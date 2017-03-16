[movie] legobatman: joker

The View talks about the blocking of the second travel ban



Today's hosts: Whoopi, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Jedediah Bila

Today's HOT topics:
The panel talks about how a federal judge in Hawaii has issued a nationwide order blocking 45's revised travel ban Executive Order. Sunny says the intent was known in regards to the EO when 45 surrogates were talking about it in MSM. Jed argues with Sunny and Whoopi in regards to intent of the second travel ban EO.

Joy talks about how "everyday is a nightmare with this guy." 45 talks about Obama's "wiretapping" on Tucker Carlson. Joy calls out Tucker Carlson for not calling 45 on his claims.

Sara brings into light the introduction of H.R. 1181: Veterans 2nd Amendment Protection Act to the House. The bill is in regards to mentally ill veterans and gun ownership. Sara mentions that it's heavily backed by the NRA.

Regina King talks about American Crime, her developing passion for hockey, and how she didn't get any scenes with Whoopi in "How Stella Got Her Groove Back". Dancing with The Stars stalwart Maksim Chmerkovskiy shares anecdotes about becoming a dad with Peta Murgatroyd and the upcoming season of DWTS.












SOURCE: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5
