Mass Effect Andromeda Trial Now Out + Datamined Romance Options Revealed

I submitted a post a little while ago that hasn't been approved yet, but apparently the game kinda sucks ass.



The writing is really really bad, the story is the blandest ~CHOSEN ONE~ stuff ever, the facial animations are remarkable shitty and the planet scanning is the worst in the entire series.



First impressions articles are saying it's the worst of the entire series. Reply

It took over 3 hours for my post to be accepted but hopefully you'll be luckier.



I've been seeing mix reviews and I've had a bad feeling about this game from the start when everyone started dropping out of the team but I'm still excited. The character creation though looks absolutely horrible. Reply

STILL!? I liked ME2's tbh, my Shep was hot...ME3 threw it all down the toilet tho. I managed, but it wasn't the same, although I grew to love the pixie cut, the facial features were...eh.



DA:I's wasn't too bad to me either except the hair options were mostly crap. Reply

The Giant Bomb dudes aren't too impressed with it. I was watching them play yesterday. Reply

That's a little bit of an exaggeration. Those articles are the minority, and quite a few of the negative ones I've read have implied their reviews would be much more positive if they were allowed to talk about more than the first two hours.



Edited at 2017-03-16 05:57 pm (UTC)

negative reactions are way overblown. animations are trash and that's about it in terms of negatives i can say about this game. combat is fun as fuck, character creator is better than people give it credit for (if fewer customization options/sliders is the trade off for decent looking custom characters, i'm good. DAI took a shit ton of appearance mods to make look halfway decent), and the emotional beats have been solid so far.



also, watching white ppl whine because there aren't any pale (in their words, nordic) custom presets they like is giving me gr8 joy. GOTY for that alone.



Edited at 2017-03-16 06:00 pm (UTC)

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I'm hoping it'll be more like the chuck backstory with the intercept than "the chosen one" but we will see how it turns out, the beginning is legit identical to what happened on Eden Prime tho like Reply

it looks like complete trash, no idea how anyone can still bother with bioware these days Reply

Saw the hair options. Not horrible, but not great.



Still excited. Reply

The way the hair behaves in game is actually not bad - ponytails have bounce and movement for the first time in an ME game Reply

Yaaaas lemme whip my hurrrrr in dis game omg



(Wonder if the male Ryder can rock a man bun or long hair now 🤔) Reply

let me date a krogan goddamnit Reply

Also, I was comforted by the fact that Gethin was voicing a [ Spoiler (click to open) ]



gay romanceable character, but I wish his in-game model was a bit better. He's not ugly to me, but I was hoping he'd look more like Gethin himself.



Sadly, things just aren't looking great for this game...I do think the multiplayer looks nice and the characters in that are actually nicely done, but the main-game is pretty much a joke around various gaming boards =\Also, I was comforted by the fact that Gethin was voicing a Reply

He looks like James Vega imo Reply

Whuts Gil look like? Btw I took a day off work to play this n now everyone is saying it's shite lmao my life Reply

I posted an image behind a spoiler cut above, if you're curious! Reply

hmm he just seems so mundane in comparison to someone like dorian but maybe i should wait til i see his personality



dorian ruined the gays for me in video games forever b/c who can possibly compare Reply

I might go for Suvi or Vetra, Peebee does not appeal to me. Sad you can't get Dr. Lexi, though. I hope they don't basically force you to basically flirt with the male characters any time you talk to them like they did the last games, especially since they only dude I could have stood hooking up with was Thane but he was dying, so.



It's never going to be the same without the god Jennifer Hale, tho. Reply

Male Ryder Only: Cora (F) oh, okay then, i guess they didn't learn from cassandra and nothing on kallo? fuck off



i'm not surprised the writing isn't the great, they haven't had amazing writing since DAO imo but lbr i'm still going to play it and probably love it Reply

I was soooooo mad when she turned me down! She literally looks exactly like my fiancée I was like YASSSSSS we can have a cute space couple and I'm sorry, why do they do this twice - if I was gonna pick two people who would be into women it would be Jack and Cora but NOPE Reply

the thing with jack is that she talks about being in a poly relationship with a man and a woman and she talks about how miranda has great tits, like, she ain't straight so let me romance her.



bioware needs to stop with the butch coded women who turn out to be straight schtick it's not cute Reply

da:o was the best :'( where's my HD remake?! Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] also wtf at having two MAJOR voices from Fallout in this game, Cait and Kellogg (AKA THANE)? The voice acting is a joke compared to jennjfer hale, the first convos you have sound soooo stilted, I'm hoping that they get better the further in because the people are more comfortable. Also I was SHOCKED at how bad Kumails voice acting was initially, because he was AMAZING on archer. There are things I absolutely LOVE about the game and things I'm a bit ehhhhhh about, but it's a HUGE game so I've barely scratched the surface, I looooove the jump jet, it adds a whole other dimension to the game, walking on those monoliths was really fucking cool, the way you travel through space is so trippy, I was also stoned so I was loving it, it took me forever to get a cute Ryder, the default one is so ugly. The cool thing is you can customize your brother and it makes your dad look like the two of you so all my Ryder family are Asian, the character creator - the way they did it is kinda dumb, they literally should've just used the same as DA:I because it was SO easy to get a cute person in that slider system



Edited at 2017-03-16 06:51 pm (UTC)

This 10 hour early access thing has really backfired on them huh. All I've seen is loud complaints about the character creator, the facial animation/rigging, bugs and writing quality.



