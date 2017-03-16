Lola Kirke Talks Movies, Politics, and Therapy at SXSW

She is so damn beautiful. Even the crackhead she played in Gone Girl was cute AF.



I need to start seeing a therapist but the hardest part is finding one, making the call, setting up an appointment and then who knows how many calls I'll have to make until finding one that accepts my insurance (which I will lose pretty soon so would it even be worth it to start therapy now?) Reply

Thread

Link

i feel exactly the same way. finding a new therapist is a pain in the ass. i had the best one in chicago before i moved and i miss him. also, losing insurance soon, too... and with everything going on, i probably need therapy/meds now even more. :/



Edited at 2017-03-16 04:37 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte. i go to therapy but for med stuff it's taken me over 8mo to find a psychiatrist and i still don't have one. welp. they're never taking new patients.



it's worth it bb Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she really is so pretty



bangs don't suit her imo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

im moving, and hoping to find good therapy in baltimore... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Finding a therapist was such a pain in the ass. I had to call several places before someone even had an opening. It's so worth it though, I think. I'd say try if you can, and good luck. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love her. those mozart bangs were a goddamn tragedy.



i just realized this pic is 2 years old. Reply

Thread

Link

LOL that always pops onto my head whenever i see her face Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh damn i was hoping those bangs were gone and that this pic wasn't old lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her bangs on MITJ were not good. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Taylor Swift doesn't care about other women until it impacts her and her pockets. She's quick to cry feminism when someone hurts her feelings. Reply

Thread

Link

exactly

she couldn't even take the time to participate in the womens march but had time to make a shitty tweet about it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's a hack and a fraud. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she couldn't go to the march bc security reasons !!!!! (but coachella was totally fine of course) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's a cutie.



I would love to see a therapist, but I don't think I could afford one, and I wouldn't know where to start, trying to find one Reply

Thread

Link





I hope you can find someone great! <3 https://www.psychologytoday.com/ has a great 'find a therapist' tool.I hope you can find someone great! <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thank you for this link!



aw i just realized you have to have insurance and i don't :(



Edited at 2017-03-16 06:06 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

seconding this suggestion! it's where i found mine. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I recommend this link too. I found mine through it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I am here for people dragging Taylor Swift, it is my favourite past time Reply

Thread

Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same reason I clicked. <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm not surprised, I remember seeing a video of her older sister talking about growing up in their family and how looks obsessed they were and that it fucked her up. Reply

Thread

Link

I love how people try to stay relevant by keeping Taylor coming out they mouth. Reply

Thread

Link



Sis, some of us can only find validation in life through our criticism of Empress Taylor Swift D-: Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

We live in a cruel world bb Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

There's a special place in hell for women who don't support other women. Reply

Thread

Link

Lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I totes agree tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/10 5451799.html#comments fka posted this yesterday. well the taylor portion in regards to what lola said. Reply

Thread

Link

Oops. I just saw this on my Twitter feed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why do people call him drumpf? Reply

Thread

Link

Drumpf is his original family name, as illustrated at the end of this LWT segment:



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I... tried to upvote this comment. Thanks tho!



Off topic but I wish LJ had a collapse thread feature. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

are you joking or nah Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I guess she's not getting invited to the #squad anytime soon, lmao



Mozart in the Jungle is one of my favorite "I just want to put on something happy and fluffy" shows so I'm glad she seems like a good egg. Reply

Thread

Link

Her squad consists of white feminists who lack self awareness. I'm sure she's fine without an invitation. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

taylors mo is actually to neutralize threats (ie, lorde) so catch them being friends real soon Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love mozart in the jungle! i dont think anyone i know irl watches it but it has some of my favorite music and cute moments Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Taylor probably voted Drumpf anyway Reply

Thread

Link

No she didn't, she's friends with Lena Dunham! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And yet most of her #squad publicly supported Hillary. Interesting. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Excuseeee me! She's friends with liberals, she would never! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tayler iz PROUD ta be a woman, she could never! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

did she even vote? doubt it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





well she at least stood in line. but i'm sure she voted. she was stoked on voting in 2008



well she at least stood in line. but i'm sure she voted. she was stoked on voting in 2008 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

NYC & LA both have its pros and cons but I'm an east coaster for life so NYC >>>>> Reply

Thread

Link

NYC over LA for sure! Although I haven't spent a lot of time out there lol.



Although I am getting a little tired of nyc. I need a break. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, it can get exhausting. You should visit your home state more often sis. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mte



also cause i fucking hate driving. so Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm from Los Angeles (and currently reside there) and while I like NYC I think I'd probably die from all the pressure of living there. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

this tbh



but also because LA traffic is horrible Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i've never been to NYC but i love LA/california way too much to ever seriously leave. i did london for a year and it was brutal, lmao.



but i think my bias comes from the fact that mexico is so close and that's where a big chunk of my family is. let me exit before the avid LA/NYC haters come @ you for this tho! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I have never been to NYC but I feel like LA would probably suit me more. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I live in NYC which is great for public transport and riding my bike, generally just being a stones throw away from everything you could want. But everywhere in LA smells like tacos and weed, and it's all so cheap, and all the sunshine!!! Sometimes I wonder why I live here... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

NYC foreverrr. I never want to leave tbh. LA looks like 100 miles of strip mall. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i need to find a therapist (i'm pretty sure my insurance covers it, at least for now) but i've had such awful experiences with them. nothing ~traumatic or anything it just takes a lot for me to feel comfortable with someone. Reply

Thread

Link