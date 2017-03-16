6 Rising Male Models from Famous Families Share Their Biggest Pet Peeves | W Magazine
The new generation of savvy XY mannequins is more than just pretty faces. In this playful video, Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's son Brandon Thomas Lee interviews 5 other male models from famous families--including Cody Lohan, Chase Hill, Roberto Rossellini, Will Peltz, and Luka Sabbat--about everything from when they decided to become a model to their secret talents.
Do you have any pet peeves?
Whatever happened to Ali's career? She fell off pretty quickly.
And my pet peeves are outside shoes in the house and people who can sit in front of the TV for hours, but can't find five minutes to wash their dishes.
male models are worthless anyway
They all seem like douches. Bye
My main pet peeves are long nails on males and ugly tattoos on everyone
not to be petty but i am petty bc im a broke college gorl but it srsly disgusts me how all kids born into rich families have to do is masquerade as models, just literally fall into it, and make themselves even richer, and then they get shoved down the general public's throats as being 'rising' or 'it girls' when they were literally cherry picked because of their connections and i know ppl are gonna be like 'everything is based on nepotism!!1!' but idgaf this video is comical. they literally don't have to do shit
instead of spending their time posting selfies and making teenage girls worship them for no reason other than their face why don't they stop being up themselves 24/7 and go do something that requires actual fucking effort with all that money they got lucky enough to inherit
I'm literally screaming @ Isabella Rosellini's son tho