YouTube Drama Roundup: Homewreckers, Drama Queens, Druggies, and Frenemies Galore

the furthest into youtube drama i got was that onision/shiloh black hole.

ive only ever gotten as far as ppl dragging freelee lmao. yt is scary.

wow i remember them i used to watch him in 2010 what happened between them?

http://www.lifeofonion.com/index.php?ti tle=Billie He married a 17yo fan a few years ago and has been using her to lure other barely legal girls into their "poly" relationship.

forever ew at onision. even hearing his name alone makes me gag

The Gabbie thing reminds me of something my high school english teacher told us while writing our college essays. She went to Harvard and had worked in admissions and had been one of the people who read through them and she was like, "don't write about your mother's cancer or your brother's car accident" aka don't co-opt someone else's tragedy. Like, unless she was the one overdosing in class, it's really not her story to tell.

That's great advice, I heard about that before as well.



"don't write about your mother's cancer= don't co-opt someone else's tragedy."

really?? i disagree ur mother having cancer is your tragedy as well in sense, assuming a person has a close relationship with their mom. like that directly impacts you, I'm not sure if that admissions woman you are speaking about has ever experienced a family member with a cancer. but it is a nightmare that can change your entire family, i find her comment to be insensitive. for some people a family member cancer is a bigger tragedy than how they would experience their own ( if they had cancer) like you know the feeling of wishing you can take their pain away, and take their suffering.

Edited at 2017-03-16 07:33 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-03-16 07:33 pm (UTC) Reply

Obviously it impacts you but it's not an obstacle you've personally overcome, which was what one of the topics was. I mean, there were other topics someone could choose. Either way, it's apparently not what admissions was looking for.

Sorry-not-sorry to be all Old Man Yells At Cloud, but I just can't handle that fucking YouTubers are "famous" enough to have attention-worthy drama. But then again I recognized a YouTube person (Toby Turner?) in The Great Gilly Hopkins the other day, so I guess no one is immune. (In my defense, I recognized him from gifs.) I just...Sorry-not-sorry to be all Old Man Yells At Cloud, but I just can't handle that fucking YouTubers are "famous" enough to have attention-worthy drama. But then again I recognized a YouTube person (Toby Turner?) in The Great Gilly Hopkins the other day, so I guess no one is immune. (In my defense, I recognized him from gifs.)

Virtually every "celebrity" my 17yo cuz cares about is from Twitter/Vine and YT. Like, she actually pays to see these ppl when they tour.



What I can't deal with is folk like Danielle, of "how bow dah" fame, needing security to get out of a mall, because the kids all want a pic with a girl who didn't do nothing but act ignorant on TV. Youths.

Warhol was right about those 15 mins. You ain't gotta do nothing to get em.



Warhol was right about those 15 mins. You ain't gotta do nothing to get em. Reply

she actually pays to see these ppl when they tour



What exactly do they do when they tour? Do they just talk and answer questions or is it some kind of performance?

If it's the former, then I'm in the wrong industry.



If it's the former, then I'm in the wrong industry. Reply

I actually think it's an extension of 'knowing' celebs other people don't know from when I was younger. Teenagers now have loads of options for 'obscure' celebs they can be hipster about.

gabbi is seriously the most annoying person on the planet



i am consistently baffled she has any fans Reply

seriously she's just consistently the worst

shes not even cute idg her appeal at all

her audience are #relatable~ people exactly like her which is sad

I've never watched her but she seriously tooted her own horn for the first two mins.

I love Kendall Rae <3<3 I want more conspiracy theories that aren't that Shane guy and that Michelle Platti girl.



I hope that Eugenia Cooney girl gets help. I don't watch her videos, but just seeing her pictures makes me really sad :(



Edited at 2017-03-16 05:43 pm (UTC) Reply

I used to watch gabbie from time to time but she has become so insufferable

I feel like I miss all the YouTube drama because these days I only follow dumpster divers.



