
And now for a series of questions about how the Beast sh*ts. Do you think the Beast poos like a person or does he sh*t like a dog? And if he does poo like a person, how does he deal with his pants? He has a tail, it can’t be easy getting pants up and down over a tail. Also, if he poos like a person, is he using a chamber pot? In that era he would have had a servant dealing with his chamber pots—did that person get turned into a chamber pot, and if they did, has the Beast been sh*tting in their mouth this whole time?
Re: asking the important questions
Re: asking the important questions
Re: asking the important questions
Re: asking the important questions
and also what, who cares, ITS A MOVIE ABOUT PEOPLE TURNING INTO OBJECTS AND A BEAST-MAN AND THAT IS YOUR CONCERN
Or Jasmine, I always get one of them in quizzes but I'm white as hell, annoying and have red hair so yeah, Ariel.
Gugu is forever the Belle of my heart and would be such a beautiful Disney princess ;_;
and lmao, Luke at the end
LOL fuck you Disney.
She is so so so beautiful... how can she not be a lead princess and topsy-turvy the white norms?! The fuck...
Witty and outgoing, you have a sense of humor that always keeps people smiling. You are constantly on the look for adventure and don’t settle down easily.

You have the uncommon ability to see the best in everyone. You believe that everyone has a redeeming virtue and are are considered incredibly empathetic by your friends.
Outgoing and vivacious, you are considered the sporty one in your group. However, athletics are not the sum total of who you are as you have a keen interest in the world around you.
LOL she's my fave but I'm neither outgoing nor athletic. I am curious about the world though.
You got: Aurora
Shy and reticent it takes you a while to open up, but when you do people consider you a friend for life. Beneath your quiet exterior is the thoughtful and considerate person brimming with passion.
I'd love to sleep for 100 years tbh
w/e I got Belle.
Edited at 2017-03-16 08:49 pm (UTC)
LOL nope. Not outgoing, don't make people smile, no sense of adventure, constantly settle.
Outgoing and vivacious, you are considered the sporty one in your group. However, athletics are not the sum total of who you are as you have a keen interest in the world around you.
I'm not sporty or outgoing at all, what a flop quiz!
In my dreams? Leia. In reality? Eilonwy.
I know Hollywood loves its basic white girls, but can someone seriously look at her and say "yup! A two minutes role, that's perfect for you!"?
Edited at 2017-03-16 07:41 pm (UTC)