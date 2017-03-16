SyFy renews 12 Monkeys for fourth and final season

I just watched the show for the first time last month (after deciding to give it a chance because I loved Aaron on Nikita) and absolutely loved it so I'm both excited and sad about the renewal/cancellation news.



But what the actual flying fuck is that season three schedule? Reply

Thread

Link

Um what @ that schedule?



I'm so happy it was renewed but I'm sad to see it go. But, at least that gives them a chance to wrap everything up nicely instead of having the show end on a cliffhanger. Reply

Thread

Link

Burning off season 3 but renewing it for season 4 is some peculiar logic...hopefully they don't do this to The Magicians and The Expanse next Reply

Thread

Link

I waited until season 2 was over to binge it so I'm fine with them airing it all so quickly. Reply

Thread

Link

I still haven't watched season 2. Well, I watched the first couple episodes, but I think I'm just going to have to rewatch them before continuing.



Why are they trying to get rid of it so quickly? This channel makes some really dumb choices. Reply

Thread

Link

WTH at how they're airing S3



Anyway, I'm okay with the 4th being the final one. This wasn't a show meant to go on indefinitely. Reply

Thread

Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] the way they handled Noah's character sort of soured things for me and I wish I could shrug that off, but it's not easy.

That schedule...wow at them burning the entire season as soon as they can. I will say, this show is pretty good though I must admit Reply

Thread

Link

I had no idea this show even had a second season Reply

Thread

Link

i'm surprised it's getting a fourth season but i'm happy. i dig the show as confusing as it is.



my mind was blown when i found out aaron stanford in 40 years old. wtf. Reply

Thread

Link

Wait, so Season 3 is basically a 3 night miniseries? Eh, I'll take it actually. I still have to rewatch from the beginning because I forgot too much going into Season 2 and was so confused, so I stopped until I could catch up. Reply

Thread

Link

I should give this show another chance



His need to constantly go back and forth got tiresome Reply

Thread

Link

Wait, is this based on the movie? I had no idea this existed Reply

Thread

Link

Yup (still haven't seen the movie, though. Oops)!



Edited at 2017-03-16 06:09 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i am furious at how they are treating this show but at least they renewed it for a final season. Reply

Thread

Link

😱🙈Nueva promoción de la tercera temporada de 12 Monkeys.🙈😱 Estrena el viernes, 19 de mayo y se culminará el domingo, 21 de mayo. pic.twitter.com/t830MaAPR4 — TuSubtitulo (@tu_subtitulo) March 16, 2017

Reply

Thread

Link

WTF at this airing schedule. They want to burn off all of Season 3, but yet renewed it for 4th season?



Has this ever happened with any of their other shows? Reply

Thread

Link

He's the 2nd Pyro, right? Reply

Thread

Link

yes and the superior one Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, the first one was a non-entity. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Okay, glad I'm not the only one who is confused by the scheduling. I'm not really into binge watching, so I was not thrilled by the announcement. I guess I will record them and watch at my own slow pace. I wonder if they're trying some kind of netflix-release but didn't want to try on a new show? And I'm glad we get a 4th season and closure--hopefully they don't go back on that. Reply

Thread

Link

3rd season burn-off is extremely weird, but I'm happy that we should *hopefully* get a decent conclusion in the 4th season. I'd hate for this show to be left with a massive cliffhanger, and 4 seasons also seems like a good run for this show. I really hope Syfy doesn't cancel that 4th season order. I don't trust them. Reply

Thread

Link

i was so excited for this show, watched half of the first season as it aired, then missed a night and never caught up oop :( Reply

Thread

Link