raz

RuPaul Drags Tr**p, Supports Planned Parenthood + New Music Friday, March 24



In an interview with Marie Claire, RuPaul compares President Babyhands to a used car salesman and calls him the "poster boy for egocentric culture." He also reflects on his mother's first job at Planned Parenthood and how it empowered her and stands up for a woman's right to choose: "How dare some man tell a woman what to do with her body. That is outrageous! Outrageous."





Source

