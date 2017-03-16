sis why do you bother lol Reply

i just watched the ep lmao i'm not posting 'cause i think it would get lots of comments, i just keep missing your posts



i liked the episode a lot lol. susan ended up being pretty insignificant to the whole thing.



i am loving josh segarra as prometheus. Reply

he keeps reminding me of Christian Bale with his teeth it's so distracting lmao but I think he's my fave big bad too



I think the episode was better than the previous ones, it actually kept my attention which i can't say previous episodes did



Susan is so boring though, I want them to go back to Oliver/Felicity slowly (i don't think they're capable of that but I'm still hopeful lmao)



I wish we could have more storylines involving Wildcat, I think he's my fave sidekick



Why isn't Willa on the show anymore though?



he's definitely my favorite.



i don't remember what the last episode was even about so there you go lol



olicity....wait a couple episodes. all i gotta say. :)



i think he died? when brick was taking over the city in the first episodes of 3B. they weren't really clear with what happened to him but i know he was hurt.



rumors have it that she's dealing with some drug/alcohol related issues. they didn't want to lose thea so they gave her time off to get help... the kidnapping storyline from last night was supposed to be thea. but with willa gone they had to re-write it and shove susan into it instead. Reply

omg lmao I meant the small dude from the gang idk why i wrote Wildcat lmfaoooooooooooo the one with the hockey mask LOL (that's how much attention i'm paying to the show anymore lmao)



tell me about Olicity!!! What do you know?!!! :D









Rene...Wild Dog LMAO



episode 20 is heavy oliver/felicity...both in present day and special flashbacks. the episode is called "underneath". i have heard that they get trapped in the bunker alone. Reply

lmao i knew it was a wild pet





omg at that olicity thing! i hope something gets out of it lmao





kinda ot but: do you know shit about Manu Bennett? (i have to find shit out lmao)

what do you mean? i don't really follow manu as i think he's an asshole so...lol Reply

Ew ill skip that ep then Reply

I feel bad for the lack of comments. But I think a lot of people have given up on this trash show Reply

yeah a lot of people did, i still do not understand why they killed Laurel off only to replace her with someone else, what was even the point



Laurel wasn't even in love with Oliver anymore, she wasn't a threat, i don't understand Reply

I legit keep forgetting about Dinah. She shows up on my screen and I'm like "who is that??? ohhhhhhhhhhhh" Reply