I stopped following a bunch of vegan vloggers because the ones I follow didnt seem to understand that healthy eating isn't always accessible for everyone. I even tried to explain to someone I live in a food desert and they didn't know what it was 😐



vegan youtube drama is the besttttttt



and i don't even have vegan and/or vegetarian credentials, i just enjoy the drama Reply

It is. I've watched so many Raw Till 4 drama videos.



The only drama free (as far as I can tell) vegan I still watch is Cheap Lazy Vegan. Reply

I had to stop watching the mainstream channels because I was so over the drama and just wanted some good recipes and tips lol. Freelee the Banana Girl almost turned me off veganism tbh.

i'm amazed people still follow/like vegan cheetah. he's a pos

durianrider/freelee have all but disappeared from my radar and i'm thankful for that Reply

i really want to know what happened between stella rae and claire michelle... they were like up each other's asses constantly and now they both live in LA and they don't hang out at all.

were they like "oh i'm sorry you can't go to your local whole foods or vv trendy health food store and buy $5 bags of chips and $12 jars of almond butter and $8 cold pressed juices and kombucha"

Yeah.



but you can't explain facts to some of these vloggers. It hurts their heads. Reply

I'm new to youtube but I like this guy! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHmZjV 16rxExTImGh6I_buA not his latest video though.

Ugh, that reminds me, a vegan friend was ranting on FB the other day about how her brother's girlfriend griped at her for being happy they were getting a decent grocery store on this long-vacant plot of land because "it's not like it's a Whole Foods or something good." Like you're literally telling someone who lives in a food desert not to be happy they were getting a grocery store because it's "only" a normal grocery?

Youtubers are so fucking weird, all of them.

I think you have to be a little off to need validation from a bunch of preteen strangers tbh. Like some of them are using it as a creative outlet but a lot of them seem a bit unhinged or have no life. IDK I can never find someone to watch long term bc I always end up really disliking them after awhile lol

Link

It weirds me out, I always watch some clips like the ones above and it's so cringeworthy. How do y'all watch this shit on a regular? I guess I'm old bc I use YouTube for music.

I want to start my own conspiracy theory one, or a horror movie review~ one. But I don't love hearing the sound of my own voice enough to do that lol

Edited at 2017-03-16 06:04 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-03-16 06:04 pm (UTC) Reply

I watched Gabbie's story time and I was waiting for a reason for why she was sharing someone's death with everyone. She didn't even know the girl and the whole video was like "well I wasn't there buuuutt..."

........



there are times I'm glad I'm too old to know who any of these people are.





but gotta say, I Love this round up, cuz it keeps me current :) Reply

I find Amberlynn's videos boring now. Well, she does the least as a youtuber.

On the other hand, I've stumbled upon the Freckled Fox drama and that was quite a ride.

just when you think FF peaked after marrying a new dude less than 90 days after her husband (and father of her 5 very young children) died of cancer, she manages to top that by marrying a total dumbass who managed to ACCIDENTALLY SHOOT THEM BOTH. like.....its impressive how she continues to deliver.

I don't know any of these people lol

I love following Amberlynn's weigh in dramas. She will not take pictures of her scale, and internet sleuths have proven that what she's wearing and/or nail polish she has on in "live" weigh-ins don't match up with the rest of the video she posts.

I love how she was proud she lost 1 pound in 3 months. And how she was happy she was only 483 and not 500. Like bitch, you're close enough.

I honestly don't believe she hasn't hit 500 yet. But even if she hadn't, yeah, 483 is close enough.

Parent

she really cant get anything past those bitches on her fb groups/kiwi farms. its honestly hilarious

The existence of this post is an insult to my intelligence

OT but not OT sanders



i watched one of those beauty guru drama channels bc i thought it would be a fun time but it was just exhausting. theyre all about spilling TEA and bein here for TEA and they never actually have any. one of them even said too faced failing to ship out palettes immediately was traumatizing for people and i stopped watching. Reply

john kuckian actually delivers receipts on beauty vlogger drama Reply

i saw a few of his! but i got tired of him pretty quick Reply

