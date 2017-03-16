March 16th, 2017, 05:51 pm evillemmons Arrow 5x17 Extended Promo "Kapiushon" literally no one cares about Susan, stop with this storylineChristian Bale impersonator is a troll, i like itsource Tagged: arrow (cw), television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1414 comments Add comment
Edited at 2017-03-16 05:43 pm (UTC)
i am loving josh segarra as prometheus.
I think the episode was better than the previous ones, it actually kept my attention which i can't say previous episodes did
Susan is so boring though, I want them to go back to Oliver/Felicity slowly (i don't think they're capable of that but I'm still hopeful lmao)
I wish we could have more storylines involving Wildcat, I think he's my fave sidekick
Why isn't Willa on the show anymore though?
i don't remember what the last episode was even about so there you go lol
olicity....wait a couple episodes. all i gotta say. :)
i think he died? when brick was taking over the city in the first episodes of 3B. they weren't really clear with what happened to him but i know he was hurt.
rumors have it that she's dealing with some drug/alcohol related issues. they didn't want to lose thea so they gave her time off to get help... the kidnapping storyline from last night was supposed to be thea. but with willa gone they had to re-write it and shove susan into it instead.
tell me about Olicity!!! What do you know?!!! :D
episode 20 is heavy oliver/felicity...both in present day and special flashbacks. the episode is called "underneath". i have heard that they get trapped in the bunker alone.
omg at that olicity thing! i hope something gets out of it lmao
kinda ot but: do you know shit about Manu Bennett? (i have to find shit out lmao)
Laurel wasn't even in love with Oliver anymore, she wasn't a threat, i don't understand