Mass Effect Andromeda Trial Now Out + Datamined Romance Options Revealed




You can play 10 hours of the game now if you have Xbox One or PC, it will let you download the whole game (42 GB) but you will be locked out after your 10 hours are up (this includes menu times too).

Thanks to the release of the trial, dataminers were able to get some information on the romance options in Andromeda and they are as followed:

Female Ryder Only: Liam (M), Suvi (F)
Male Ryder Only: Cora (F), Gil (M)
Both: Jaal (M), Peebee (F), Vetra (F)

There is potential for more romantic interests that have yet to be found according to the dataminers. Your Krogan ally, Drack and Natalie Dormer Asari Dr. Lexi can not be romanced. You can flirt with a character named Reyes with Both Ryders but romance isn't an option for them either.

