The View talks about the blocking of the second travel ban

I love how the deplorables are now calling to boycott Hawaii. I've seen tweets going, "What does Hawaii know about attacks on American soil? They were the furthest away from 9/11" like sis...



clearly these plebs have never seen this iconique classic



YAS if only hawaii had experienced an attack first-hand, but as history tells us, that has never happened!clearly these plebs have never seen this iconique classic

Someone really asked that?!? Reply

yup. people are dumb as shit. Reply

LoL. It's not like they can afford a trip to Hawaii, anyway.



And Pearl Harbour. LOL. I can't. Reply

LOL I saw that tweet and I was like "Dude..."



But lbr the only time most Americans remember Pearl Harbor is when there's a US vs Japan sporting event so they can scream "This is for Pearl Harbor!" when they win. Reply

Dlskaklak I wish I could say you were lying but I saw dozens of tweets saying just that Reply

What does Hawaii know about attacks on American soil?



OMW. Do I laugh or do I cry Reply

oh my god hahahaha that's so ignorant it's funny Reply

😡😤 so stupid jfc Reply

I refuse to believe that's meant to be a serious tweet. That has to have been tweeted with sarcastic intent. Reply

oh my god ...



I don't even go here and I know this. Reply

"After a federal judge on Wednesday ordered a hold on Trump’s revised travel ban, Huckabee urged the President to ignore the ruling, citing Andrew Jackson’s refusal to enforce an 1832 Supreme Court decision affirming the sovereignty of the Cherokee Nation. Jackson rejected the decision in Worcester v. Georgia, leading to the forcible expulsion of some 15,000 Cherokee from Georgia along the Trail of Tears. Some 4,000 died on that journey." Not the best source, but





Let's talk about what a POS Mike Fuckabee is: Reply

Do they hear themselves when they speak? Reply

Yass, use this racist part of the American history, where Native American lost their land, to support this other Racist part of modern American history. Reply

Not like Hawaii was stolen from its native population or anything..... 🙄 Reply

Really, gonna use Jackson as an example? God, I hate that man. Reply

NOT THE FUCKING PRECEDENT YOU WANT TO POINT TO, ASSHOLE



God I hate him Reply

Trump did go out of his way to visit Andrew Jackson's gravesite or some shit yesterday... Reply

UGH! This was when I learned I have a trigger that will make me lose all ability to be rational on the internet. I saw his tweet this morning about this mess and went in. Because like...it's bad enough we won't disavow Jackson for his bullshit. But the idea that someone would idealize a decision that led to genocide.... nope. Fuck him. Fuck everything.



And that isn't even going into the issue that Jackson essentially told SCOTUS 'Good Luck Enforcing Decisions I don't Agree with." So fuck checks and balances.



Can we make references to the massacre of Native Americans the new Godwin's Law? Reply

Rme Reply

SPICEY PRESSER INCOMING!



This guy will die of a heart attack. He looks so sensible.



Also, constipated, someone gift him some Activia. Reply

His inability to tie a tie and find a jacket in his size drives me nuts. Reply

'I'm trying to answer your question Jonathan' come on Seany, that is literally the opposite of what you're trying to do. Reply

his budget slashes make me want to cry



it's vile Reply

This budget... jesus. My sister's significant other is employed by a company that does most of its work for PBS. They could lose their job if this budget is passed because their company would have much less work. And that's just one personal anecdote, obviously the whole thing is absolute garbage.



Everyday is indeed a nightmare with this guy, Joy. :/ Reply

My partner works for one of the federal agencies that he proposed eliminating and my best friend is looking for a job in library science, which he's also proposed defunding. Both are losing it today. :(



And he wants to defund all public transportation, which will basically completely finish off the metro here in the DC area.



This budget is completely insane. Reply

It's exactly what republicans want which is privitization of everything so them and their cronies can make even more money off people already struggling. Reply

And more car traffic is D.C. would be wonderful....and not awful at all Reply

wouldn't it be delicious if trump and his merry band of fascists got hit by a fucking meteor? god, that would be great. Reply

I've been seeing people laugh at Trump saying he wants to break up the 9th circuit - but this has actually been a proposal by Republicans (McCain, Flake, etc) because they don't sway conservative. So while he's a dumbass who hurt his cause last night by admitting that it's the exact same Muslim ban, he does have support to break up the 9th circuit and people should be worried. Reply

