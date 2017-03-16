FX's 'Feud' star Jessica Lange has ongoing, imagined beef with White House advisor Kellyanne Conway
"Going to the inaguration dressed as a Nutcracker", Lange says of Microwave conspirator Kelly Anne Conway. She what else Lange says on her appearance on Stephen Colbert on the clip above. Lange is promoting her Show Fueds and spills more on #AlternativeFacts.
source= https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Txeh7p
Lol at that gif.
Also is Feud still as slow as the first episode was?
Feud isn't perfect so far but I'm loving the exploration of sexism/ageism in the Hollywood industry.
Newsflash, ONTD. You can dislike A woman and that doesn't mean you dislike ALL women. Like come on. And you all def have your celebs that you irrationally dislike and like to rag on. It's all in good fun. I don't really mean it. Like obvz I don't know her.
re:Feud, i like the campy bitchy bits which i assume is not the point. But all the emotional moments arent connecting to me. Not to mention i still have beef with Susan Sarandon
I'm enjoying the hell out of Feud. The whole cast has been fantastic.