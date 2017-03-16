ONTD Roundup
For Wednesday, March 15, 2017:
- Lola Kirke SLAMS Taylor Swift for political silence
- Amanda Seyfried and Emma Watson Are Apparently Victims of The Fappening 2.0
- 'Beauty and the Beast' won't be shown in Malaysia after Disney refuses to cut gay scene
- Chris Evans May Be Done Playing Captain America After the Next Two ‘Avengers’ Movies
- Yesterday's ONTD Roundup
happy thursday everyone!
Re: happy thursday everyone!
Re: happy thursday everyone!
Re: happy thursday everyone!
Re: happy thursday everyone!
Re: happy thursday everyone!
Re: happy thursday everyone!
Re: happy thursday everyone!
my bestie has an extra ticket to see king darrell hammond tomorrow night at a comedy club here and i'm pretty excited. maybe we'll drink green beer or something beforehand, idk.
I'm seeing Fun Home tomorrow night, and then an improv show on Saturday night with Ben Schwartz and Thomas Middleditch.
Have fun at your show! I liked him on SNL.
Just a job interview (!) and helping with the last coaches training of the season.
but maybe i will be awake enough to do something after or on saturday...
http://superdogbiter.tumblr.com/post/15
Someone is getting fired
Edited at 2017-03-16 06:16 pm (UTC)
Also the gymnastics season has started in earnest and it's glorious. I'm just rolling around in competitions rn.
When former Vice President Joe Biden first learned of the viral memes featuring him and Barack Obama, he “sat there for an hour and laughed,” his daughter Ashley Biden tells Moneyish. She would know – she’s the one who broke the news to her dad. His favorite one? An image of him and Obama hugging, above a caption celebrating their eight years of partnership.
We Know What You’d Be As A Mythological Creature
Elves are thought to be a group of beings with magical powers and supernatural beauty. You’re quirky, playful, and unpredictable among your own and often ambivalent toward mortal humans. You’re feared for your reputation to seduce humans and cause them harm, and often take advantage of other creatures with the use of your many powers. Despite this, you are respected as earthly creatures with high intellect.
https://www.buzzfeed.com/hattiesoykan/w
Re: We Know What You’d Be As A Mythological Creature
You are a winged, divine stallion and a symbol of wisdom and fame. You have a pure heart, often see the best in people, and possess an innate optimism to better the future. You are treasured by your many followers and in turn treat them with respect, listening to their concerns and addressing their misgivings.
Meh
Re: We Know What You’d Be As A Mythological Creature
Centaurs are highly evolved creatures comprising of the upper body of a human and the lower body of a horse. You are strong and adventurous beings whose lives are anything but boring. People often approach you for advice and pray you’ll take their side in arguments. You are gifted in manipulation and aren’t afraid to use that to your advantage in your constant strive for power.
nty :(
Re: We Know What You’d Be As A Mythological Creature
Centaurs are highly evolved creatures comprising of the upper body of a human and the lower body of a horse. You are strong and adventurous beings whose lives are anything but boring. People often approach you for advice and pray you’ll take their side in arguments. You are gifted in manipulation and aren’t afraid to use that to your advantage in your constant strive for power.
Re: We Know What You’d Be As A Mythological Creature
Re: We Know What You’d Be As A Mythological Creature
Centaurs are highly evolved creatures comprising of the upper body of a human and the lower body of a horse. You are strong and adventurous beings whose lives are anything but boring. People often approach you for advice and pray you’ll take their side in arguments. You are gifted in manipulation and aren’t afraid to use that to your advantage in your constant strive for power.
Re: We Know What You’d Be As A Mythological Creature
Re: We Know What You’d Be As A Mythological Creature
Re: We Know What You’d Be As A Mythological Creature
You have the body of a bird and the head of a beautiful woman, and reside in the quiet underworld. You are known for your disarming voice and strong headedness. The sound of your voice stops people in their tracks and always leaves them wanting to hear more. You appear only at important moments when you have something elaborate to deliver, and each of your movements causes a thunderstorm to appear in your tracks.
Wish I'd never seen the "puss mouthed" caterpillar tbh
Re: We Know What You’d Be As A Mythological Creature
Re: We Know What You’d Be As A Mythological Creature
Centaurs are highly evolved creatures comprising of the upper body of a human and the lower body of a horse. You are strong and adventurous beings whose lives are anything but boring. People often approach you for advice and pray you’ll take their side in arguments. You are gifted in manipulation and aren’t afraid to use that to your advantage in your constant strive for power.
