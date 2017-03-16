YouTube Drama Roundup: Homewreckers, Drama Queens, Druggies, and Frenemies Galore
Charles Trippy: One of the original vloggers, Charles Trippy is known for overcoming several bouts of cancer and other health issues. His first marriage to Alli Speed was documented in their CTFxC vlogs until their sudden separation in 2014. Less than a month later, sleuths found that Charles had a new girlfriend, Allie Wes (his THIRD consecutive girlfriend named Alli/e/y). The swiftness took many of his subscribers by surprise and led to a lot of backlash from his fanbase. Since then, his channel has been on a downward slide, with videos lucky to get 50,000 views. But now he's happily married
Bonus tea: Clock Shay and Colette of the Shaytards at around 41 minutes in. Just a few weeks ago, his pervy internet relationship with a cam girl was exposed and he's been in hiding until this video.
Kendall Rae: Kendall Rae is a smaller YouTuber, known for her conspiracy theory and missing persons videos. She's also known for keeping it the 👏 fuck 👏 real and dragging various shitty individuals such as Trisha Paytas, Nash Grier, and the fans of MagCon boys. In her latest video, she drags the clique of drama channels that has emerged recently. Human potato Sanders Kennedy responded to Kendall, as did Peter Monn.
The Gabbi Show: Gabbi is a former viner who successfully transitioned to YouTube stardom. Recently, she made a "storytime" video, in which she tells the story of a girl from her high school overdosing in class. She didn't actually know this girl and she wasn't present at the overdose. Since she posted the video, many people from her town have dragged her for exploiting the girl's death for views. She made this apology video in response.
Amberlynn Reid: If you read my drama roundups (does anyone actually read them? lmao) you'll know that Amberlynn is my favorite mess on YouTube. After being dumped by her live-in girlfriend, not much has changed for Big AL. Mostly because she still lives and hangs out with said ex-girlfriend. Just a few weeks after the break-up, sleuths found that her ex Destiny already had a new girlfriend, Dana. It wasn't long before Dana began appearing in AL's videos and snapchats. The trio even went on a girl's trip together... and it was naturally awkward as fuck. Watch for yourselves tbh. Its a whirlwind.
Sources: 1 2 3 4
Oh god.
http://www.lifeofonion.com/index.php?ti
really?? i disagree ur mother having cancer is your tragedy as well in sense, assuming a person has a close relationship with their mom. like that directly impacts you, I'm not sure if that admissions woman you are speaking about has ever experienced a family member with a cancer. but it is a nightmare that can change your entire family, i find her comment to be insensitive. for some people a family member cancer is a bigger tragedy than how they would experience their own ( if they had cancer) like you know the feeling of wishing you can take their pain away, and take their suffering.
Edited at 2017-03-16 07:33 pm (UTC)
Sorry-not-sorry to be all Old Man Yells At Cloud, but I just can't handle that fucking YouTubers are "famous" enough to have attention-worthy drama. But then again I recognized a YouTube person (Toby Turner?) in The Great Gilly Hopkins the other day, so I guess no one is immune. (In my defense, I recognized him from gifs.)
What I can't deal with is folk like Danielle, of "how bow dah" fame, needing security to get out of a mall, because the kids all want a pic with a girl who didn't do nothing but act ignorant on TV. Youths.
Warhol was right about those 15 mins. You ain't gotta do nothing to get em.
What exactly do they do when they tour? Do they just talk and answer questions or is it some kind of performance?
If it's the former, then I'm in the wrong industry.
i am consistently baffled she has any fans
I hope that Eugenia Cooney girl gets help. I don't watch her videos, but just seeing her pictures makes me really sad :(
Edited at 2017-03-16 05:43 pm (UTC)
I stopped following a bunch of vegan vloggers because the ones I follow didnt seem to understand that healthy eating isn't always accessible for everyone. I even tried to explain to someone I live in a food desert and they didn't know what it was 😐
and i don't even have vegan and/or vegetarian credentials, i just enjoy the drama
The only drama free (as far as I can tell) vegan I still watch is Cheap Lazy Vegan.
durianrider/freelee have all but disappeared from my radar and i'm thankful for that
but you can't explain facts to some of these vloggers. It hurts their heads.
Edited at 2017-03-16 06:04 pm (UTC)
there are times I'm glad I'm too old to know who any of these people are.
but gotta say, I Love this round up, cuz it keeps me current :)
On the other hand, I've stumbled upon the Freckled Fox drama and that was quite a ride.
i watched one of those beauty guru drama channels bc i thought it would be a fun time but it was just exhausting. theyre all about spilling TEA and bein here for TEA and they never actually have any. one of them even said too faced failing to ship out palettes immediately was traumatizing for people and i stopped watching.