Rupaul's Drag Race Season 9 Guest Judges Revealed in New Trailer
Exclusive: See the fierce list of guest judges for season 9 of @RuPaulsDragRace in a new trailer! https://t.co/yAF4t9C4ag #DragRace— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) March 16, 2017
The guests are: [Spoiler (click to open)]Lisa Kudrow, Cheyenne Jackson, Meghan Trainor, Kesha, The B-52s, Naya Rivera, Andie MacDowell, Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth, Denis O’Hare, Noah Galvin, Todrick Hall, Tamar Braxton, Lisa Robertson, Joan Smalls, Candis Cayne, Fortune Feimster, and Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman
B52's and Kesha and Lisa Kudrow!!!
Also, the winner edits better not be so blatant this cycle
FREINDLY REMINDER FOR EVERYONE TO TAKE THEIR TIME AND WATCH THIS VIDEO BECAUSE IT'S THE FUNNIEST THING HAPPENED TO DRAG RACE ONLINE, EVER
Great lineup. This season is going all out.
tamar gives me so much life
you don't say
it seems like sasha won't be staying long :(
my second fave is shea. i think she's slightly better off