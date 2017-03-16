SyFy renews 12 Monkeys for fourth and final season
.@12MonkeysSyfy has officially been renewed for a fourth and final season: https://t.co/Bfwb1EjeLd #12Monkeys pic.twitter.com/xuYte4SVLt— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) March 16, 2017
SyFy has renewed 12 Monkeys for a fourth and final season. Season 3 premieres May 19th and SyFy will air the whole ten episode season over three consecutive nights, ending March 21st.
But what the actual flying fuck is that season three schedule?
I'm so happy it was renewed but I'm sad to see it go. But, at least that gives them a chance to wrap everything up nicely instead of having the show end on a cliffhanger.
Why are they trying to get rid of it so quickly? This channel makes some really dumb choices.
Anyway, I'm okay with the 4th being the final one. This wasn't a show meant to go on indefinitely.
my mind was blown when i found out aaron stanford in 40 years old. wtf.
His need to constantly go back and forth got tiresome
new promo!
Has this ever happened with any of their other shows?