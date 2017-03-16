neutral milk hotel aka coolest album art

Lola Kirke Talks Movies, Politics, and Therapy at SXSW


Notable quotes:

  • Prefers New York to Los Angeles, but understands its appeal after working on the film "Gemini"

  • Has been in therapy since she was 10

  • On politics: "It’s really important to elevate voices and causes that don’t get as much attention with whatever attention I get...I definitely think that there are certain celebrities who really could offer more help to grassroots movements with their power—and don’t...like Taylor fucking Swift, who may as well have voted for Drumpf, as far as I’m concerned, by not doing anything."



