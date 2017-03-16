RuPaul Drags Tr**p, Supports Planned Parenthood + New Music Friday, March 24
Our secret weapon is what they don’t have: Joy laughter dancing open hearts & our connection to love. https://t.co/GeTftnzoTI @MarieClaire pic.twitter.com/8dM8mQz8h7— RuPaul (@RuPaul) March 16, 2017
In an interview with Marie Claire, RuPaul compares President Babyhands to a used car salesman and calls him the "poster boy for egocentric culture." He also reflects on his mother's first job at Planned Parenthood and how it empowered her and stands up for a woman's right to choose: "How dare some man tell a woman what to do with her body. That is outrageous! Outrageous."
We. Will. Reclaim. America. pic.twitter.com/wNAJo80xao— RuPaul (@RuPaul) March 16, 2017
Source
Source
Rude. Used car salesmen are actually clever! Remember Matilda's dad using a drill to run the odometer backwards? SMH.
Edited at 2017-03-16 05:50 pm (UTC)
It killed me
Seems like he's gotten out of that now and is back to being positive so that's good!
I think we all needed a mourning period. A lot of people are still in mourning.
f
t
e
And I'm usually not even getting paid for it