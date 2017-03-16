6 Rising Male Models from Famous Families Share Their Biggest Pet Peeves | W Magazine

lmao they're not even hiding the nepotism now. Reply

LOL MTE this is bold af

Cody Lohan, really? You'd think seeing his sister being chewed up and spit out would have discouraged him from entering the spotlight no matter what form it's in.



Whatever happened to Ali's career? She fell off pretty quickly.



And my pet peeves are outside shoes in the house and people who can sit in front of the TV for hours, but can't find five minutes to wash their dishes.

lbr Ali had nowhere to fall off from

he was probably raised to think if he didnt try for fame, then hes a failure. i mean, his parents are basically human dumpster fires

douchebag central

i am disgusted lmao. the only non-repulsive one is chase hill, and he's just basic abercrombie cute

male models are worthless anyway



male models are worthless anyway Reply

chase is ugly

ontd's definition of ugly is so fascinating

So is their definition of attractive. Lasix surgery would make a fortune just from ontd members

My pet peeve is all of these ugly trust fund nobodies masquerading as models.

cody lohan? lmao

brandon thomas lee is fug, their other kid (dylan?) is qter

he looks like a potato and that bleach blonde is disgusting

the thought of pressing play on a video of nepotistic models complaining about what bothers them...Ha!

omg @ this title, lmao.



They all seem like douches. Bye Reply

this video is like something out of zoolander

Congratulations to Cody Lohan on taking the "ugly" title in this group.

they're not as ugly as i thought they would be. some are even pretty cute. especially compared to sean penn's "model" son

gag me with a spoon

this video was painfully awkward and unfunny and holy shit will peltz is insufferable

Won't even try to watch the video tbh

My main pet peeves are long nails on males and ugly tattoos on everyone Reply

They're all so ugly omfg. The only one I could have seen having a shot if not for the nepotism is the rosellini guy (his faces is at least somehow interesting). Maybe also the lohan one because fashion seems to be obsessed with ginger twinks atm

Surprised by the lack of Anwar. Maybe he's getting an entire face lift

Snore

brandon thomas lee is not attractive

The host was the most insufferable part of the video tbh

My biggest pet peeve is when I'm at the subway sitting and there's some asshole standing RIGHT NEXT TO ME waiting for me to get up so they can sit. I fantasize about stabbing them to death every single time.

will peltz is legit repulsive, as is the host guy tommy lee's son or whomever



not to be petty but i am petty bc im a broke college gorl but it srsly disgusts me how all kids born into rich families have to do is masquerade as models, just literally fall into it, and make themselves even richer, and then they get shoved down the general public's throats as being 'rising' or 'it girls' when they were literally cherry picked because of their connections and i know ppl are gonna be like 'everything is based on nepotism!!1!' but idgaf this video is comical. they literally don't have to do shit



instead of spending their time posting selfies and making teenage girls worship them for no reason other than their face why don't they stop being up themselves 24/7 and go do something that requires actual fucking effort with all that money they got lucky enough to inherit Reply

they have life on easy mode no point pretending otherwise

ugh the peltz kid is so fucking annoying



I'm literally screaming @ Isabella Rosellini's son tho Reply

I wish I was ugly and well connected..

I can't even get mad @ ingrid bergman's grandson trying to model. like whatever you're almost royal blood, go milk it

Lmao will peltz looks like he'd walk into a buffalo exchange and buy the fugliest scruffy pug sweater and wear it ironically to express is creativity and then post a picture wearing it on IG and caption it "discolus$t"

...that's a very specific category of people

i follow roberto on ig (@gloomyross)! i think he's the most attractive of the batch. something about him i really, really like.

this was way to annoying, I could even make a minute in

I'm surprised no one has pointed out Brandon's odd accent. He was born and raised in California. What the hell is that accent? Also is it just me or does it switch to other accents? Is he trying to put on an accent (ala Madonna or Goopy) or does he seriously think that makes him look cool? Sorry sweetie it makes you look like a try hard.