It's a shame. The rest of the game might balance it all out but until the review embargo ends it's just going to be hate. I really want this to be good! Reply

There's a hilarious moment where it's so shockingly inappropriate how they modeled the face, it's like that awkward smile if you hit on cullen in haven if you know what I'm talking about Reply

omg that smile is burned into my memory Reply

lmao I will never forget that face Reply

Quite frankly the only reason his was the romance I continued with on first playthrough.



Little did I know that a brief bit of amusement over a face would lead to a passionate Harlequin style romance with a set of pixels that left me wondering if I needed to get out more... Reply

Looks like people should go and play the true Game of the Year instead: Resident Evil 7. Reply

You mean Breath of the Wild right? Reply

Yas, I'm waiting for the Wii U to drop to dirt cheap so I can play it. Reply

come through Reply

Truth. I have been so obsessed and immersed. I keep dicking around because I don't actually want the game to end. Reply

god this game was so fun. most fun i've had playing a new game in awhile. Reply

Omg how was it? Reply

Damn, maybe I should cancel my preorder then...it's not like I have to have it now. Reply

Do it and just get EA access for $5 and try the game out. That's what I'm doing rn. Reply

I don't think my laptop will manage that well, and no Access on PS4 unfortunately, so I'm just going to slide my coins over to Nier: Automata. Reply

I'm pressed that it ain't comin on PS4. BIH!!!!! Gimme it to me NOW Reply

there are things that I have found shockingly bad but then also things I have found to be an amaaaazing update so try it first with the trial and see how you feel, it reminds me a LOT of mass Effect 1 in a good way Reply

i was thinking of canceling it too tbh but idek if you can do that on origin... even tho i know i'll be playing it anyway but idk now preordering seems like the wrong choice.. Reply

i wanna see some ryders. here's mine (default name, with plans to romance [ romance spoilers ] vetra!







i'm only a few hours in and i love it already. feels like home! i thought i'd be able to ration my 10 hours over the next five days but that's out the window lmao

Wow, she looks great! Pardon my Joker icon's expression, it's the only one of two ME icons I have left. Reply

hahaha I love Joker I wanted to date him :( Reply

joker and his pained facial expressions are always welcome! Reply

Cool tattoo! Reply

WOW you did a good job girl. She's super cute! Reply

Oh, she's cute! Did you change the preset a lot? Still not sure which preset I am going to use but this is one of my faves. Reply

yesssss she is so cute! Reply

How do i make a screencap? Print screen button doesn't work good for me Reply

She looks great! I think I'm going to go with Male Ryder this time around and romance Jaal. Reply

oh wow she's pretty! Reply

Looks great! I'm shook tbh especially that it has bad reviews. What is going on?!? Reply

she's cute, well done! Reply

I hate neck tattoos irl





so why does this work so nicely Reply

I'm sad that it's getting bad reviews so far. My trial is at 20% so I can't wait to see for myself!



Can we all agree that Ashley is the worst character out of the series? thx Reply

not when thirsty bitch kaidan exists. all i did was look in his general direction and his thirsty ass thought were exclusive and tried to shame me for wanting to be with liara instead. bye boy. Reply

Lmao I didn't see your reply when I made mine and it's the same Reply

so hot. daddi

lmao I legit had to look up a guide on how to avoid romancing Kaidan or Liara by accident when I was doing a Thane-romance playthrough. the first game did NOT want you to be lonesome. Reply

I replayed ME1 and ignored Kaiden the entire time so I could stay ~pure~ for Garrus, and that fucker still tried to make out with me after Ashley died. Reply

mte. I'll always regret not leaving his whiny ass on Virmire. Reply

I hated Ashley the most until Kaiden whining over getting dumped for being a fucking asshole happened, BYE Shepard is getting calibrated now, get over it. Reply

anyone find pics of suvi yet? she's the only one i feel like i might romance.



i'm honestly so disappointed and annoyed that jaal is the only new alien so far that's romanceable. i really, really wish they hadn't brought back the asari, turians, and krogans in such a prominent role. new galaxy, new fuckable aliens, that's how it should be!



anyway i wish i was more excited for this game but right now i'm just like... eh... i'll play it eventually... where's DA4?? Reply

spoilers, but i don't think he's the only one... Reply

tell me more... Reply

She looks (and sounds) exactly like Cait from Fallout since it's the same voice actress but they could've given her like different hair lol Reply

