RuPaul Drags Tr**p, Supports Planned Parenthood + New Music Friday, March 24

RuPaul compares President Babyhands to a used car salesman



Rude. Used car salesmen are actually clever! Remember Matilda's dad using a drill to run the odometer backwards? SMH. Reply

Thread

Link

Why is Ru suddenly getting all political? Wasn't he super mum about everything before? Is it because Drag Race is airing soon? Reply

Thread

Link

Ru has been pretty vocal on twitter for months now Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Even with that Lucian Piane scandal? I missed that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not so much with that but I've noticed Ru has been pretty political since the election. He seemed really depressed after the election. Most of us were



Edited at 2017-03-16 05:50 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

We were all depressed, we are all still grieving. I like Ru and I hope his intention is genuine b I still side eye him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



It killed me



Don't bite the hand that feeds you. You may need that hand one day. pic.twitter.com/DOfWFvCoWU — RuPaul (@RuPaul) March 9, 2017

there was a tweet that he sent out after Lucian began apologizing (again) via IG.It killed me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

At first he was actually very down about it. He would be quiet or be negative.



Seems like he's gotten out of that now and is back to being positive so that's good!



I think we all needed a mourning period. A lot of people are still in mourning. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This. He sounded really depressed on the podcast. I'm glad he's feeling positive again. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

For real. On his podcast he's always talking about "PC culture" and how millennials all want a trophy etc. Such a fucking typical old gay. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i still stan for ru, but those comments get really old and tiring on the podcast. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It just comes off as so diluted. Like, who does he think his bread and butter are? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

RuPaul has the ugliest fonts on his album covers in the history of music Reply

Thread

Link

m

f

t

e

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Worse than Gaga's Born this Way font? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

At least Born This Way cover was an ode to old school tacky rock/metal album covers, Ru's shit has no ARTPOP behind his Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

but that seemed ott intentional. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not just the fonts, the covers are always so basic too, he need to hire a better graphic designer. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He needs to hire fucking everything tbh, literally c-list Drag Race contestants have music videos, album/single covers and MUSIC itself, better than shit he releases Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao, maybe that her shtick? Serving struggling self funded on a budget newcomer with no Photoshop realness. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YOu know it's just an intern wanting exposure. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Typography is such an underappreciated form of good taste. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Don't even let me started, because I'm the type of faggot who judges every usage of an ugly font he sees on the street (and you know there are a lot of those in mother Russia) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Sis, I've never related to a GIF as hard as I do to this one: Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Literally MEEEE

And I'm usually not even getting paid for it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i didn't follow up the lucian piane mess but i hope Ru ended up firing his ass Reply

Thread

Link

unpopular opinion: i felt bad for lucian. obviously he was not mentally stable. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Luciane isn't in S9 at all from what I've heard. They replaced him with the cute latino man from last season. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Based on Lucian's tweets not too long ago that seems to be the case. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Interesting how Ru wants to be political when there's $$$ to be made. I mentioned this as a reply to another comment, but on his podcast he's constantly bashing PC culture and talking about how millennials all want trophies etc. It's amazing how ignorant a lot of older gay celebrities are. Reply

Thread

Link

Bring Lucian back for season 10 Reply

Thread

Link