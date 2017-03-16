YouTube Drama Roundup: Homewreckers, Drama Queens, Druggies, and Frenemies Galore



Charles Trippy: One of the original vloggers, Charles Trippy is known for overcoming several bouts of cancer and other health issues. His first marriage to Alli Speed was documented in their CTFxC vlogs until their sudden separation in 2014. Less than a month later, sleuths found that Charles had a new girlfriend, Allie Wes (his THIRD consecutive girlfriend named Alli/e/y). The swiftness took many of his subscribers by surprise and led to a lot of backlash from his fanbase. Since then, his channel has been on a downward slide, with videos lucky to get 50,000 views. But now he's happily married until he finds the fourth Alli.
Bonus tea: Clock Shay and Colette of the Shaytards at around 41 minutes in. Just a few weeks ago, his pervy internet relationship with a cam girl was exposed and he's been in hiding until this video.


Kendall Rae: Kendall Rae is a smaller YouTuber, known for her conspiracy theory and missing persons videos. She's also known for keeping it the 👏 fuck 👏 real and dragging various shitty individuals such as Trisha Paytas, Nash Grier, and the fans of MagCon boys. In her latest video, she drags the clique of drama channels that has emerged recently. Human potato Sanders Kennedy responded to Kendall, as did Peter Monn.



The Gabbi Show: Gabbi is a former viner who successfully transitioned to YouTube stardom. Recently, she made a "storytime" video, in which she tells the story of a girl from her high school overdosing in class. She didn't actually know this girl and she wasn't present at the overdose. Since she posted the video, many people from her town have dragged her for exploiting the girl's death for views. She made this apology video in response.



Amberlynn Reid: If you read my drama roundups (does anyone actually read them? lmao) you'll know that Amberlynn is my favorite mess on YouTube. After being dumped by her live-in girlfriend, not much has changed for Big AL. Mostly because she still lives and hangs out with said ex-girlfriend. Just a few weeks after the break-up, sleuths found that her ex Destiny already had a new girlfriend, Dana. It wasn't long before Dana began appearing in AL's videos and snapchats. The trio even went on a girl's trip together... and it was naturally awkward as fuck. Watch for yourselves tbh. Its a whirlwind.


Sources: 1 2 3 4
Tagged: