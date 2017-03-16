March 16th, 2017, 05:09 pm evillemmons Crosswalk the Musical: Beauty and the Beast -James teaches the actors from Beauty and the Beast how to play their characters lmaosource Tagged: british celebrities, disney, james corden Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1919 comments Add comment
I ALSO WANT DAN'S SHIRT.
IRL this would annoy me sfm
Edited at 2017-03-16 06:13 pm (UTC)
James made one sexy belle.
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
I'm kidding. Kind of. Anyway this was adorable.
also i love dan stevens a lot. a lot.