It baffes me how Drumpf and the sole GOP are working against Americans best interests and people cannot do anything. Like, shit! Reply

Also, seeing people say we shouldn't panic about his budget cause they never get passed are idiots - Obama never got a budget passed cause he didn't have the numbers, Trump has the numbers, he could realistically pass that budget, it is possible. So yeah, we should be worried. Reply

Yep. I had to attend some meetings in Washington, D.C. for work this week, and the Republicans were bragging about how they'll finally get a budget passed. Reply

i'm over the blase/nonchalant attitude of people, which is a big part of this mess. imo people should be concerned whether or not it's possible. the fact that they're proposing it should be concerning/worrisome enough tbh. Reply

Yeah. For real. My mayor even made a ~sponsored post~ on FB to talk about it because basically all the federal funding we get in through community development block grants, which come from HUD, which is going to get cut by 6.2 BILLION-- we have an affordable housing crisis, transit is a nightmare, and we're desperate for a real "downtown" area-- all of which are massively helped by these grants.



I'm fucking worried. Reply

seriously, and the republicans are going to vote party line in the end, like they have been this entire time Reply

A top House Dem has confirmed Michael Flynn received $33,000 from Russian TV, acknowledged as a "known branch" of the Kremlin, in December 2015. In June he flatly denied ever taking money from Russia/Russians. Additionally, he accepted over $10,000 from a Russian Cyber Security company, though said company is not know to be state sponsored. Reply

Mike Flynn is the gift that gives on giving. WHO WOULD'VE THUNK FROM MILITARY BRASS OF ALL THINGS? Reply

It's finally happening?! Actual proof?!!!!! Reply

Where are the chants to lock him up? DoJ needs to throw him away. Reply

Parent

these people are corrupt up to their eyeballs. Its astounding Reply

Trump budget director on $$$ cuts: “Meals on Wheels sounds great…” but…



watch via @MSNBC @PeterAlexander pic.twitter.com/rv6lWunIts — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) March 16, 2017









i know i shouldn't be surprised these people are fucking evil and heartless, but i'm just wrecked rn.

The budget actually hurts coal miners. To which I say, to coal miners, I told you so. Reply

That tweet. Is he serious?



Edited at 2017-03-16 05:57 pm (UTC) Reply

Why not? It's the only way their kids will get any education at this point. Reply

Pres. Trump: "Come on, governor -- even though you didn't endorse me."



Sec. Chao: "He's not forgotten."



Pres. Trump: "I never forget." pic.twitter.com/tkdResunKQ — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) March 16, 2017









Edited at 2017-03-16 05:50 pm (UTC)

What is wrong with him??? Get over it Reply

he is so petty Reply

So, who else wanted to vomit reading through the list of programs/grants that Trump wants to eliminate.



Not just cut back on, but literally get rid of. Reply

Where's the list at? Reply

there's a lot I can't fucking get my head around in the stupid budget plan, but you have to be evil to cut/defund WIC. i mean, everything about the budget sucks, but that one just really grates my nerves rn. Reply

Its truly horrifying. And it hurts all the key constituencies that voted for him! Reply

Senate Intel leaders: NO evidence, ever, or Trump Surveillance. Reply

The guy who said that was Burr. And Burr was not in the Comey meetings yesterday. He implicated himself for trying to stop the press talking about Trump shenanigans. Reply

No, it's in reference to an official bipartisan letter/statement released by Burr and Warren, 30 minutes ago. Reply

I wouldn't call this breaking news since everyone with a semblance of sanity has been saying this from the beginning. Reply

i saw NO evidence and my heart dropped but then i read the rest and lmao eat shit rump Reply

Trump voter James Walker, 31, from Nashville, says: "This is the first step: showing up and being honest." pic.twitter.com/kP1vLUHxNl — David Smith (@SmithInAmerica) March 15, 2017





Not sure what people like this expected when they voted for Trump. They weren't going to get their coal mining of factory jobs back and are now probably going to lose their health care and whatnot. I can't really be sorry for them.

yet he's probably going to continue to vote republican Reply

Too bad so sad dude. You KNEW what you were getting when you voted for him. He showed himself all along. Reply

Honestly, first thought: Fuck you Reply

He needs to get his ass into the closest Democratic phonebank and start repenting. Then we can talk Reply

This is what happens when you don't do your homework Reply

I have no sympathy for any of his voters. In fact,I want them to suffer as much as I am suffering. They elected this monster. Reply

