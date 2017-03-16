all mine

FX's 'Feud' star Jessica Lange has ongoing, imagined beef with White House advisor Kellyanne Conway


"Going to the inaguration dressed as a Nutcracker", Lange says of Microwave conspirator Kelly Anne Conway. She what else Lange says on her appearance on Stephen Colbert on the clip above. Lange is promoting her Show Fueds and spills more on #AlternativeFacts.

source= https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Txeh7pl1JU