Re: We Know What You’d Be As A Mythological Creature
You are a scaly serpent with a fiery, assertive, and intimidating nature. Despite your majestic design, you inspire fear and awe in all who come across you. You’re a daunting enemy but an even more powerful ally. Dragons are solitary creatures and mostly just want to be left to do their own thing, so it doesn’t take much to trigger the hot tempered reaction brewing within you.
Awww yeah, dragon. This is probably because I said I'm irritable
Re: We Know What You’d Be As A Mythological Creature
Centaurs are highly evolved creatures comprising of the upper body of a human and the lower body of a horse. You are strong and adventurous beings whose lives are anything but boring. People often approach you for advice and pray you’ll take their side in arguments. You are gifted in manipulation and aren’t afraid to use that to your advantage in your constant strive for power.
Re: We Know What You’d Be As A Mythological Creature
Centaurs are highly evolved creatures comprising of the upper body of a human and the lower body of a horse. You are strong and adventurous beings whose lives are anything but boring. People often approach you for advice and pray you’ll take their side in arguments. You are gifted in manipulation and aren’t afraid to use that to your advantage in your constant strive for power.
Meh
Re: We Know What You’d Be As A Mythological Creature
You are a winged, divine stallion and a symbol of wisdom and fame. You have a pure heart, often see the best in people, and possess an innate optimism to better the future. You are treasured by your many followers and in turn treat them with respect, listening to their concerns and addressing their misgivings.
love it tbh
Re: We Know What You’d Be As A Mythological Creature
You are a winged, divine stallion and a symbol of wisdom and fame. You have a pure heart, often see the best in people, and possess an innate optimism to better the future. You are treasured by your many followers and in turn treat them with respect, listening to their concerns and addressing their misgivings
I got pegasus, but this quiz looks weird on mobile. Took me forever to figure out what that fucking beetle was.
Re: We Know What You’d Be As A Mythological Creature
Sphinxs are benevolent creatures made up of the head of a human, the haunches of a lion, and sometimes the wings of a bird. You have ferocious strength and are often the gatekeeper for important locations and information. You are forceful creatures and show no mercy when you are wronged, often eating your enemies whole.
365 Movies I Had Never Seen Before... But I Have Now
#110: Stealing Harvard - Mumford and Heartbreakers made me interested in more Jason Lee movies. This was mildly amusing, but forgettable.
#111: A Guy Thing - I felt kind of sorry for Selma Blair's character. Then the ending happened, which was obvious from the start, and I thought of how silly this all was. The first portion of the movie is pretty slapstick and situational while the remainder entered generic romcom territory.
#112: Sliver - This erotic thriller was neither erotic or thrilling. I can see why it was panned.
#113: Keith - This is one of the worst movies I've ever seen.
#114: Mermaids - I wanted to see more Cher movies and I had already seen Moonstruck years ago. Cute drama.
More at my letterboxd
Re: 365 Movies I Had Never Seen Before... But I Have Now
Re: 365 Movies I Had Never Seen Before... But I Have Now
Re: 365 Movies I Had Never Seen Before... But I Have Now
please god, don't let me fall in love and want to do disgusting things
Re: 365 Movies I Had Never Seen Before... But I Have Now
Re: 365 Movies I Had Never Seen Before... But I Have Now
tbh
Re: tbh
idk why people get so extra about hating on it, who gives a fuck
Re: tbh
Re: tbh
Re: tbh
I do think everybody else is just piggybacking on it and getting as drunk as they can. I'm not quite the grump this dude is though. lol
Re: tbh
Really looking forward to doing that every 2 weeks!
Google and Tumblr have failed me, I've found a couple gifsets but nothing I want to make into icons :(
I have a Hei Hei tsum tsum because on a base level I am that chicken. On a surface level I am Pua.
All I'm seeing from this is that not only is the Asshole in Chief taking away my ability to have health care but my job as well. I wouldn't be able to pay for insurance in the first place.
Thanks for killing me in more ways than one. I hope something happens.
I work in Healthcare and I feel like it's going to be a cluster fuck for us. Lots of people in the ER instead of seeing a primary care provider. Lots of very sick people coming in and staying or even dying instead of just coming to help with something acute.
I'm terrified as well. I wish something would happen b/c I honestly don't want to live in this world anymore if this continues.
As someone in the museum field, I so fucking feel you. I'm so tempted to stop applying to museum jobs becaue even the small ones are radically affected by this horseshit