6 Rising Male Models from Famous Families Share Their Biggest Pet Peeves | W Magazine



The new generation of savvy XY mannequins is more than just pretty faces. In this playful video, Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's son Brandon Thomas Lee interviews 5 other male models from famous families--including Cody Lohan, Chase Hill, Roberto Rossellini, Will Peltz, and Luka Sabbat--about everything from when they decided to become a model to their secret talents.

Source

Do you have any pet peeves?
Tagged: ,