I stopped watching Corden but I still think the crosswalk musicals are hilarious. Reply

Corden is so endearing, i love his shtick he seems genuine unlike stupid Fallon Reply

I love Dan Stevens now. I love the whole cast of Beauty and the Beast live action.



I ALSO WANT DAN'S SHIRT. Reply

lmfao Reply

omg Reply

Dan Stevens is handsome



IRL this would annoy me sfm Reply

the only batb promo i could watch without rolling my eyes tbh ew should stay home more



rawr rawr rawr legit cackling



Edited at 2017-03-16 06:13 pm (UTC) Reply

Dan's little beast hat was the cutest thin in the world!



James made one sexy belle. Reply

josh gad is surprisingly hilarious Reply

does he rip off Chris Lilley in this one too? The first one was such a Mr. G impression. James Corden is really good at stealing other people's bits and not getting called out. Reply

dressing up as a girl for comedic purposes is negative funny for me. Reply

Would crosswalk musicals be covered under trumpcare? Reply

fantastic !! Reply

I have a feeling James' Belle is better than Emma's tbh.



I'm kidding. Kind of. Anyway this was adorable. Reply

I love James. He's adorable <3 Reply

This is funny but the Lion King one was better just because of Seth Rogen acting perpetually perplexed



