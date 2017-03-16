The View talks about the blocking of the second travel ban
Today's hosts: Whoopi, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Jedediah Bila
Today's HOT topics:
The panel talks about how a federal judge in Hawaii has issued a nationwide order blocking
Joy talks about how "everyday is a nightmare with this guy."
Sara brings into light the introduction of H.R. 1181: Veterans 2nd Amendment Protection Act to the House. The bill is in regards to mentally ill veterans and gun ownership. Sara mentions that it's heavily backed by the NRA.
Regina King talks about American Crime, her developing passion for hockey, and how she didn't get any scenes with Whoopi in "How Stella Got Her Groove Back". Dancing with The Stars stalwart Maksim Chmerkovskiy shares anecdotes about becoming a dad with Peta Murgatroyd and the upcoming season of DWTS.
SOURCE: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5
sometimes you can't fix stupid.
clearly these plebs have never seen this iconique classic
What does Hawaii know about attacks on American soil ?
Someone really asked that?!?
And Pearl Harbour. LOL. I can't.
But lbr the only time most Americans remember Pearl Harbor is when there's a US vs Japan sporting event so they can scream "This is for Pearl Harbor!" when they win.
OMW. Do I laugh or do I cry
I don't even go here and I know this.
"After a federal judge on Wednesday ordered a hold on Trump’s revised travel ban, Huckabee urged the President to ignore the ruling, citing Andrew Jackson’s refusal to enforce an 1832 Supreme Court decision affirming the sovereignty of the Cherokee Nation. Jackson rejected the decision in Worcester v. Georgia, leading to the forcible expulsion of some 15,000 Cherokee from Georgia along the Trail of Tears. Some 4,000 died on that journey." Not the best source, but
God I hate him
And that isn't even going into the issue that Jackson essentially told SCOTUS 'Good Luck Enforcing Decisions I don't Agree with." So fuck checks and balances.
Also, constipated, someone gift him some Activia.
it's vile
Everyday is indeed a nightmare with this guy, Joy. :/
And he wants to defund all public transportation, which will basically completely finish off the metro here in the DC area.
This budget is completely insane.
I'm fucking worried.
Let's talk about Mike Flynn...
i know i shouldn't be surprised these people are fucking evil and heartless, but i'm just wrecked rn.
Edited at 2017-03-16 05:57 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-03-16 05:50 pm (UTC)
Not just cut back on, but literally get rid of.
Where's the list at?
It's insane
BREAKING NEWS #2
Not sure what people like this expected when they voted for Trump. They weren't going to get their coal mining of factory jobs back and are now probably going to lose their health care and whatnot. I can't really be sorry for them.