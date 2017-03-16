Mass Effect Andromeda Trial Now Out + Datamined Romance Options Revealed
You can play 10 hours of the game now if you have Xbox One or PC, it will let you download the whole game (42 GB) but you will be locked out after your 10 hours are up (this includes menu times too).
Thanks to the release of the trial, dataminers were able to get some information on the romance options in Andromeda and they are as followed:
Female Ryder Only: Liam (M), Suvi (F)
Male Ryder Only: Cora (F), Gil (M)
Both: Jaal (M), Peebee (F), Vetra (F)
There is potential for more romantic interests that have yet to be found according to the dataminers. Your Krogan ally, Drack and Natalie Dormer Asari Dr. Lexi can not be romanced. You can flirt with a character named Reyes with Both Ryders but romance isn't an option for them either.
The writing is really really bad, the story is the blandest ~CHOSEN ONE~ stuff ever, the facial animations are remarkable shitty and the planet scanning is the worst in the entire series.
First impressions articles are saying it's the worst of the entire series.
I've been seeing mix reviews and I've had a bad feeling about this game from the start when everyone started dropping out of the team but I'm still excited. The character creation though looks absolutely horrible.
DA:I's wasn't too bad to me either except the hair options were mostly crap.
also, watching white ppl whine because there aren't any pale (in their words, nordic) custom presets they like is giving me gr8 joy. GOTY for that alone.
Still excited.
(Wonder if the male Ryder can rock a man bun or long hair now 🤔)
Also, I was comforted by the fact that Gethin was voicing a [Spoiler (click to open)]gay romanceable character, but I wish his in-game model was a bit better. He's not ugly to me, but I was hoping he'd look more like Gethin himself.
dorian ruined the gays for me in video games forever b/c who can possibly compare
It's never going to be the same without the god Jennifer Hale, tho.
i'm not surprised the writing isn't the great, they haven't had amazing writing since DAO imo but lbr i'm still going to play it and probably love it
bioware needs to stop with the butch coded women who turn out to be straight schtick it's not cute
[Spoiler (click to open)]also wtf at having two MAJOR voices from Fallout in this game, Cait and Kellogg (AKA THANE)? The voice acting is a joke compared to jennjfer hale, the first convos you have sound soooo stilted, I'm hoping that they get better the further in because the people are more comfortable. Also I was SHOCKED at how bad Kumails voice acting was initially, because he was AMAZING on archer. There are things I absolutely LOVE about the game and things I'm a bit ehhhhhh about, but it's a HUGE game so I've barely scratched the surface, I looooove the jump jet, it adds a whole other dimension to the game, walking on those monoliths was really fucking cool, the way you travel through space is so trippy, I was also stoned so I was loving it, it took me forever to get a cute Ryder, the default one is so ugly. The cool thing is you can customize your brother and it makes your dad look like the two of you so all my Ryder family are Asian, the character creator - the way they did it is kinda dumb, they literally should've just used the same as DA:I because it was SO easy to get a cute person in that slider system
It's a shame. The rest of the game might balance it all out but until the review embargo ends it's just going to be hate. I really want this to be good!
Little did I know that a brief bit of amusement over a face would lead to a passionate Harlequin style romance with a set of pixels that left me wondering if I needed to get out more...
i wanna see some ryders. here's mine (default name, with plans to romance [romance spoilers]vetra!)
so why does this work so nicely
Can we all agree that Ashley is the worst character out of the series? thx
so hot. daddi
i'm honestly so disappointed and annoyed that jaal is the only new alien so far that's romanceable. i really, really wish they hadn't brought back the asari, turians, and krogans in such a prominent role. new galaxy, new fuckable aliens, that's how it should be!
anyway i wish i was more excited for this game but right now i'm just like... eh... i'll play it eventually... where's DA4??
[Spoiler (click to open)]
I'm sad about the mixed reviews. :( I'm still looking forward to playing the game tho and I'm really glad we get to romance queen Vetra as sis Ryder.