Lola Kirke Talks Movies, Politics, and Therapy at SXSW
.@lolakirke: @TaylorSwift13 "may as well have voted for Trump, as far as I’m concerned, by not doing anything." https://t.co/vgPCpGpAJr— Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) March 16, 2017
Notable quotes:
- Prefers New York to Los Angeles, but understands its appeal after working on the film "Gemini"
- Has been in therapy since she was 10
- On politics: "It’s really important to elevate voices and causes that don’t get as much attention with whatever attention I get...I definitely think that there are certain celebrities who really could offer more help to grassroots movements with their power—and don’t...like Taylor fucking Swift, who may as well have voted for Drumpf, as far as I’m concerned, by not doing anything."
I need to start seeing a therapist but the hardest part is finding one, making the call, setting up an appointment and then who knows how many calls I'll have to make until finding one that accepts my insurance (which I will lose pretty soon so would it even be worth it to start therapy now?)
it's worth it bb
bangs don't suit her imo
i just realized this pic is 2 years old.
she couldn't even take the time to participate in the womens march but had time to make a shitty tweet about it
I would love to see a therapist, but I don't think I could afford one, and I wouldn't know where to start, trying to find one
I hope you can find someone great! <3
aw i just realized you have to have insurance and i don't :(
Off topic but I wish LJ had a collapse thread feature.
Mozart in the Jungle is one of my favorite "I just want to put on something happy and fluffy" shows so I'm glad she seems like a good egg.
well she at least stood in line. but i'm sure she voted. she was stoked on voting in 2008
Although I am getting a little tired of nyc. I need a break.
also cause i fucking hate driving. so
but also because LA traffic is horrible
but i think my bias comes from the fact that mexico is so close and that's where a big chunk of my family is. let me exit before the avid LA/NYC haters come @ you for this tho!
And now i'm completely obsessed with Gael (well, Rodrigo tbh).
SO I SUPPORT YOUR OPINIONS, HAI LAI. To be a fly on the wall with her and Gael drinking and dragging Drumpf together tbh!